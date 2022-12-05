Reports: Saudi Club Strongly Pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo With €500 Million Offer

The Portugal star has said he wouldn’t make a decision until after the World Cup ended.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still being aggressively pursued by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, according to reports.

The latest bombshell report claims tha Ronaldo is expected to sign a 2 1/2-year contract potentially worth up to €500 million ($530 million) with Al-Nassr, per Marca .

The figure equates to approximately $212 million in salary, which would be the richest contract in sports history, as based on annual average value.

However, other outlets report that the deal isn’t done yet. Sky Sports News reported that Al-Nassr has offered Ronaldo the best deal so far, but the soccer star hasn’t officially agreed to anything yet. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the €200 million per year offer, which includes sponsorship money, is accurate but said that Ronaldo has not agreed to the deal .

Originally, the Portugal star said he wouldn’t make a decision about his playing future until after the men’s World Cup finished . But, apparently those plans changed, because Portugal is still alive and plays Tuesday against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

According to Marca , if the signing comes to fruition, Ronaldo’s contract would begin on Jan. 1. His Al-Nassr debut could take place as soon as Jan. 5 against Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League.

The reported move comes after Manchester United and Ronaldo parted ways on Nov. 22 after he played two seasons there.

The separation was sparked by Ronaldo’s recent interview with Piers Morgan, in which he ripped the club and manager Erik ten Hag . After trying to force a move away from the club over the summer, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed“ by Manchester United and that he did not have respect for ten Hag “because he doesn’t show respect for me.”