Kirksville, MO

CJ Coombs

The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building

Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TRENTON, MO
CJ Coombs

The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago

Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
PALMYRA, MO
kttn.com

Mandatory food handler training to take place in Milan

The next Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be on December 14 in the Milan Community Center at 9 am. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Those individuals are required to attend one class to comply with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. The class will cost $10 per person.
MILAN, MO
ktvo.com

Unique Christmas tradition returns to northeast Missouri

NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — When we think of the holidays we may think of Christmas trees, gingerbread men or candy canes. One northeast Missouri family has made hay bales their Christmas staple. The tradition has been six years in the making. We normally associate hay bales with feeding...
MILAN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Arrest made in case of 5 puppies dumped along road near Macon

MACON, Mo. — An arrest has now been made in connection with five puppies that were dumped along a road just outside Macon on Tuesday. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Logan Hoag, 20, of Macon, on Wednesday. Hoag was issued citations for five counts of animal...
MACON, MO
khqa.com

ktvo.com

Kirksville woman taken to hospital after being trapped under van

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being trapped under a van. According to the Kirksville Police Department, it happened at 6:20 p.m. at 1416 South Downing Street in Kirksville. Police told KTVO 34-year-old Kirksville resident, Cynthia Davis, was underneath her van...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa Hy-Vee agrees to lead 'Active Ottumwa' program

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores are ready to lead the 'Active Ottumwa' program. 'Active Ottumwa' was started in 2014 by the University of Iowa Prevention Research Center along with the help of the Community Advisory Board and group leaders of influential Ottumwa organizations. Information gathered from the 2019...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges

BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Mary Immaculate students giving back this holiday season

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Some Heartland school students are giving back this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students at Mary Immaculate School in Kirksville held a baked goods and hot chocolate sale. Money raised from the sale will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We spoke with Isabella...
KIRKSVILLE, MO

