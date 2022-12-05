Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
More complaints filed against charged Pensacola contractors Matt Banks and Jesse LaCoste
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints were filed to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday involving two Pensacola contractors. Pensacola contractors Matthew Banks and Jesse LaCoste have both been charged for accepting payment for jobs they never started or completed. 13 cases were heard against Banks Wednesday, and seven...
Florida mother accuses school nurse of swapping daughter’s ADHD medication for Aleve
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Mother of sixth-grade twins Diane Lansing said her daughter Harper noticed her Adderall medication at school looked different, but she never expected to uncover an alleged criminal act. Destin Middle School nurse Makayla Lacey Crandall, 27, is charged with three counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, five counts of […]
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another Time
Photo byEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It's hard to imagine now, but there was a time when households did not have ready access to ice. In the late 1800s, industries that relied upon ice (such as fishing) relied upon ice manufacturing companies to supply the ice that would keep their product fresh.
Pensacola, Escambia Co., designated as 1 of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The National Park Service has designated the City of Pensacola and Escambia County as one of 18 American World War II Heritage Cities. According to NPS, only one city from each state or territory can be designated by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior as an American World War II Heritage […]
'Don't find it surprising:' Drivers react to violent attack on Pensacola taxi driver
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County man was in court Wednesday afternoon after investigators say he strangled a taxi cab driver earlier this week. Rickey Wiggins is also accused of attacking several others. The incident unfolded in front of a hotel and restaurant off of Pensacola Boulevard Monday morning.
Santa Rosa County set to receive $1.4 million in Walmart's National Opioid Settlement
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County is set to receive a $1.4 million settlement from Walmart after the company agreed to pay local and state governments in their national opioid lawsuit. Thursday morning, county commissioners will vote to accept the settlement money. Thousands of lawsuits were filed against...
Okaloosa County deputies warn of 'scam' targeting USAA members
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a "scam" going around that targets USAA members. The sheriff's office says they were made aware of the texting "scam" by a Shalimar couple who claim they received a text from an Northwest Florida area code number asking a 'Yes or No' question in regards to whether or not they had just spent an amount of money at Target.
Lafayette Police Make Huge Cocaine Bust, Arrest Pensacola Florida Man
With Interstate 10 running right through Lafayette, Louisiana, it should be no surprise when people from out of the state get arrested on drug charges, especially people from nearby states such as Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Lafayette Police are hard at work in the fight to keep drugs off...
$1 million in unclaimed property returned to Pensacola in November
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced more than $20 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of November -- including $1 million to Pensacola. Here are the November 2022 Unclaimed Property Returns by region:. Pensacola – $1 Million. Panama City –...
Founder of Gulf Breeze Zoo passes away
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Gulf Breeze Zoo’s founder passed away. The zoo said in a statement on Facebook that Walter “Pat” Quinn was a true man of the people. “Pat loved our community and its people,” The post said. “He continued to be a stalwart supporter of the zoo […]
FDLE: Nearly 300 Pensacola deaths caused by fentanyl in 2021
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Fentanyl killed nearly 300 individuals in Pensacola in 2021, according to report released by FDLE Monday. Fentanyl was the leading killer across the state of Florida, according to the report. In Pensacola alone, Fentanyl was responsible for 294 deaths, the report says. Meth was listed as the...
Cantonment woman charged with stealing from, exploiting ex-husband's parents
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Cantonment woman is charged with opening fraudulent credit accounts through her ex-husband's parents and stealing money from them, according to an arrest report. Samantha Perea, 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with:. grand theft - over $10K less than $20K. criminal use of personal ID...
Ascend Performance Materials donates to Communities Caring at Christmas
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A special delivery came from the north end of Escambia County for Communities Caring at Christmas Wednesday morning. Ascend Performance Materials made their annual trek to WEAR News bearing gifts. They have been long time supporters of the program. The foster children on our list especially...
DeSantis orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of NAS Pensacola terrorist attack
Flags across Florida will be flown at half-staff Tuesday to honor the three sailors killed the Pensacola Air Force base terror attack three years ago.
Alabama man drives into dealership, damages 12 vehicles: Pensacola Police
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Bon Secour, Ala. man is behind bars after hitting several vehicles at Centennial Imports in Pensacola, a dealership that sells Volvos and Mercedes-Benz, according to Pensacola police officers. This happened Monday. William Paul Taylor, 34, was charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to property, driving […]
ECFR responds to 2 fires on Tuesday, adding two red bulbs to “Keep the Wreath Green” campaign
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two red bulbs were added to the “Keep the Wreath Green” wreath on Tuesday, Dec. 6, by Escambia County Fire Rescue. The two red bulbs are the first to be placed on the wreath during the 2022 campaign. At 12:38 a.m., on Tuesday, ECFR units responded to a house fire […]
Flags flown at half-staff in remembrance of NAS Pensacola terror attack
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Flags will be at half-staff Tuesday in honor of "Naval Air Station Pensacola Remembrance Day." Three years ago, a horrific terror attack was committed on NAS Pensacola, which took the lives of three U.S. Navy sailors and injured many more. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement...
wvtm13.com
Marcus Spanevelo indicted in Cassie Carli death investigation in Alabama
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — An Alabama man has been indicted on Tuesday by a St. Clair County grand jury after police say he was connected to the disappearance of his former girlfriend, Cassi Carli. Carli, 37, vanished on March 27 after authorities said she met Marcus Spanevelo in...
Escambia County Schools teacher pay remains lowest among Northwest Florida counties
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A teacher pay raise is on the horizon for Escambia County schools. But at least one teacher's patience is growing thin. This comes after Santa Rosa County Schools recently raised their teacher salary significantly higher than Escambia's. 20 years ago, starting pay in Escambia County was...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bank fraud ringleader in Mobile admits to causing up to $550,000 in financial losses
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two more people on Tuesday pleaded guilty to bank fraud conspiracy, including the ringleader of the effort that caused financial losses of as much as $550,000 to banks and credit unions. The pleas follow guilty pleas by two other members of the conspiracy on Monday. Arrington...
