"You guys just always pull out all the stops," Jennifer Coolidge, as her unforgettable character Tanya, says in one of the opening scenes of The White Lotus's second season. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time." Jennifer Coolidge, as usual, is not wrong. The anthology series, created, written, and directed by Mike White, has been one of the buzziest, funniest, and all-around watchable shows for both of its seasons so far. And while we feel the full range of emotions watching each and every episode, at the end of the day, it's exactly what Tanya says it is: memorable.

