Read full article on original website
Related
Margot Robbie Says She Went Off Script to Sneak in a Kiss With Brad Pitt in New Movie
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt star in the year-end spectacular drama Babylon, written and directed by Damien Chazelle—who also wrote and directed La La Land and Whiplash—and it turns out that Robbie is the sole reason for one of the film's key moments. In a new interview with...
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
TVLine Items: Hunters Season 2 Teaser, Sweet Life Axed at HBO Max and More
Hunters is on a mission to take down Adolf Hitler in a newly released teaser for the Prime Video drama’s second and final season, premiering with all episodes on Friday, Jan. 13. The Season 1 finale revealed that, in the series’ alternative-history universe, the German dictator and his wife, Eva Braun (aka the Colonel, played by Lena Olin), were alive and well and living in South America. Further, they were in the process of planning a Fourth Reich that would take root in America. German actor Udo Kier (Denmark’s The Kingdom) will play Hitler in Season 2, which also welcomes new...
16 "White Lotus" Fans Share Their Theories For Who Will Die In The Season 2 Finale
"Like Dwight said, the person you medium suspect is it."
Men's Health
'The Witcher' Boss Breaks Silence on Henry Cavill's Surprise Exit
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer 2 (Netflix) The Witcher fandom collectively gasped in October when it was announced that leading man Henry Cavill would leave the Netflix series after the third season, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over as Geralt of Rivia.
Popculture
'Wheel of Fortune': Vanna White Speaks on the 'End' of the Iconic Game Show
The end of Vanna White's time on Wheel of Fortune may be coming soon, but White does not want to think about it. Wheel of Fortune started its 40th season in September and White has been working on the game show since 1982. White even stood in for Pat Sajak as host in late 2019 while he was undergoing emergency surgery.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
Men's Health
Dave Bautista Looks Jacked While Working Out Behind the Scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Marvel) Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer (Marvel) After gaining weight in order to play horror movie villain Leonard in M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin earlier this year, Dave Bautista is back in superhero shape. The wrestler-turned-actor recently shared a photo from one of his on-set workouts while filming Marvel sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in which he reprises the role of Drax the Destroyer, possibly for the final time—and his jacked arms and physique are on full display.
Men's Health
The White Lotus Will Welcome More Horrible Guests in Season 3
"You guys just always pull out all the stops," Jennifer Coolidge, as her unforgettable character Tanya, says in one of the opening scenes of The White Lotus's second season. "Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time." Jennifer Coolidge, as usual, is not wrong. The anthology series, created, written, and directed by Mike White, has been one of the buzziest, funniest, and all-around watchable shows for both of its seasons so far. And while we feel the full range of emotions watching each and every episode, at the end of the day, it's exactly what Tanya says it is: memorable.
Comments / 0