ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oRdfS_0jXrpN9a00

A top Russian environmental official said Monday that the thousands of dead seals that washed up on Russia's Caspian Sea coast likely died from oxygen deprivation.

Officials in the republic of Dagestan , which has a long coastline on the world's largest inland body of water, said this week that 2,500 or more seal corpses have been found recently.

Svetlana Radionova of the natural resources watchdog agency Rosprirodnadzor said on Russian state television that hypoxia is being seen as the most likely cause and she said that scientists are investigation whether natural gas emissions in the Caspian could account for low oxygen.

The Caspian Sea has extensive natural gas reserves that are being tapped increasingly.

Radionova said a similar mass death of seals — about 2,000 — was recorded in Dagestan and neighboring Azerbaijan in 2000.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin launches wave of missiles at Kyiv as air force ‘suffers big losses’

Russia has unleashed a new barrage of missiles on Ukraine, with citizens heading to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.Air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across the country in what Ukrainian officials have been calling the latest wave of Russian missile strikes. Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations.Meanwhile, the Russian military has lost over 60 fixed-wing aircraft in the conflict with Ukraine, the UK’s ministry of defence has revealed in its latest intelligence update. Russian aircraft are also conducting significantly less missions per day, probably tens...
The Independent

Ukrainian soldier shares footage of ‘mass grave’ for Russians in burned-out hanger

The Ukrainian military has shared a video of a burned-out hanger full of what they claim to be Russian equipment.The footage, shared on the Defense of Ukraine Twitter account, captures a soldier walking near charred vehicles and equipment in what he called a “mass grave” for Russians.The footage is from an undisclosed location, but the Ukrainian defence ministry said it would act as a warning sign for any other Russians coming to fight in the region.“You had no reason to come here at all”, the soldier said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wednesday & The Kingdom | Binge or BinKeir Starmer confirms he will ‘abolish House of Lords’ if Labour wins electionElderly Home Depot worker dies weeks after shoplifter pushed him to ground
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
The Independent

Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?

What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong

Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Top Russian Helicopter Struck Down in Fiery Mid-Air Explosion

A Russian Ka-52 helicopter known as “Alligator” was shot down on Sunday by Ukraine’s air force, a striking show of force as Ukraine turns the tide in the nearly yearlong war. The “bird” was shot down around 2 p.m. local time in eastern Ukraine, though the Facebook post announcing the hit did not say exactly where it was. A video showed the chopper spiraling toward the ground along the sunny horizon, leaving a puff of smoke in its wake. According to Ukrainian broadcaster Hromadske, the helicopter was equipped with an anti-tank missile system, a laser-guided cannon, and aerial bombs. It is reportedly worth $16 million. Ukraine has managed to keep Russian forces away from its major cities in recent months, though Russia’s shelling campaign has not ceased. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=684053496402276Read it at Hromadske
The Independent

Russia suffers third cross-border drone attack in two days

An oil storage tank at an airfield in Russia's Kursk region was set ablaze on Tuesday morning after it was hit by a drone.The attack came just 24 hours after Moscow accused Ukraine of similar attacks on two air bases at Ryazan and Saratov, emphasising the vulnerability of some of Russia’s most important military sites closest to the Ukraine border.Roman Starovoyt, regional governor of the Kursk region, said on Telegram: “As a result of a drone attack, an oil reservoir caught on fire in the area of Kursk airport. The fire is being contained.“All emergency services are working on...
CNN

'Unheard of': Ret. US Army Major reacts to drone strikes in Russian airfield

Russia has said that Ukrainian drones carried out three strikes on its air bases, yet two of the targets are hundreds of miles inside Russian territory and beyond the reach of Ukraine's declared drone arsenal. Ret. US Army Major Mike Lyons explains how the attack, which Ukraine has not taken responsibility for, is an advantage for Ukraine.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean bandits steal 200 kilos of gold bars worth US $12 million

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The three masked bandits descended upon the armored vehicle, overpowered the two soldiers on guard duty, seized 200 kilograms of gold bars worth U.S.$12 million and rode off into the North Korean countryside, sources inside the country said.
TheDailyBeast

Ukrainian’s Casual Escape After His Leg Is Blown Off Leaves Putin Officer Stunned

A Ukrainian soldier’s mettle ushered shock and awe from witnesses, including a Russian intelligence officer, according to Russian-owned news outlet RIA Novosti, who insisted he must have been on drugs after seemingly hopping off the Novoselovskoye battlefield moments after his leg was blown off. “In one of the recent outings on the task, literally one and a half to two weeks ago, I discovered such a fact, I told everyone about it,” the Russian soldier shared, according to RIA Novosti. “He simply rolled over, applied a tourniquet, took a cane and walked as if nothing had happened,” adding that he believed the Ukrainian was under the influence of a drug that “makes a person not just a machine, but some kind of non-human.” The officer also marveled at a recent display of strength by a Ukrainian military volunteer unit known as the Kraken, which formed the same day as the Russian invasion of the country. “Literally two days pass, the attack of the Kraken: they are walking, ten people, in full growth in broad daylight,” the officer told the outlet. “They didn’t get lost, nothing.”
The Independent

US government tries to dodge $140m payout to family of philanthropist decapitated by national park gate

Relatives of a prominent Ugandan philanthropist, who was decapitated by a metal gate in front of her husband at Utah’s Arches National Park, is seeking $140m in damages from the US government. A wrongful death trial for Esther Nakajjigo, 25, who was tragically killed on a camping trip with Ludovic Michaud on 13 June 2020, began in Salt Lake City on Monday, the Associated Press reported.Attorneys for Nakajjigo’s family say that the US National Park Service were negligent for not securing a metal traffic control gate that whipped around in high winds and sliced through the car’s passenger door, instantly...
COLORADO STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call

Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
The Independent

The Independent

966K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy