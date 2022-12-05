ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Atmospheric river flowing toward Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO -- A low pressure system was churning and intensifying in the Gulf of Alaska Wednesday before heading south toward Northern California where it will bring heavy rain and blizzard conditions in the Sierra.    The National Weather Service said the storm front will be packing a weak atmospheric river when it rolls into the region on Saturday."A cold low pressure system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska will phase (merge) with subtropical moisture and strong southwest flow as it intersects over the Sierra this weekend, bringing strong winds and heavy snow to the mountains," weather service forecasters...
South Tahoe environment coalition brings outdoor learning to hundreds of Tahoe students

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — This fall, six environmental organizations led 500 South Tahoe High School students through a series of hands-on lessons about hydrological and ecological concepts in a place-based outdoor setting. The organizations’ environmental experts donated their time to share their knowledge and enthusiasm with the young people during a full day of programs. Following the first big snowstorm of the season, the students were excited to get outside in the newly fallen snow and learn about environmental issues affecting the Lake Tahoe area.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Coldest City In Nevada Is Surprisingly Frigid

When we think of Nevada, what do you imagine? You probably imagine The Las Vegas Strip, miles of bare desert and sweltering hot weather. But, Nevada’s climate, topography and environment are diverse, meaning average temperatures can range across the state. Many people are surprised when they learn about the...
NEVADA STATE
My chaotic Lake Tahoe skiing experience

As I walked down a Redwood Middle School hallway during my eighth grade winter finals week, the windy 50-degree Fahrenheit weather numbed my face, making me shudder while amplifying my uneasiness for my Geometry final the next day — which the class agreed to call “judgment day.”. My...
Drive-thru Christmas light show coming to Washoe Lake State Park

WASHOE VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A drive-thru light show will take over Washoe Lake State Park for a few days starting on Thursday. Campground Loop B will be decorated with a jolly display of twinkling lights and holiday scenes. You can be festive by listening to Christmas tunes and enjoy the scenes of the holiday season from the warmth of your car.
NEW WASHOE CITY, NV
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Citizen science weather tracking effort started at Tahoe goes national

A project started at Lake Tahoe to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point has grown and has received funding from NASA for three more years. Satellite technologies often struggle to differentiate snow from rain near the freezing point in mountainous regions, with impacts on flood predictions, avalanche forecasting, snowpack water storage and road safety. To help improve these technologies, researchers from Lynker, Desert Research Institute and the University of Nevada, Reno, have partnered with community observers to track winter storm activity across the country through a project called Mountain Rain or Snow. The project has been so successful at collecting data that demonstrates regional variation in the rain-snow threshold that NASA’s Citizen Science for Earth Systems Program is funding an additional three years.
RENO, NV
After a cold November, Utah prepares for another storm

SALT LAKE CITY — November 2022 in Utah was colder and wetter than the average from the past 30 years. With temperatures nearly 5 degrees lower and precipitation almost 1.5 times higher, Utahn’s may have wanted a break. But, that break isn’t here yet. A cold front is...
UTAH STATE
▶️ Fresh powder returns to the mountains and the streets of Central Oregon

While it was enough snow to get out the shovel for many, the snowfall Sunday didn’t seem to slow down a lot of Central Oregonians. Many people still making out for a quick round of Christmas shopping or a crisp December walk, to those who were more adventurous by busting out the two wheels and letting their pedals do the walking.
OREGON STATE
Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Until 6 PM this Evening

Winter weather advisory for the following locations. Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-Lower Columbia- Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley- Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Northern Oregon Cascades- Willapa Hills-I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County- Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills- Including the cities of Vernonia, Jewell, Sunset Summit, Lees Camp, Trask, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville, Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn, Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park, Sweet Home, Government Camp, Detroit, Santiam Pass, Willapa, Frances, Ryderwood, Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal, Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, and Cougar.
OREGON STATE
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CHP senior driver class aims to promote safety for all

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – It is important that all travelers on California roadways be well-equipped with knowledge and tools to help them operate their vehicles as safely as possible. As such, the California Highway Patrol will continue to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E says that they have received a higher than normal amount of reports of scammers during the holiday season in Northern California and the Central Coast. "Scammers are taking advantage of the holiday season to defraud consumers in increasingly sophisticated schemes." said Mayra Tostado, a PG&E spokesperson. "While prevalent year-round, financial The post PG&E warns of increase in scam attempts on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA

