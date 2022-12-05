Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
atozsports.com
Adam Schefter confirms suspicion regarding the decision to fire Jon Robinson
In a move that surprised many around the league, the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday morning. The move comes two days after the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-10 in a game dominated by former Titan A.J. Brown. It was an embarrassing afternoon in Philadelphia...
Why Mike White should be NY Jets’ QB1 for the rest of the season
White has shown that he can do more than just dump the ball off. The Mike White hype train may have taken a hit with the Jets’ 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. After all, we’ve seen the Wilson-White Wars continue without letup on Twitter, and we at Jet X have gotten numerous comments telling us that we’re prematurely writing Zach Wilson off.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brian Daboll vows to have 'private conversations' after several players vent about playing time
Giants coach Brian Daboll is dealing with a lot right now: fan pushback on conservative play-calling at the end of Week 13, uncertain playoff chances after a tie with the Commanders, and now disgruntled players in his own locker room. At least two players, linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, took to Twitter after Sunday's game seemingly to vent about reduced playing time. In response, Daboll has pledged to conduct some "private conversations," per the New York Post.
Randy Moss gives credit to Darrelle Revis on ‘Manningcast’
Even as Revis has largely disconnected from the NFL, his legacy is remembered. A former New York Jets nemesis has given the ultimate sign of respect to one of the franchise’s best players. Randy Moss joined Peyton and Eli Manning on Manningcast, the ESPN show that runs during Monday...
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Mets steal Yankees pitching prospect in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — The Yankees and Mets blood feud knows no boundaries. In a ruthless act of thievery, the Mets selected Yankees righty reliever Zach Greene with the 27th overall pick in the Rule 5 Draft at the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday. Want to bet on MLB?
NY Jets defensive recap vs. Vikings: Who shined, who struggled?
The New York Jets defense’s performance against the Minnesota Vikings can best be described as “meh”. It ultimately wasn’t terrible thanks to an improved second half, but it still wasn’t good – especially by their own lofty standards. According to Pro Football Reference, the...
Solomon Thomas is Jets’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee
When Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas committed to bringing in high-character players, they did it the right way. Part of that was filling out the balance of the roster with culture builders, not just the top. Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was signed as an ideal example. Although Thomas has not...
The Jets Going Back to Zach Wilson Wouldn't Make Sense
Jets coach Robert Saleh will start Mike White at QB for a third straight week but says he still intends to get Zach Wilson under center before the end of the season. Jonas Knox and Brady Quinn aren't buying the sentiment and explain how Saleh has botched this situation from the beginning.
Tom Izzo details how Micah Shrewsberry has found success
Michigan State outlasted Penn State in State College on Wednesday, 67-58, with the Spartans putting the clamps on the Nittany Lions late to pull away after a highly competitive game. However, afterwards, Tom Izzo hailed PSU head coach Micah Shrewsberry, who’s in his second season. The longtime Sparty coach is incredibly impressed by the job Shrewsberry has done through barely over a year with the program.
3 Trade Ideas For Knicks Based On Latest Rumors
Some NBA teams keep their intentions hard to conceal. On the other hand, some are a little easier to read. For example, the New York Knicks have nothing to hide. After chasing Donovan Mitchell last summer, they showed their hand. The Knicks intend on stockpiling draft capital until they can trade it for a star player.
NY Jets open as massive underdogs to Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills: -9.5 All odds via Fanduel Sportsbook. Despite the New York Jets’ last-second loss to the 9-2 Vikings, the Jets opened against the Buffalo Bills as 9.5-point road underdogs. The Bills, who are universally the Super Bowl favorite, beat the New England Patriots last Thursday night by a final score of 24-10.
Robert Saleh declines to address the White-Wilson Wars
Both sides of the debate may have problems with Saleh’s comments. We officially have a quarterback controversy in East Rutherford. This one seems to be born not of statistics or film, but an unusual debate of ceiling vs. floor. When Robert Saleh announced that he was benching Zach Wilson...
Jets rookie calls out fans over Pro Bowl voting
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner is leading Pro Bowl voting at his position, but that does not appear to be good enough for him. The NFL announced the latest numbers for fan Pro Bowl voting on Wednesday, with Gardner leading all AFC defensive backs with 68,435 votes. That tally lags well behind another rookie, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen, who garnered 89,085 votes.
