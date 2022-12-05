Read full article on original website
Victoria Carrol Lloyd, 78 of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Victoria Carrol Lloyd, 78 years old, of Kirksville, MO, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022 in Kirksville, MO. Vicki was born June 19, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to Aubrey, Sr. and Alma (May) Pickle. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Scott Pickle. Vicki is survived...
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Quincy man injured in single car crash
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
Weber Bus, Inc. grateful for relationship with the Kirksville School District
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Weber Bus, Inc. in Kirksville announced last week that they are ending their bus service next year. This will end their 88-year relationship with the Kirksville School District. Shannon Weber, the secretary/treasurer for Weber Bus, Inc., told KTVO that he and his family are grateful for...
Project developers give update on the status of solar farm coming to Adair County
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Plans are still in place for Adair County to become the home of the largest solar farm in Missouri. The farm will be located east of State Highway 3 near Troy Mills, Mo. It will cover 1,100 acres toward the Kirksville Regional Airport. The farm is...
Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges
BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
Arrest made in case of 5 puppies dumped along road near Macon
MACON, Mo. — An arrest has now been made in connection with five puppies that were dumped along a road just outside Macon on Tuesday. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Logan Hoag, 20, of Macon, on Wednesday. Hoag was issued citations for five counts of animal...
2 performing members and 1 alternate from Kirksville High make All-State Band
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students from around the State of Missouri were in Columbia on Saturday for the All-State Band auditions. With over 1,250 auditions for 150 musicians to perform in the All-State band, jazz band, and orchestra wind and percussion players, stakes were high for all. The Kirksville R-III...
Memphis teen badly hurt when car hits fence post
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Scotland County. It happened at 1:40 p.m. on Route M, five miles south of Memphis. State troopers say a car driven by a 17-year-old Memphis girl ran off the road and struck a...
Kirksville Basketball home-opener, EBF vs Davis County
For the first time this season, the Kirksville Tigers defended their home turf. Standing in their way were pesky Clark County, who kept both games close early. La Plata was hosting Beveier, while EBF traveled to Davis County.
Crosswalks on Kirksville school campuses to be evaluated for needed improvements
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is looking into improving the crosswalks on its school campuses. Kirksville has recently been awarded a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Grant to start that process. Through the grant, crosswalks on A.T. Still University, Truman...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Booked Into Jail
Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges
A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
Kirksville woman charged with trafficking drugs after found with meth, $1,100 in cash
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman is accused of selling illegal drugs from her home. Karanda Robbins, 41, of Kirksville, faces a charge of second-degree trafficking drugs. The North Missouri Drug Task Force arrested Robbins Friday at her home in the 1600 block of South Osteopathy Street. The...
Ottumwa Hy-Vee agrees to lead 'Active Ottumwa' program
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores are ready to lead the 'Active Ottumwa' program. 'Active Ottumwa' was started in 2014 by the University of Iowa Prevention Research Center along with the help of the Community Advisory Board and group leaders of influential Ottumwa organizations. Information gathered from the 2019...
Kirksville woman taken to hospital after being trapped under van
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being trapped under a van. According to the Kirksville Police Department, it happened at 6:20 p.m. at 1416 South Downing Street in Kirksville. Police told KTVO 34-year-old Kirksville resident, Cynthia Davis, was underneath her van...
Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
