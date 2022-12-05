ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

fox44news.com

Highway 6 changes in TxDOT Mall-to-Mall Project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project. Starting this Monday, traffic patterns...
WACO, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway

A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
BURNET, TX
News Channel 25

Gatesville woman killed in single-vehicle rollover: DPS

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 52-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on FM 1829 in Coryell County, about 9.6 miles east of Gatesville. Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell pronounced Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone of Gatesville dead on scene after the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - One woman is dead following a rollover crash in Gatesville Tuesday evening. Texas DPS Troopers responded at 6:08 p.m. Dec. 5 to a vehicle rollover on FM 1829, almost 10 miles of Gatesville where a 2003 Ford Ranger was travelling northbound on FM 1829. According to...
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN

Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce

KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman dies in Coryell County crash

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Gatesville woman is dead after a crash in Coryell County. Texas DPS Troopers responded around 6:08 p.m. Monday to a one-vehicle rollover on FM-1829, almost ten miles east of Gatesville. A 2003 Ford Ranger, operated by 52-year-old Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone, of Gatesville, was traveling northbound.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne

Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
HEARNE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises

Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Homeless man survives being hit by train

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco homeless man is hit by a train early Tuesday morning and survives. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that the man was trespassing at 2:15 a.m. on the train tracks located at Franklin Drive and Valley Mills Drive, near the AMC Galaxy 16 movie theater.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco

WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road. The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
wilcosun.com

Jarrell ISD’s historic 1916 Building torn down

Building not stable enough for planned renovations, district says. Jarrell ISD’s 1916 Building, which was slated for upcoming remodeling, has been disassembled after engineers said it was not structurally sound enough to renovate as previously planned. The district will now build an identical building in its place, JISD Communications Director Nick Spinetto said. The building was taken down during Thanksgiving week. “Once renovations started, construction…
fox7austin.com

Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
AUSTIN, TX

