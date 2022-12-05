Read full article on original website
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Rush to year-end budget deadline tests tricky new McConnell-McCarthy partnership
McConnell and McCarthy navigate a new relationship as the levers of power in Washington are about to change.
Mike Shirkey farewell speech included conspiracies, offensive remarks, critique of Whitmer
The screed offered Wednesday night by state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was both familiar and unorthodox, a handful of compliments and well-wishes sprinkled among the list of conspiracies and offensive comments he's become known for in Lansing. But even for the Clarklake Republican, departing the Legislature because of term limits, the story about sticking his hand in a toilet appeared to catch people off guard. ...
