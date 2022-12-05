ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

Comments / 45

mistyczs
2d ago

WOW ..the fair admitted responsibility for Maverick's death and their response was compensation to spend more time at the fair...The Puyallup fair at the least owes her financial responsibility to get her another dog and to train it, although it could never replace Maverick...I am so very sorry for your loss...

Reply(7)
21
melahel
2d ago

heartbreaking and tragic, RIP maverick. my step daughter has the same kind of dog, same name as well, german shepherds are awesome dogs.

Reply
11
Nancy Johnson
2d ago

WTF! sorry for your loss but here's your price of tickets and whatever food you might want!! how heartless. what if this would have been one of their children? would tickets and food make it any less disturbing?

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ

The search for a missing toddler in Tacoma continues nearly 24 years later

Theresa Czapieski couldn’t hold back tears when police in Tacoma, Washington, showed her what her daughter could look like today. She has not stopped searching for the then-2-year-old Teekah Lewis since 1999. “I’m not giving up until my daughter is found,” Czapieski told CNN. Tacoma police released...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

Pet dog electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event

An evening that should have been full of holiday cheer turned into a nightmare when a Gig Harbor woman’s dog was electrocuted at a local Christmas lights display. Vyctoria Sanchez took her 9-month-old puppy, Maverick, with her when she and a friend attended the Holiday Magic walkthrough at the Washington State Fairgrounds Friday night. Maverick was training to be a service dog, and Sanchez thought it would be good to get him used to an event with lots of people.
GIG HARBOR, WA
Ask Tacoma

Where can I get a white ink tattoo in Tacoma?

I'm looking for a tattoo artist that can do white ink. I would like to get a tattoo on my arm over a scratch my cat gave me so the scratch doesn't disappear. This would be my first tattoo and I'm not sure where to look. Please give me some suggestions. Thanks! :D.
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting

TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old

BREMERTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year. On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other. Puryear-Tucker was...
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home

TUKWILA, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home. According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S. Officers said they found...
TUKWILA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night

SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach

YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
YELM, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy