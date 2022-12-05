Read full article on original website
Idaho student murders: Police reach key stage in investigation as heartbroken families wait for answers
Moscow police are beginning the process of returning belongings from four murdered University of Idaho students to their families as the investigation into their deaths continues.
Police looking for Hyundai Elantra in connection with murdered Idaho college students
More than three weeks after four college students were found dead at a home in Moscow, Idaho, local police said they are looking for the occupant or occupants of a vehicle that was "in the area" of the home where the students were killed on the night of the slayings.
Idaho murders: Moscow police chief breaks down in tears over student homicide investigation
The chief of police in Moscow, Idaho, broke down in tears on Tuesday while discussing the mental toll a murder investigation takes on all those involved.
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed several times and killed on Nov. 13.
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
Idaho murders: Police provide update on victim's stalker reference, dog found at crime scene
Idaho police on Monday shared several updates in their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, though there are still no suspects.
Moscow Police Identify Idaho Murder Victim's Potential 'Stalker'
Local law enforcement said in a Monday update that "detectives believe this was an isolated incident and not an ongoing pattern of stalking."
Surviving roommates in University of Idaho murder case speak out
A pastor read letters from surviving roommates Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke at a service held this weekend, remembering the impact their four friends had on their lives. Officials say the pair have been ruled out as potential suspects. There are still no suspects or murder weapons, but frustration in the tight-knit town is boiling over.Dec. 4, 2022.
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and 21-year-old Madison Mogen were stabbed several times and killed on November 13.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Police release new info about U of Idaho murders, including who called 911
More than a week after four University of Idaho students were found slain in a home near campus, investigators are releasing more details about the attack that appear to clear some people with ties to the victims. The 911 call came from the phone of one of the two surviving...
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Coroner offers new details about fatal slaying of 4 U of Idaho students after preliminary autopsies
The local coroner is offering more details about the brutal slaying of four college students in Moscow, Idaho, early Nov. 13. The autopsies for Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were completed Nov. 16, Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said. In an interview...
