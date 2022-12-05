WACO, Texas — Tanisha Crawford, 23, is facing charges for the death of 50-year-old Alexander Melendez, according to the Waco Police Department. Waco Police were called to N.16 Street and W. Waco Drive at 8:44 p.m. on Oct. 31. When officers arrived, police found Melendez who had been hit while trying to cross the street in a wheelchair and was taken to the hospital, according to police.

WACO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO