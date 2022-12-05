A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson Co Friday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 PM. The victim has been identified as 41 year-old Robbie Shepherd from Martin. This is an ongoing investigation. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van Lear Fire Department all responded to this incident.

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO