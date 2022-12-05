ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
WEAR

FDLE: Nearly 300 Pensacola deaths caused by fentanyl in 2021

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fentanyl killed nearly 300 individuals in Pensacola in 2021, according to report released by FDLE Monday. Fentanyl was the leading killer across the state of Florida, according to the report. In Pensacola alone, Fentanyl was responsible for 294 deaths, the report says. Meth was listed as the...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of NAS Pensacola terror attack

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Flags will be at half-staff Tuesday in honor of "Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day." Three years ago, a horrific terror attack was committed on NAS Pensacola, which took the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injured many more. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement...
PENSACOLA, FL

