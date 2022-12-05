Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
wymt.com
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open. Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area. Original Story:. One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post...
wymt.com
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up "negative" after no signs of a person or remains were found.
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
WSAZ
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 12/7/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Tiffany Huff, 35, of Ashland, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges...
wklw.com
Person hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. Body Identified
A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson Co Friday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 PM. The victim has been identified as 41 year-old Robbie Shepherd from Martin. This is an ongoing investigation. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van Lear Fire Department all responded to this incident.
WSAZ
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky.
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Martin County ended in an arrest. Deputies pulled over a car along RT 292 on Saturday night. The driver wound up going to jail for a warrant and several traffic violations. After exiting the vehicle, officers noticed a pill-bottle in the man’s waistband. The passenger, 46-year-old...
Pharmacy technician stole 60,000 pills from Pikeville Medical Center
Pikeville Medical Center has agreed to pay over $4 million in civil penalties after a significant diversion of opioids from its pharmacy.
Three people arrested on felony charges in Mingo County
EDGARTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people are behind bars after being arrested on felony charges in Mingo County. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Barry D. McClanahan, Christy Wolford, and Nichols Pruitt were all three arrested on December 3, 2022, by Cpl. M. A. Lendearo, Cpl. M. J. Mounts and Deputy Tiller in the town of Edgarton in Mingo County.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man
Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
Wayne County woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
PRICHARD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A traffic stop in the Prichard area of Wayne County has led to the arrest of a Fort Gay woman. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, Hunter Thompson of Fort Gay was the passenger of a vehicle that was stopped by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit.
wymt.com
EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County. The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road. Dispatchers […]
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 10/7/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
Comments / 1