ktvo.com
3rd annual Red Barn Holiday Marketplace runs through Saturday in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — If you are still needing to finish your Christmas shopping, a northeast Missouri arts center is hosting its third annual holiday market. Visitors have through Saturday to shop at the Red Barn Holiday Marketplace, which is taking place inside the Sue Ross Arts Center in Kirksville.
ktvo.com
Project developers give update on the status of solar farm coming to Adair County
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Plans are still in place for Adair County to become the home of the largest solar farm in Missouri. The farm will be located east of State Highway 3 near Troy Mills, Mo. It will cover 1,100 acres toward the Kirksville Regional Airport. The farm is...
kttn.com
House burns to the foundation on Northwest 23rd Street in Grundy County
The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Northwest 23rd Street on Wednesday morning, December 7th. The house was owned by Jason and Jenny Hunter who report that the house burnt to the foundation. No one was living in the house, and no one was in it at the time the fire started.
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years ago
Culbertson-Head Farmstead, Palmyra, Missouri.Photo byJim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a home close to Palmyra, Missouri that was built in 1854–1855, although in looking at it, that seems hard to believe. The historic home is called the Culbertson-Head Farmstead which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) in 1982. Palmyra is the county seat of Marion County. There are several buildings in Palmyra listed on the NRHP.
ktvo.com
Weber Bus, Inc. grateful for relationship with the Kirksville School District
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Weber Bus, Inc. in Kirksville announced last week that they are ending their bus service next year. This will end their 88-year relationship with the Kirksville School District. Shannon Weber, the secretary/treasurer for Weber Bus, Inc., told KTVO that he and his family are grateful for...
kttn.com
Mandatory food handler training to take place in Milan
The next Sullivan County Food Handlers Training will be on December 14 in the Milan Community Center at 9 am. The training is mandatory for all restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Those individuals are required to attend one class to comply with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. The class will cost $10 per person.
ktvo.com
Unique Christmas tradition returns to northeast Missouri
NEAR GREEN CITY, Mo. — When we think of the holidays we may think of Christmas trees, gingerbread men or candy canes. One northeast Missouri family has made hay bales their Christmas staple. The tradition has been six years in the making. We normally associate hay bales with feeding...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
ktvo.com
Bobby 'Bob' Gene Zimmerman, 91 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home
Bobby “Bob” Gene Zimmerman, 91 of Kirksville passed away Tuesday (December 6th, 2022) at Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, MO. The son of Ora and Ethel (Righter) Zimmerman was born June 27th, 1931 in Kirksville, MO. Bob is survived by one Brother, Garry Zimmerman; three nephews,...
ktvo.com
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
ktvo.com
Victoria Carrol Lloyd, 78 of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Victoria Carrol Lloyd, 78 years old, of Kirksville, MO, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022 in Kirksville, MO. Vicki was born June 19, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to Aubrey, Sr. and Alma (May) Pickle. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Scott Pickle. Vicki is survived...
ktvo.com
Kirksville woman taken to hospital after being trapped under van
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being trapped under a van. According to the Kirksville Police Department, it happened at 6:20 p.m. at 1416 South Downing Street in Kirksville. Police told KTVO 34-year-old Kirksville resident, Cynthia Davis, was underneath her van...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
ktvo.com
Macon County Health Department notices increase in influenza rates
MACON, Mo. — As the holiday season approaches, the Macon County Health Department has noticed an increased rate of influenza in the past two months. Officials from the department held a flu shot clinic in October to help slow the spread of the flu. Erin Main, nutritionist and public...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa Hy-Vee agrees to lead 'Active Ottumwa' program
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores are ready to lead the 'Active Ottumwa' program. 'Active Ottumwa' was started in 2014 by the University of Iowa Prevention Research Center along with the help of the Community Advisory Board and group leaders of influential Ottumwa organizations. Information gathered from the 2019...
ktvo.com
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
ktvo.com
Mary Immaculate students giving back this holiday season
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Some Heartland school students are giving back this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students at Mary Immaculate School in Kirksville held a baked goods and hot chocolate sale. Money raised from the sale will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We spoke with Isabella...
