Steelers First Team to Reach 500 Wins Since NFL-AFL Merger

PITTSBURGH — With their 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, the Steelers became the first team with 500 wins since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. That is 21 wins more than the second-closest team, the Dallas Cowboys, who have 479 since the merger.

Given the longstanding success the Steelers have had over the years, this is not surprising. After all, Pittsburgh won four Super Bowls in the 1970s and had sustained success throughout the 1990s through the 2010s. Rarely does the term ‘losing seasons’ ever get brought up around the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. They are just that rare for the franchise.

