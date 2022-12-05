ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Airline overbooks flight, splits up family and makes children fly across the Atlantic separately

By Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8qNQ_0jXrpED300

Robbie and Sarah Kitchen expected their family summer holiday to Florida to be a dream trip after Covid and a health scare.

The family of five from Dundonald in Northern Ireland had originally planned to visit the Sunshine State in 2020, but Covid put paid to the plan. Then Robbie was diagnosed with prostate cancer and spent months undergoing treatment before being given the all clear.

Finally, by June 2022 they were packed and ready to fly from their local airport, Belfast City. They had a confirmed booking on Aer Lingus to London Heathrow, with a transfer to Virgin Atlantic for the flight to Orlando.

But the Irish airline oversold the first leg – and, despite protests from the parents, insisted that two of the children should be driven over the Irish border and flown 4,000 miles on their own.

The first the family knew of any problem was at check-in at the Northern Ireland airport.

The ground staff separated their daughter Molly (16) and elder son Zack (18) and asked them to wait at a separate desk.

The parents and their youngest child, three-year-old Charlie, were given their boarding passes. But as Sarah Kitchen told the BBC Ulster programme On Your Behalf , ground staff said there was no room for the older children.

“They said, ‘I’m sorry, the flight is overbooked and there is no room for your other two children. We’ll just put them on the next flight.”

Ms Kitchen explained that the next flight would arrive after the onward connection to Florida had left.

“They said, ‘That’s just how it is. There’s nothing we can do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZM4SQ_0jXrpED300

Under European air passengers’ rights rules , airlines are legally obliged to ask for volunteers to travel on a later flight before they deny boarding to passengers who need to fly as booked. Aer Lingus did not do this.

“I was in shock and I was trying to process what we could do,” Ms Kitchen said. “The children were distressed and they just couldn’t believe what was happening. So I said can we at least swap and leave one adult with one child and then one of us go with two children?

“They said, ‘No, if you do that, you’re voluntarily giving up a seat and that also invalidates your seat onward to America’.

“I tried to argue our point and the people behind in the queue could see how distressed we were, and they started arguing on our behalf and saying, ‘Have you asked, maybe somebody would offer to give up their seat and swap – they could take the later flight?’.

But, she says, the ground staff said: “No, the plane’s boarded. We can’t do that and you need to come on now, we need to get you on this plane, or else you are giving up your seats.”

Ms Kitchen then decided to fully explain the circumstances.

“I went over and had a quiet word with the staff and explained about my husband’s situation and about how this was a holiday of a lifetime, and we just didn’t want to be separated as a family – was there nothing that could be done just to keep us all together?

“There was no sympathy.

“The youngest was so upset and cried for most of the flight. I was shaking – I didn’t know what was going to happen with the other two and I was just so nervous on their behalf.

“When we landed and were able to turn the phones on, my son had sent a message to say they had been put in a taxi from Belfast City airport down to Dublin airport , where they were going to get on a plane that would take them to Orlando.

“It was going to be a flight on their own to America. We had no say in this decision and that upset me.

“They were just expected to reach the airport and work out where to go next. They weren’t given any flight details – they were just told to go to an Aer Lingus desk. My son at that stage was very upset.”

At Heathrow, the parents spent their time on the phone trying to speak to someone at Aer Lingus.

“We were on the phone, put on hold, couldn’t get to speak to an actual person to find out what was happening.”

Just before the parents and youngest child had to board the Virgin Atlantic flight at Heathrow, they heard from their elder son.

“The last update we had from him was, ‘We are still in the queue at the Aer Lingus desk. We have no tickets. We’ve been told our flight is taking off in about an hour’.”

Others in the queue at Dublin airport urged the youngsters to go to the front – but when they did so, ground staff told them to go back and wait with their family.

Ms Kitchen says her exasperated son Zack told Aer Lingus staff: “That’s the point, I don’t have my family with me, we’ve been sent here to try and get us on a plane.”

Back at Heathrow, she says, Virgin Atlantic crew on the flight preparing to leave for Orlando were more sympathetic.

“As soon as we got on they could tell there was something wrong, and they sent down a service manager who took all of the details. She went away to try and start phoning Aer Lingus.

“I was just so upset at this point. I was just heartbroken that our family trip was being ruined like this, and more just nervous – I did not know if they were even going to get on the plane and make it to Orlando. The girl actually gave me a big hug.”

One of the Virgin Atlantic pilots then came to speak to the parents. She told them: “I have just spoken with the pilot of the Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Orlando and your children are sitting in their seats.”

Ms Kitchen says: “At that point, I could breathe again. I could relax; I knew at least they were safe. I knew that they were on their way and we would see them soon.”

The family met up at Orlando airport but say the first few days of their holiday were spoilt because of the stressful start. “It took us a few days to even get into holiday mode because everyone was so upset,” Sarah Kitchen says.

When she complained to Aer Lingus about her treatment, she was told by a customer relations executive: “I am so sorry to hear of your disappointing experience when you and your family recently flew with us.

“I can certainly understand your disappointment with several aspects of our service which you described.”

Aer Lingus offered a flight voucher to the value of €50 (£43) per person. Under European air passengers’ rights rules, the two children were due £520 each in cash compensation for being denied boarding.

Besides the cash compensation, Ms Kitchen says: “I would like them to acknowledge at least the trauma that we went through and accept that it is unacceptable to separate a family with no consent, with no clear, detailed plan of how we would be reunited again. They made that choice.”

In a statement, Aer Lingus said: “We sincerely apologise to Sarah and her family for their experience – this is not the level of service we seek to provide at Aer Lingus.

“Our Ground Operations in Belfast City Airport are handled by a third party supplier – we will conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances of this incident.

“Our Customer Care team have been in direct contact with Sarah to arrange compensation.”

Comments / 12

Related
Thrillist

A New Budget Airline Will Start Flying from the U.S. to Europe

Offering low-cost flights from the US to Europe is tricky business. Airlines in that space have come and gone, including familiar names like WOW Air and Norwegian. As Play launched flights out of the US earlier this year, another airline is announcing its entrance into the space. Fly Atlantic has...
The Independent

Woman goes on spontaneous first date, gets drunk and ends up flying to Paris

A woman has revealed she ended up in Paris after getting drunk on a first date and spontaneously booking a flight with her mystery man.Evelina Parkere, 22, documented her whirlwind experience on TikTok and says it was the “most romantic date ever.”She met the man for a few drinks in Riga, Latvia, where they live and pair later decided to go to the airport and catch a flight to the “most romantic city in the world”.They spent just over 24 hours in Paris before returning home.Evelina also revealed they have seen each other again.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Schoolboy almost dies from swallowing magnets for TikTok challengeWoman shares honest review of New York City apartmentTikTok mom slammed after making 5-year-old son run in 104 degree heat
The Independent

Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby

An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
The Independent

Couple screams ‘we’re tired’ after boarding flight without passes, forcing plane to disembark

A couple was allegedly put on a “no-fly” list after they boarded a Frontier flight without checking their bags or boarding passes, forcing all other passengers to disembark the plane.The viral video was captured by TikTok user @sunny.and.golden before being removed from the platform for “harassment and bullying”. In the clip, which has since been reposted to Instagram, a couple is seen yelling at cabin crew who told them the plane would not be able to take off unless they disembarked. All passengers were allegedly told to deplane so that airline authorities could intervene.“How my Frontier trip experience went...
The Independent

Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight

An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
Andrei Tapalaga

Man Who Was Stuck in Airport for 18 Years Passed Away in the Airport

Nasseri In the section of The airport where he slept and spent most of his time (2005)History of Yesterday. On Saturday 12th of November Mehran Karimi Nasseri passed away due to a heart attack. Nasseri has lived for the past 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport. His story had become famous after Steven's Spielberg Film "The Terminal" which appeared in 2004 and was inspired by Nasseri's life stuck in the airport.
Thrillist

These Are the Best Cruise Ships in 2022, According to Cruise Experts

Just because cruise travel is back doesn't mean we're traveling on any old cruise ship. We want the crème de la crème, naturally. And according to the Cruise Critic Editors' Picks Awards, that's the Norwegian Prima. The 3,099-person capacity vessel, which boasts a 24-hour butler service and three-level...
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has $29 One-Way Flights Around the U.S. Right Now

Alaska Airlines is one of the many airlines offering enticing discounts for Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday. The airline, which has a following of dedicated fliers, is offering one-way flights for as little as $29. The sale is live now and runs through 11:59 pm PST on November 30. In addition to serving up $29 flights in the sale, there are also no change fees on Main and First Class fares.
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy