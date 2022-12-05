ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak out

A pastor read letters from surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke at a service held this weekend, remembering the impact their four friends had on their lives. Officials say the pair have been ruled out as potential suspects. There are still no suspects or murder weapons, but frustration in the tight-knit town is boiling over.Dec. 4, 2022.
MOSCOW, ID
