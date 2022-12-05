ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Mission man admits to pornographic images of children on phone

By Jesse Mendez
 3 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 34-year-old Mission has man admitted to receiving child pornography, according to federal prosecutors.

Esteban Luna-Caudillo admitted to receiving files depicting prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct from May 10, 2019, through May 18, 2022, through an online-based cloud storage account, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas said.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez set Luna-Caudillo’s sentencing for Feb. 16, 2023.

At the time he was arrested, Luna-Caudillo provided his phone to law enforcement. Inside the phone, federal agents found over 100 videos of minor children ranging in age from about three years old to 12 years old engaged in illicit sexual activity with adults, the USAO said.

The Mission man faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in federal prison. He will remain in custody pending the sentencing hearing.

