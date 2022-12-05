Read full article on original website
outlawgl
3d ago
He's a murderer he don't deserve an time be free not for a second...dang he took an 18yr. olds life...come on now...
Reply(1)
10
as cunningham
2d ago
Threw out all of my salt life shirts and anything else affiliated with it. Not representing a murderer. He should rot in jail and become old sparkeys next statistic
Reply
5
Related
State Wants To Revoke Bond For Salt Life Cofounder Charged With Murder
Michael Hutto is charged with murdering an 18-year old woman found shot to death in his hotel room on Singer Island. Witnesses claim he has been stalking them and may be dangerous.
New penaly trial granted for Peter Avsenew, convicted twice in Wilton Manors double murder
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A man who has been convicted and sentenced to die twice in the 2010 slayings of a Wilton Manors couple has been granted a new penalty phase trial.Peter Avsenew, 38, was found guilty last June for the murders of Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell, who were found slain in their Broward County home after being beaten and shot.The jury's decision last summer was the second time that Avsenew had been found guilty.In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to death but that decision was overturned by the Florida Supreme Court, which tossed it based on a technicality...
WSVN-TV
Florida Commission on Ethics finds Broward Sheriff Tony failed to disclose 1993 shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more scrutiny about his past. Officials with the Florida Commission on Ethics said it concluded Tony failed to disclose that he’d shot and killed a man when he was a teenager back in 1993 when Gov. Ron DeSantis was considering appointing him to sheriff.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
Prosecutors Drop Case Against Boca Raton’s Michael Civitella
Boca Raton Police Spent Seven Months Investigating Alleged Theft Of Golf Clubs. Case Dropped By Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. FINDERS KEEPERS LOSERS WEEPERS. CASE DISMISSED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The case against Michael Civitella was seemingly questionable from the […]
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
cbs12.com
DOJ: Shark diving crew convicted for stealing fishing gear, while police chief was onboard
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A jury in West Palm Beach convicted two men after law enforcement said they stole commercial fishing gear in federal waters. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said John R. Moore Jr., 56, of West Palm Beach and Tanner J. Mansell, 29, of Jupiter, ran their shark diving business from Jupiter Inlet. In August 2020, the two were operating a boat carrying a police chief and his family, visiting tourists from the Midwest, and two other tourists, when investigators said they commited a crime on camera in front of everyone.
Martin County working to combat rise in violent crime
There is new attention focusing on a recent spike in violent crime in Martin County. It's a deadly trend that Sheriff William Snyder said includes a spike in homicides this year.
Florida man allegedly 'lost his temper' and killed neighbors over laundry room dispute
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 75-year-old man stands accused of fatally shooting his 81-year-old neighbors over a dispute about their shared laundry room. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Hugh Hootman allegedly fatally shot Ginger Wallace and Henry Wallace at the Cedar Pointe condominium complex on East Ocean Boulevard. The suspect reportedly lived in a unit above the Wallaces.
WCJB
Hearing to determine if bond of Salt Life co-founder should be revoked in murder case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked. Hutto, who lives in Wellborn, is involved in a murder case in Palm Beach County. He is accused of killing Grace Duncan of Lake City in...
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
wqcs.org
Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas Captured in Martin County
Martin County - Wednesday December 7, 2022: A Fort Pierce man wanted in connection with a shooting in Stuart last Saturday, December 3, has been captured. 20-year old Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas surrendered Tuesday night after the Martin County home he was hiding in became surrounded by law enforcement. Martin County...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
WCJB
Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case
WELLBORN, Fla. (WCJB) - Salt Life Co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond will remain the same ahead of his trial for allegedly killing a teen girl from Lake City. During a hearing on Monday, a judge in Palm Beach County refused to change Michael Hutto’s $250,000 bond ahead of his trial next year. Hutto is charged with manslaughter in the death of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveils motorcycle with names of those fallen
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association unveiled a customized Harley Davidson motorcycle honoring the men and women who have fallen in the line of duty. “Going back three, four months ago, I got a call from Rep. Snyder, how he met two individuals...
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach
LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years.
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 6