Floyd County, KY

Man dies in Wednesday morning crash, coroner says

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Coroner’s Office responded to a deadly crash Wednesday morning. Coroner Corey Watson told WYMT his office pronounced Ben McCool, 52, dead at the scene. Watson said the crash happened on Yellow Creek Road. McCool was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train

The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
UPDATE: Floyd County highway back open following crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 12-7-2022 Update: Officials with the Kentucky Department of Transportation say KY 114 is back open. Drivers are still advised to use caution in the area. Original Story:. One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident

Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
Community members anxious for answers in body found investigation

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Community members in Branchland are anxious to find out how a man ended up dead in the Guyandotte River. On the evening of Nov. 22, someone spotted the body of Randy Kirkendoll near the Hubball Road Bridge. Ronnie Dalton and his wife Louise live near...
BRANCHLAND, WV
Weekly arrests report: 12/7/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past two weeks. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Tiffany Huff, 35, of Ashland, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Person hit and killed by train in Johnson Co. Body Identified

A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson Co Friday evening. According to the Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 PM. The victim has been identified as 41 year-old Robbie Shepherd from Martin. This is an ongoing investigation. The Johnson Co Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van Lear Fire Department all responded to this incident.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Dive teams deployed after truck found in pond

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Dive teams are searching a pond in Carter County after a truck was discovered Sunday. According to the Grayson County Fire Department, crews are searching in the Hitchins area. The Ashland Fire Department responded the the scene Monday morning to search the pond. Further information...
Man Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop

A traffic stop in Martin County ended in an arrest. Deputies pulled over a car along RT 292 on Saturday night. The driver wound up going to jail for a warrant and several traffic violations. After exiting the vehicle, officers noticed a pill-bottle in the man’s waistband. The passenger, 46-year-old...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
Three people arrested on felony charges in Mingo County

EDGARTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Three people are behind bars after being arrested on felony charges in Mingo County. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, Barry D. McClanahan, Christy Wolford, and Nichols Pruitt were all three arrested on December 3, 2022, by Cpl. M. A. Lendearo, Cpl. M. J. Mounts and Deputy Tiller in the town of Edgarton in Mingo County.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man

Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Crews battle fire in Lincoln County, West Virginia

LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in the Griffithsville Area of Lincoln County.  The call came in around 11:30 Monday morning. According to dispatchers flames were coming out of the roof of the home along old Route 3, which is also known as Straight Fork Road.  Dispatchers […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Indictments: 10/7/22

The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on October 7, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
CARTER COUNTY, KY

