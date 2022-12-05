Read full article on original website
KWTX
Broken traffic lights at busy thruway in Belton continue to cause rush-hour delays as drivers anticipate repairs
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A busy intersection in Belton has gotten busier for about a week as congestion continues to back up after a crash damaged the signal controller cabinet and wiring underground. “It’s pretty extensive, and that’s why TxDOT’s contractor is working as quickly as possible to perform those...
Northbound lanes of I-35 in Round Rock reopening after traffic stop
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Kia of Round Rock are shut down due to police activity, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
fox44news.com
Highway 6 changes in TxDOT Mall-to-Mall Project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District will continue their work constructing new frontage road bridges and reconstructing mainlanes as part of the Mall to Mall project. Crews are scheduled to perform various lane closures throughout this project. Starting this Monday, traffic patterns...
dailytrib.com
Burnet business burns in large blaze; investigation underway
A large fire consumed the Reagor Air Conditioning, Heating, Plumbing, and Electric building at 300 U.S. 281 North in Burnet on Monday, Dec. 5. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. Multiple area departments responded to the call and had the blaze under control by 5 p.m. but continued working the scene into Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
News Channel 25
Gatesville woman killed in single-vehicle rollover: DPS
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 52-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on FM 1829 in Coryell County, about 9.6 miles east of Gatesville. Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell pronounced Brooke Rene Loveday-McCrone of Gatesville dead on scene after the crash occurred just after 6 p.m. Monday.
fox44news.com
TxDOT: I-35 mainlanes shut down at Exit #283
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Interstate 35 northbound mainlanes are shut down at Exit #283, at FM-2268, due to an overhead sign bridge hit on Saturday morning. The Texas Department of Transportation says two southbound mainlanes in the same area will be shut down intermittently to provide crews room for repairs. TxDOT and its contractor are actively working on scene to repair damage.
KWTX
Texas DPS investigates Gatesville fatal crash
Structure fire at Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce
KILLEEN, Texas — A fire has caused damages to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce building, says the Killeen Fire Department. According to Killeen Fire Department Fire Chief James Kubinski, firefighters were dispatched to an outdoor fire at 6:43 on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after a call from a member of the public.
fox44news.com
Woman dies in Coryell County crash
KWTX
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts. The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire. Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne, Franklin, and...
WacoTrib.com
Waco to form downtown parking authority as Baylor basketball arena rises
Waco City Council is set Tuesday to create a municipal parking authority to manage public parking in downtown Waco, especially for events at the riverside basketball arena Baylor University is building. The parking authority will have “limited but specialized powers,” Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said. The authority’s responsibilities will...
fox44news.com
Homeless man survives being hit by train
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco homeless man is hit by a train early Tuesday morning and survives. Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that the man was trespassing at 2:15 a.m. on the train tracks located at Franklin Drive and Valley Mills Drive, near the AMC Galaxy 16 movie theater.
Investigation underway after homeless man hit by train in Waco
KWTX
Temple man indicted in deadly hit-and-run told police he had some drinks, remembers hitting a ‘piece of furniture,’ affidavit states
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury in Bell County indicted Cody Michael Frazho, 22, on a charge of accident involving personal injury or death in the Aug. 31, 2022, hit-and-run that claimed the life of 67-year-old John Lynn Haynes. An arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals Haynes was struck...
Woman arrested again with new charges after deadly hit and run in Waco
WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.
KWTX
Police in Copperas Cove investigating deadly motorcycle wreck
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a deadly traffic collision that claimed the life of 50-year-old James Michael Sims on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Summers Road. The single-vehicle wreck was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Police and firefighters who arrived at the scene found...
Smoke It If You Got It – Killeen, TX Approves Amendment To Marijuana Ordinance
Burn baby burn in Killeen, Texas. That’s if you are an avid cannabis smoker, because on December 6 the Killeen council members approved an amendment to the city's ordinance concerning marijuana. KILLEEN NEEDED TIME TO REVIEW THE NEW ORDINANCE. Back on November 8, the people of Killeen voted in...
wilcosun.com
Jarrell ISD’s historic 1916 Building torn down
Building not stable enough for planned renovations, district says. Jarrell ISD’s 1916 Building, which was slated for upcoming remodeling, has been disassembled after engineers said it was not structurally sound enough to renovate as previously planned. The district will now build an identical building in its place, JISD Communications Director Nick Spinetto said. The building was taken down during Thanksgiving week. “Once renovations started, construction…
fox7austin.com
Business brings 'Snow Day' to West Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - It's going to be ‘snowing’ in West Austin Saturday. Hearth & Soul, a clothing, home, and gift store, is holding ‘Snow Day’ all day at its location on Exposition Blvd. The family-friendly event features ‘snow’ on the patio, pictures with Santa, and more...
