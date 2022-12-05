ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Michigan Favored Over TCU in CFP Semifinal

By Jennifer Piacenti
 3 days ago

Michigan is favored by more than a touchdown against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Undefeated Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31.

The Wolverines (13-0) earned the 2-seed after winning the Big Ten championship against Purdue . They own +275 odds at SI Sportsbook to to win the national title , trailing only reigning national champion and top-ranked Georgia .

TCU (12-1) is the 3-seed and enters suffered its first loss in the Big 12 championship game against Kansas State in overtime. The Horned Frogs, despite being the 3-seed, have the longest odds among the four remaining teams at +1100.

The two teams will meet in the Fiesta Bowl and the winner will face the winner of Georgia against Ohio State. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites.

TCU vs. Michigan CFP Semifinal Odds

  • Spread: TCU +8.5 (-110) | Michigan -8.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: TCU (+250) | Michigan (-376)
  • Total : 59.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)
  • Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN
  • Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

Michigan and TCU are closely matched offensively, with TCU scoring 40.3 (sixth) points per game and Michigan averaging 40.1 (seventh).

TCU, though, will have a tough time competing versus a Michigan team that is only allowing 13.4 points per game (fourth). Sonny Dykes has exceeded all expectations in his first year in Fort Worth and TCU’s +1100 odds are enticing.

The Horned Frogs had an impressive season despite losing to Kansas State, beating five ranked teams and boasting a top offense led by quarterback Max Duggan .

The Community News

Three former Bearcats among Horned Frogs’ title quest

Three former members of the Aledo Bearcats football team are now playing at TCU as the Horned Frogs seek to become the first team from Texas to capture the College Football Playoff national championship. From Aledo are three seniors, linebacker Wyatt Harris, his brother and offensive lineman Wes Harris, along...
ALEDO, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan basketball suffers huge blow on eve of Big Ten opener

On Thursday night, the Michigan Wolverines will open up their 2022-23 Big Ten Basketball schedule when they travel to Minnesota to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers. So far this season, the Wolverines have had some ups and downs, as they are currently sitting at 5-3 after tough losses to No. 3 Virginia and No. 19 Kentucky. Now, Michigan basketball has learned that they will be without one of their key players for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
hiawathaworldonline.com

Big 12 gets best of both worlds as KSU reigns and TCU enters playoff

Frenzied would be a decent tagline for the Big 12 this year. All year, it seemed like a different team might be in the driver’s seat of the conference each week, as power shifted like sand on a regular basis. The season, the teams, the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium, the game itself, the overtime and the celebration—it was, in almost every moment, perfectly frenzied. And as the Kansas State Wildcats completed the overtime victory over the previously unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs to grab the Big 12 Championship, all that chaos played out about as well as it could have for the conference that has been under constant threat of irrelevance over the past decade.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

AJ Newberry, RB recruit out of Texas, flips commitment from Pac-12 to SEC

AJ Newberry was committed to Colorado since April, but recently decommitted from the Buffaloes amid the coaching change and hire of Deion Sanders. Newberry, a 3-star running back recruit out of Grand Prairie, Texas (South Grand Prairie), committed to Vanderbilt on Tuesday. He has a reported 15 offers, including Cal, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Indiana. He visited Vanderbilt last week, and was recruited by Norval McKenzie. Newberry is listed at 6-foot and 200 pounds, and ranked the No. 75 running back in the Class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Michigan set to go in-home with OL commit

The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Michigan will be having an in-home visit with Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth 2023 offensive lineman and Wolverine commit, Nathan Efobi on Thursday. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Sherrone Moore are expected to be making the trip down. The Wolverines offered...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox5dc.com

4 GWU women's basketball players suspended following brawl with TCU

WASHINGTON - The George Washington Colonials women's basketball team will be without four of its players Friday when the Manhattan College Jaspers come to town. The Atlantic 10 Conference issued suspensions following the fight that broke out between GWU players and the TCU women's basketball team on Monday. The school's...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Wild fight breaks out at TCU-George Washington women’s basketball game

A wild fight on the court saw eight players ejected Monday during a women’s basketball game between TCU and George Washington University. Tensions began to boil over in the second quarter when George Washington’s Essence Brown appeared to get tangled up in the hair of TCU’s Bella Cravens after the latter got a rebound. Things continued to escalate when the two had a heated exchange on the court and then began to throw hands in one another’s faces. Players from both TCU and George Washington then attempted to separate Brown and Cravens, who appeared to be held back by one of Brown’s...
WASHINGTON, DC
WolverineDigest

Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer

In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WFAA

The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking. The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.
ARLINGTON, TX
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
fortworthreport.org

Why are Fort Worth street lights purple? The answer is not tied to TCU football — despite its success

While Fort Worth glows in the success of TCU football, the city’s streetlights aren’t — despite their purple appearance. That’s right, those purple streetlights you may have seen lighting up your neighborhood in a violet hue might evoke thoughts of TCU —or a well rehearsed number out of the musical Cats — but they’re not due to any sports teams’ success.
FORT WORTH, TX
