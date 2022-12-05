Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Calcasieu wild birds test positive for bird flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Wild birds in Calcasieu Parish have tested positive for H5NI Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Bird flu is a low risk for public health, but it is important to avoid contact...
‘Groceries to Geaux’ delivers food to seniors in SWLA
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank launched “Groceries to Geaux” in Calcasieu Parish Tuesday, providing home delivery to seniors. Backed by a $100,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, the program delivers food to residents over 65 whose health, income or access to transportation pose challenges in keeping enough food to eat at home.
Restore Louisiana meets to talk to homeowners still struggling to rebuild
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana hosted a meeting in Lake Charles to talk to homeowners who are frustrated and still struggling to repair their homes. “Over the course of the last year I’ve received a lot of calls and concerns about what’s going on with the actual recovery, so we decided to have the Restore Program come and also the City of Lake Charles come in to explain to the citizens of the area on what’s going on, what’s the holdup and or why things are being held up,” said District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith.
Calcasieu high school students participate in engineering shadow luncheon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Junior Achievement SWLA partnered with the Region 5 STEM Center to hold an engineering job shadow luncheon at the Lake Charles Boston Learning Academy. Local participating industries supported the event by sponsoring tables and sending volunteers to mentor the students. Students participated in science experiments,...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Southwest Louisiana for the Night of December 7 into the Morning of December 8
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Southwest Louisiana for the Night of December 7 into the Morning of December 8. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, Louisiana issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Southwest Louisiana beginning at 9 pm Wednesday until 10 am Thursday Morning.
Beaumont longtime Mediterranean deli still in business in spite of social media posts
BEAUMONT, Texas — A long time Beaumont deli whose owner announced it was closing more than a month ago is actually still open for business. The owner of Abbie's Imports, a popular deli featuring Mediterranean food, Abbie Baradar, announced on his Facebook page on November 1, 2022, that the deli was "closing the door" and that "everything must go."
Council on Aging holding community meetings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Council on Aging is holding two community meetings as it formulates a four-year area plan. The plan will be submitted to the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, the council’s governing authority. “The major objective of the Area Plan is to help...
Heart of Louisiana: DeRidder bluegrass
DeRIDDER, La. (WVUE) - Bluegrass enthusiasts gather once a month at the old train depot in the west-central Louisiana town of DeRidder for a jam session. Dave McNamara samples the music and history at the Beauregard Museum. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here. See a spelling...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Hometown Heroes - Phillips 66 Veterans Network
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Seeing a need in their community, former members of the military now working at Philllips 66 in Westlake, have formed the Veterans Network. Their ongoing Good Energy Food Drive has resulted in over 3700 pounds of food being donated to the Westlake Little Food Pantry, according to Alberto Maxwell, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm.
‘It’s just unbelievable’: Roanoke family wins St. Jude Dream Home
The beautiful, 3,400-square-foot St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles has a new owner. Carl Krielow of Roanoke was announced Tuesday as the winner of the $600,000, two-story home. “I said you got to be mistaken and all of a sudden we started getting calls and texts from friends,” Krielow...
The Most Underrated Restaurants In Lake Charles, Louisiana
5. Zeus - the old IZZO's location (directions) 4. UMAMI Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar (directions) 3. Shawarmas (directions) 2. Wasabi Japanese Sushi & Grill (directions) If you know of an underrated restaurant in Lake Charles that didn't make the list, comment on our Facebook posts below:. LOOK: Food history...
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 6, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 6, 2022. Alexis Molina-Barrientos, 29, OIpelousas: Contempt of court; instate detainer; federal detainer. Tyrell Ryan Guidry, 22, Lafayette: Battery of emergency room or personnel or healthcare professional (2 counts). Jacob Wayne Jones, 26, Sulphur: Resisting an officer; aggravated...
Merryville enforcing pit bull ban that’s been on the books for more than a decade
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. W.O. Boston Panthers 1972 championship team Looklive. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Louisiana Town Enforces No Pit Bull Ordinance – Dog Owners React
Several communities in Louisiana have ordinances banning certain breeds of dogs, one Louisiana community is giving dog owners 48 hours to get their family pet out of town.
SOWELA offers two new holiday events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
3 new school resource officers appointed in Beauregard Parish
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Three new school resource officers (SROs) will be working in Beauregard Parish local schools, according to DeRidder City Hall. DeRidder Chief of Police Craig Richard, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford made a formal request in August to the Beauregard Parish School Board asking for assistance in funding the hiring of the three new SROs, which the school board approved.
Staff reports filed in DCFS job satisfaction survey cite 'unrealistic expectations' among other concerns
BATON ROUGE - Amid a slew of child deaths and a radical change in leadership, the newest weekly audits released Monday included discouraging reports of low employee satisfaction at the Department of Children and Family Services. The audit, which was released Friday but embargoed until Monday, included anecdotes and sympathies...
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
