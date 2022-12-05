ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank launched “Groceries to Geaux” in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, providing home delivery to seniors. Backed by a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, the program delivers food to residents over 65 whose health, income or access to transportation pose challenges in keeping enough food to eat at home.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Restore Louisiana meets to talk to homeowners still struggling to rebuild

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana hosted a meeting in Lake Charles to talk to homeowners who are frustrated and still struggling to repair their homes. “Over the course of the last year I’ve received a lot of calls and concerns about what’s going on with the actual recovery, so we decided to have the Restore Program come and also the City of Lake Charles come in to explain to the citizens of the area on what’s going on, what’s the holdup and or why things are being held up,” said District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu high school students participate in engineering shadow luncheon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Junior Achievement SWLA partnered with the Region 5 STEM Center to hold an engineering job shadow luncheon at the Lake Charles Boston Learning Academy. Local participating industries supported the event by sponsoring tables and sending volunteers to mentor the students. Students participated in science experiments,...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Southwest Louisiana for the Night of December 7 into the Morning of December 8

Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Southwest Louisiana for the Night of December 7 into the Morning of December 8. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Southwest Louisiana beginning at 9 pm Wednesday until 10 am Thursday Morning.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Council on Aging holding community meetings

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging is holding two community meetings as it formulates a four-year area plan. The plan will be submitted to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, the council’s governing authority. “The major objective of the Area Plan is to help...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass

DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
DERIDDER, LA
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Phillips 66 Veterans Network

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seeing a need in their community, former members of the military now working at Philllips 66 in Westlake, have formed the Veterans Network. Their ongoing Good Energy Food Drive has resulted in over 3700 pounds of food being donated to the Westlake Little Food Pantry, according to Alberto Maxwell, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana

5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2022. Alexis Molina-Barrientos, 29, OIpelousas: Contempt of court; instate detainer; federal detainer. Tyrell Ryan Guidry, 22, Lafayette: Battery of emergency room or personnel or healthcare professional (2 counts). Jacob Wayne Jones, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; aggravated...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA offers two new holiday events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall. DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

