An evening that should have been full of holiday cheer turned into a nightmare when a Gig Harbor woman’s dog was electrocuted at a local Christmas lights display. Vyctoria Sanchez took her 9-month-old puppy, Maverick, with her when she and a friend attended the Holiday Magic walkthrough at the Washington State Fairgrounds Friday night. Maverick was training to be a service dog, and Sanchez thought it would be good to get him used to an event with lots of people.

GIG HARBOR, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO