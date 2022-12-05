Read full article on original website
A.dose.of.logic
2d ago
Weeding out the life long oligarchy and corruption shouldn't just be a conservative thing. The people who are criminals did a good job of redirecting their crimes onto someone else. now it's time for you to wake up and unify with your counter parts if we are to save the country.
Reply(1)
9
Geo 1277
2d ago
Why no reporting on Joe Biden showering with his own daughter!? truly reprehensible! Told by his own daughter!
Reply
10
Robert Freude
2d ago
don't know about back then but now she IS his babysitter
Reply(1)
31
Related
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'
When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
Mike Pompeo Names 'The Most Dangerous Person In The World' And It's A Surprise
The former secretary of state made quite the reach as he explores his presidential chances.
TODAY.com
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Railway union organizer has a message for Biden
President Biden is urging Congress to do something to avert the rail strike that would devastate our economy by causing shortages, spiking prices and halting factory production. Matthew Weaver, an organizer and Ohio's legislative director for the third largest rail union in the US, joins CNN This Morning to discuss.
Fact check: False claim video shows Nancy Pelosi crying after Senate floor confrontation
A video shows Grassley presenting information purportedly associated with President Joe Biden's family. It does not show Pelosi crying.
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema took to the Senate floor and morphed into Sen. Mother Teresa
On Wednesday the U.S. Senate advanced the Respect for Marriage Act, which would afford members of the LGBTQ community the kind of protection they deserve, and thought they had, until Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas floated the notion of revisiting protections for same-sex married couples. The House passed a version...
What Happened When People Tried Leaving Trump's Big Announcement Before He Was Finished
Yesterday, Donald Trump announced that he's running for president again in 2024, ending months of speculation about his future plans. Serving two non-consecutive terms would be highly unusual, as just one other US president in history has done so, according to CNN. Trump's big announcement speech, which was televised from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — notably, the same place the FBI recovered more than 300 classified documents following the execution of a search warrant in August, per The New York Times — was also loaded with inaccuracies, per CNN.
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Ashley Biden, 41, Slays In Blue Strapless Gown At Dad’s 1st State Dinner
President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley stunned as she arrived for the state dinner with France on Thursday, December 1. The first daughter, 41, rocked an eye-catching blue, strapless gown for the black tie event, which was held at the White House on the South Lawn. She looked ready to celebrate the momentous occasion, which marked a first for her dad, 80, and his presidency.
'You're A Disgrace!' Three Hecklers THROWN OUT Of Joe Biden's Last Midterm Rally After Sparring Back & Forth With The President
Three hecklers were kicked out of Joe Biden’s rally this week after shouting at the president as he made one last push for the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic confrontations took place on Monday as President Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill...
Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words
Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Joe Biden's Latest Photo Prompts Intense Speculation About His Legs
Biden shared an image of himself in the Oval Office that featured a wild optical illusion.
Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is pretty proud of Republicans for taking back control of the House of Representatives this week, especially since they did it without resorting to violence and weaponry, like the first time they tried to seize the House back in January of last year. During Thursday night’s monologue, the...
Jill Biden Unveils White House Holiday Decorations, Complete with Life-Sized Replicas of Commander and Willow
The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing Jill Biden on Monday unveiled this year's White House holiday decorations, the results of months of planning and coordination between the first lady, the executive residence staff and a team of more than 150 volunteers. The 2022 decorations are themed "We the People," and feature 83,615 holiday lights, 77 Christmas trees, a gingerbread house bedecked in 40 pounds of icing — and nods...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1058M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 44