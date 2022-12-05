The screed offered Wednesday night by state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was both familiar and unorthodox, a handful of compliments and well-wishes sprinkled among the list of conspiracies and offensive comments he's become known for in Lansing. But even for the Clarklake Republican, departing the Legislature because of term limits, the story about sticking his hand in a toilet appeared to catch people off guard. ...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 MINUTES AGO