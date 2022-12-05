ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Reports: Saudi Club Strongly Pursuing Cristiano Ronaldo With €500 Million Offer

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT9Sl_0jXrp1or00

The Portugal star has said he wouldn’t make a decision until after the World Cup ended.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still being aggressively pursued by Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, according to reports.

The latest bombshell report claims tha Ronaldo is expected to sign a 2 1/2-year contract potentially worth up to €500 million ($530 million) with Al-Nassr, per Marca .

The figure equates to approximately $212 million in salary, which would be the richest contract in sports history, as based on annual average value.

However, other outlets report that the deal isn’t done yet. Sky Sports News reported that Al-Nassr has offered Ronaldo the best deal so far, but the soccer star hasn’t officially agreed to anything yet. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the €200 million per year offer, which includes sponsorship money, is accurate but said that Ronaldo has not agreed to the deal .

Originally, the Portugal star said he wouldn’t make a decision about his playing future until after the men’s World Cup finished . But, apparently those plans changed, because Portugal is still alive and plays Tuesday against Switzerland in the Round of 16.

According to Marca , if the signing comes to fruition, Ronaldo’s contract would begin on Jan. 1. His Al-Nassr debut could take place as soon as Jan. 5 against Al Tai in the Saudi Pro League.

The reported move comes after Manchester United and Ronaldo parted ways on Nov. 22 after he played two seasons there.

The separation was sparked by Ronaldo’s recent interview with Piers Morgan, in which he ripped the club and manager Erik ten Hag . After trying to force a move away from the club over the summer, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed“ by Manchester United and that he did not have respect for ten Hag “because he doesn’t show respect for me.”

Comments / 8

Patrick Kealy
2d ago

That's an huge sum of money to turndown. It would not surprise me in the least if Ronaldo accepts it and goes to play in minor league football. To say he would dominate is an understatement. He could play at 80% of his abilities and still be playing into his early forties.

Reply(1)
5
Ale X
2d ago

can't blame him. He is closing in on turning 40 in a couple of years. This is a nice way to make half a billion

Reply
4
Related
Daily Mail

Another snub for Budweiser from Mbappe! World Cup's star man hides the beer giant's name on the man of the match award AGAIN as he 'deliberately avoids promoting booze'

Kylian Mbappe continues to hide Budweiser's branding in post-match photos after winning his third Player of the Match award at the World Cup. Mbappe's brace against Poland in the last-16 inspired France to victory, booking a quarter-final date with England, was his third of the Qatar tournament so far. But...
New York Post

Cristiano Ronaldo watched his Portugal replacement score World Cup hat trick

Cristiano Ronaldo at least had a great view of the goals. After starting Portugal’s first three games of the World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was benched and named as a reserve for the team’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16. He was replaced by 21-year-old Goncalo Ramos at striker in the lineup, who immediately made manager Fernando Santos’ decision look spot-on. Just 17 minutes into the game, Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club side Benfica, received a pass from Joao Felix a few feet inside the left side of the box. Although he seemingly lacked an angle to shoot,...
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling 'won't return to England's World Cup camp until his family is safe': Star insists he needs to be '100% sure' before flying back to Qatar after raid on his £6m mansion saw him become 'FOURTH Chelsea player targeted by organised gang'

Raheem Sterling will not return to England's World Cup camp until his family are safe, and has told friends that he needs to be '100 per cent sure' before flying back to Qatar. The star has been left 'shaken' following the burglary at his £6million mansion, with neighbours yesterday claiming...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
Popculture

World Cup Player Accused of Having Affair With Teammate's Wife

A World Cup star is being accused of having an affair with the wife of one of his teammates. According to Daily Star, Dušan Vlahović, a member of the Serbia national soccer team, is denying reports that he's been sleeping with goalkeeper Predrag Rajković's partner Ana. "I...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

114K+
Followers
44K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy