ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Digital Trends

You’ll be shocked how cheap this 55-inch 4K TV is today

If you’re looking for a cheap 4K TV, you’re going to love the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Walmart has started them a little early this year so that shoppers can beat the rush while still enjoying buying products at Black Friday prices. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 55-inch Class 4K TV for only $268, saving you $111 off the usual price of $379. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals around for anyone on a tight budget, it’s proving very popular. Here’s a quick look at why you might want to buy this 4K TV.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy