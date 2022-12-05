Things have not been going well currently for birds of the United States. The disease known as the Avian flu has led to a lot of problems for the birds of our country. According to NBC News, the Avian flu has wiped out fifty million five hundred forty thousand birds in America this year. This information comes from the USDA - or the United States Department of Agriculture for those who do not want to use the acronym - and according to the organization, this is the deadliest outbreak of Avian flu in the history of the US dealing with the disease. The death of many chickens, turkeys, and various other birds represents the worst United States animal health disaster that our nation has seen to date, topping the previous record of fifty million five hundred birds dying from the virus back in 2015.

12 DAYS AGO