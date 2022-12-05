Read full article on original website
mistyczs
2d ago
WOW ..the fair admitted responsibility for Maverick's death and their response was compensation to spend more time at the fair...The Puyallup fair at the least owes her financial responsibility to get her another dog and to train it, although it could never replace Maverick...I am so very sorry for your loss...
Reply(7)
21
melahel
2d ago
heartbreaking and tragic, RIP maverick. my step daughter has the same kind of dog, same name as well, german shepherds are awesome dogs.
Reply
11
Nancy Johnson
2d ago
WTF! sorry for your loss but here's your price of tickets and whatever food you might want!! how heartless. what if this would have been one of their children? would tickets and food make it any less disturbing?
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Auburn Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyAuburn, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Tacoma shelter to take in more than 40 cats, kittens living in same home, some inside walls
TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is taking in dozens of cats and kittens that were found living in the same home, with some of the cats living inside walls. On Nov. 30, members of Tacoma Animal Control began bringing cats from the home...
KTVZ
The search for a missing toddler in Tacoma continues nearly 24 years later
Theresa Czapieski couldn’t hold back tears when police in Tacoma, Washington, showed her what her daughter could look like today. She has not stopped searching for the then-2-year-old Teekah Lewis since 1999. “I’m not giving up until my daughter is found,” Czapieski told CNN. Tacoma police released...
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
Pet dog electrocuted at Washington State Fairgrounds holiday event
An evening that should have been full of holiday cheer turned into a nightmare when a Gig Harbor woman’s dog was electrocuted at a local Christmas lights display. Vyctoria Sanchez took her 9-month-old puppy, Maverick, with her when she and a friend attended the Holiday Magic walkthrough at the Washington State Fairgrounds Friday night. Maverick was training to be a service dog, and Sanchez thought it would be good to get him used to an event with lots of people.
q13fox.com
Caught on camera: Stolen car crashes into Auburn donut shop
A stolen car crashed into a donut shop in Auburn, Washington Tuesday night. The owner of Donut Star - just a few blocks from Les Gove Park - says nobody was hurt, and the driver ran away.
Where can I get a white ink tattoo in Tacoma?
I'm looking for a tattoo artist that can do white ink. I would like to get a tattoo on my arm over a scratch my cat gave me so the scratch doesn't disappear. This would be my first tattoo and I'm not sure where to look. Please give me some suggestions. Thanks! :D.
KING-5
'The world has lost immeasurably': Loved ones remember life lost in Southcenter Mall garage shooting
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila police said they are continuing to investigate a shooting at the Southcenter Mall parking garage on Nov. 18. Friends of Chris and Mary Wesolowicz say they returned to their vehicle after shopping to find an attempted car theft. They say the suspects shot both Chris and Mary, sending her to the hospital and taking Chris' life -- a loss that will reverberate through the community.
q13fox.com
Teen found guilty in deadly stabbing of Bremerton 16-year-old
BREMERTON, Wash. - A 17-year-old girl was found guilty of second-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old mom in Bremerton last year. On Jan. 30, 2021, 16-year-old Syanna Puryear-Tucker was stabbed by then-16-year-old Lola Luna outside Luna's after the teens made plans to fight each other. Puryear-Tucker was...
q13fox.com
Teen to be tried as adult after armed pot shop robbery
Police say they have arrested 17-year-old suspect involved in a violent smash-and-grab pot shop robbery in Tacoma in October. Several other suspects are still on the loose.
Tri-City Herald
Driver carves out tiny hole on snow-covered windshield, WA photo shows. Cops unamused
A driver carved out a small hole on their snow-covered windshield and started driving on a Washington highway, troopers said. But it wasn’t long before a trooper stopped the driver on State Route 16 near the Mullenix Road exit at the Kitsap and Pierce counties line on Sunday Dec. 4, Washington State Patrol trooper Katherine Weatherwax told McClatchy News.
q13fox.com
Cougar captured on Snoqualmie Pass wildlife camera
The Washington State Department of Transportation says more than 20,000 animals have cross the new I-90 wildlife structures since 2015. Most recently, their cameras captured a cougar near Lake Keechelus back in July.
q13fox.com
17-year-old boy arrested in Tacoma armed pot shop robbery, will be tried as adult
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of an armed pot shop robbery in October, which involved several suspects who have not yet been identified. On Monday, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 17-year-old suspect. He was booked into Pierce County Jail and will be...
Where are the best local quick breakfast places in Tacoma?
Been in Tacoma for a long time, looking for good breakfast sandwiches, burritos, pastries, etc. that can be picked up at a drive-through or counter. What are your favorite local breakfast spots when on the move?
KOMO News
Tacoma woman claims her state food benefits card was wiped out
TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma woman is claiming someone skimmed her Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Food EBT card this past weekend. Vanessa DeTarville is a mom of three who said when she went to a nearby Walmart where she lives, she was told her card had been used 11 times within the past hour.
q13fox.com
Man shot multiple times after assault inside Tukwila home
TUKWILA, Wash. - A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot multiple times in an altercation inside a Tukwila home. According to Tukwila Police, officers were called around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a shooting in the 15200 block of 40th Ave. S. Officers said they found...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Burien
A Missing Indigenous Person Alert has been issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Burien Monday. Yamilery Perez-Deveraux was last seen near 14th Ave SW in Burien Dec. 5. She is 5-feet-2 inches tall, 95 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.
q13fox.com
Trial of Sheriff Ed Troyer: Newspaper carrier testifies
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer continues Wednesday. Troyer accused Sedrick Altheimer, a Black newspaper carrier, of threatening to kill him. On Tuesday Altheimer became emotional during his testimony.
KOMO News
Seattle family held at gunpoint in terrifying home invasion Monday night
SEATTLE — Surveillance video shows the moments three armed robbers approached a South Seattle home before breaking in Monday night. A mom, son and young girl were inside the home on the 4400 block of South Kenyon Street when the men broke through the front door. Police said the men used a crowbar to get inside around 8:30 p.m. Monday.
q13fox.com
Police: Tacoma deadly shooting suspect arrested in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, officers with the Spokane Police Department arrested a suspect who shot and killed a man in Tacoma last month. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at 11:31 p.m. on Nov. 21, officers were dispatched to the corner of E M St. and Puyallup Ave. for reports of shots fired.
q13fox.com
Teen’s lawyer paints different picture of alleged assault against Yelm coach
YELM, Wash - An off-field moment after Yelm High School's victory against Bellevue in the semi-finals has garnered a lot of attention, and both sides involved have different accounts of what happened. Last week, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department posted in its weekly blotter that a football coach was walking...
Comments / 45