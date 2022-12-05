Michigan Favored Over TCU in CFP Semifinal

Michigan is favored by more than a touchdown against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Undefeated Michigan is an 8.5-point favorite against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Glendale, Ariz., on Dec. 31.

The Wolverines (13-0) earned the 2-seed after winning the Big Ten championship against Purdue . They own +275 odds at SI Sportsbook to to win the national title , trailing only reigning national champion and top-ranked Georgia .

TCU (12-1) is the 3-seed and enters suffered its first loss in the Big 12 championship game against Kansas State in overtime. The Horned Frogs, despite being the 3-seed, have the longest odds among the four remaining teams at +1100.

The two teams will meet in the Fiesta Bowl and the winner will face the winner of Georgia against Ohio State. The Bulldogs are 6.5-point favorites.

TCU vs. Michigan CFP Semifinal Odds

Spread: TCU +8.5 (-110) | Michigan -8.5 (-118)

TCU +8.5 (-110) | Michigan -8.5 (-118) Moneyline: TCU (+250) | Michigan (-376)

TCU (+250) | Michigan (-376) Total : 59.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118)

: 59.5 - Over (-110) | Under (-118) Game Info: Saturday, Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 31 | 4 p.m. ET | ESPN Location: State Farm Stadium | Glendale, Ariz.

Michigan and TCU are closely matched offensively, with TCU scoring 40.3 (sixth) points per game and Michigan averaging 40.1 (seventh).

TCU, though, will have a tough time competing versus a Michigan team that is only allowing 13.4 points per game (fourth). Sonny Dykes has exceeded all expectations in his first year in Fort Worth and TCU’s +1100 odds are enticing.

The Horned Frogs had an impressive season despite losing to Kansas State, beating five ranked teams and boasting a top offense led by quarterback Max Duggan .

