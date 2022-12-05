ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Jets X-Factor

Why Mike White should be NY Jets’ QB1 for the rest of the season

White has shown that he can do more than just dump the ball off. The Mike White hype train may have taken a hit with the Jets’ 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After all, we’ve seen the Wilson-White Wars continue without letup on Twitter, and we at Jet X have gotten numerous comments telling us that we’re prematurely writing Zach Wilson off.
CBS Sports

Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time

Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
WASHINGTON, CA
NJ.com

Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft

SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
MEXICO, NY
Fox Sports Radio

The Jets Going Back to Zach Wilson Wouldn't Make Sense

Jets coach Robert Saleh will start Mike White at QB for a third straight week but says he still intends to get Zach Wilson under center before the end of the season. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn aren't buying the sentiment and explain how Saleh has botched this situation from the beginning.
On3.com

Tom Izzo details how Micah Shrewsberry has found success

Michigan State outlasted Penn State in State College on Wednesday, 67-58, with the Spartans putting the clamps on the Nittany Lions late to pull away after a highly competitive game. However, afterwards, Tom Izzo hailed PSU head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who’s in his second season. The longtime Sparty coach is incredibly impressed by the job Shrewsberry has done through barely over a year with the program.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Ideas For Knicks Based On Latest Rumors

Some NBA teams keep their intentions hard to conceal. On the other hand, some are a little easier to read. For example, the New York Knicks have nothing to hide. After chasing Donovan Mitchell last summer, they showed their hand. The Knicks intend on stockpiling draft capital until they can trade it for a star player.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets open as massive underdogs to Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills: -9.5 All odds via Fanduel Sportsbook. Despite the New York Jets’ last-second loss to the 9-2 Vikings, the Jets opened against the Buffalo Bills as 9.5-point road underdogs. The Bills, who are universally the Super Bowl favorite, beat the New England Patriots last Thursday night by a final score of 24-10.
NEW YORK STATE
Jets X-Factor

Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars

Both sides of the debate may have problems with Saleh’s comments. We officially have a quarterback controversy in East Rutherford. This one seems to be born not of statistics or film, but an unusual debate of ceiling vs. floor. When Robert Saleh announced that he was benching Zach Wilson...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting

New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him. The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.
Jets X-Factor

Jets X-Factor

Florham Park, NJ
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

 https://jetsxfactor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy