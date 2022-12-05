ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

CJ Coombs

The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building

Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TRENTON, MO
khqa.com

Quincy man injured in single car crash

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man suffered moderate injuries in a crash that happened shortly after noon on Tuesday in Marion County, Mo. Caleb Veihl, 30, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix eastbound on Missouri 168 about two miles west of Philadelphia when his car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, struck an embankment and overturned. according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's (MSHP) crash report.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Wrong-way driver from Ottumwa arrested on 6 Macon County charges

BEVIER, Mo. — A southeast Iowa man was arrested on a half-dozen charges in northeast Missouri following a weekend report of a wrong-way driver in Macon County. It happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Highway 36 near Bevier. The suspect is identified as Randall Leigh Walker Junior, 32,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Arrest made in case of 5 puppies dumped along road near Macon

MACON, Mo. — An arrest has now been made in connection with five puppies that were dumped along a road just outside Macon on Tuesday. The Macon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Logan Hoag, 20, of Macon, on Wednesday. Hoag was issued citations for five counts of animal...
MACON, MO
ktvo.com

Memphis teen badly hurt when car hits fence post

SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Scotland County. It happened at 1:40 p.m. on Route M, five miles south of Memphis. State troopers say a car driven by a 17-year-old Memphis girl ran off the road and struck a...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

ktvo.com

Crosswalks on Kirksville school campuses to be evaluated for needed improvements

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The City of Kirksville is looking into improving the crosswalks on its school campuses. Kirksville has recently been awarded a Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for a Traffic Engineering Assistance Program (TEAP) Grant to start that process. Through the grant, crosswalks on A.T. Still University, Truman...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeffery Gordon Davenport of Chillicothe was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center following his arrest by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged failure to appear for a Probation Violation hearing. He is held with bond set at $50,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Hannibal Man in Grundy County Court Next Week on Four Charges

A Hannibal man facing four charges in Grundy County Court will appear for a bond appearance hearing next week. Court documents say Curtis Scott Wheelbarger faces charges for a felony of stealing 750 dollars or more, a felony for attempted stealing of 750 dollars or more, felony unlawful use of a weapon, and misdemeanor second-degree property damage.
HANNIBAL, MO
ktvo.com

Ottumwa Hy-Vee agrees to lead 'Active Ottumwa' program

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa Hy-Vee stores are ready to lead the 'Active Ottumwa' program. 'Active Ottumwa' was started in 2014 by the University of Iowa Prevention Research Center along with the help of the Community Advisory Board and group leaders of influential Ottumwa organizations. Information gathered from the 2019...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Kirksville woman taken to hospital after being trapped under van

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Kirksville woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being trapped under a van. According to the Kirksville Police Department, it happened at 6:20 p.m. at 1416 South Downing Street in Kirksville. Police told KTVO 34-year-old Kirksville resident, Cynthia Davis, was underneath her van...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

Tonight at 6: Outrage in Ottumwa, weather aware

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Slurs, harassment and repeat incidents of racism. "[The school district needs] to take action right away. And get some education to the kids so they understand it’s not proper to bully people no matter what their skin color is," a resident told KCCI. At 6...
OTTUMWA, IA

