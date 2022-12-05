Read full article on original website
Blue Bloods' Will Estes Originally Hated The Idea Of Jamie And Eddie Together
As "Blue Bloods" charges ahead with what has, so far, been a thrilling 13th season of primetime, procedural drama, longtime fans appear to be as invested in the action as ever. So too are series creatives, who conjure compelling ways to torment Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and his extended crime-fighting family. That's been especially true for the Reagan family's "golden boy," Jamie (Will Estes), who took a bullet while on the job early in the season and was nearly left paralyzed.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
'Blue Bloods' Star Tom Selleck Reveals Major News About His Future On The Show
Blue Bloods is in its 13th season, an impressive feat for any TV show these days. But fans of the police drama hope for many more years of the Reagan family. After all, Frank, Danny, Erin, and the rest of the gang have become a staple of Friday night TV, and we look forward to gathering around the dinner table with them each week.
Donnie Wahlberg Says The Mention Of His Sons' Names In Blue Bloods Season 13 Was A Coincidence
Contains spoilers for "Blue Bloods" Season 13, Episode 6 — "On Dangerous Ground" Fighting crime family style. It's the formula that has kept "Blue Bloods" going strong on CBS for more than a decade. The crime drama follows the Reagan family, which includes current NYPD field intelligence sergeant Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), current NYC police commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), and former NYC police commissioner Henry Reagan (Len Cariou). Over the years, the family members have solved murders, battled the mob, and even scoped out a secret police society. No matter the situation, they always find time to gather around the Reagan family dinner table for one of those now-famous family meals that have become a well-known fixture of the show.
‘Gunsmoke’ Had 1 ‘Naughty’ Word No One Could Say on Set Without Putting a Nickel in the Jar
CBS had a 'naughty' word that they didn't want anybody calling 'Gunsmoke,' so they made anybody who said it on the set pay up a nickel.
Clarence Gilyard, Jr Dies: ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Die Hard’ Star Was 66
Actor and academic Clarence Gilyard Jr, known for roles in such TV series as Walker, Texas Ranger and Matlock, as well as films including Die Hard and Top Gun, has died. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard was a film and theater professor, shared the news of his passing. No cause of death was given. He was 66. Gilyard’s career spanned more than 30 years in film, television and theater. His first movie role was as Sundown in the original Top Gun (1986), and he later made a lasting impression in 1989’s Die Hard as...
NCIS Fans Have Strong Opinions On The Show's Decision To Kill Off Emily Fornell
An "NCIS" overarching theme has always been the love of family. It's no secret that the job involves considerable risk to those closest to NCIS Agents, as they often take on cases involving dangerous adversaries and even terrorists. One of the largest blows the team has ever suffered over the 20 seasons of "NCIS" thus far was the death of Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander).
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Wife Recalled 1 Odd Way Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Were Involved in Their First Date
Actor James Arness and his wife, Janet's, first date found his 'Gunsmoke' fame following them through the supermarket in a hilarious fashion.
3 Chicago PD characters who definitely won’t be back in season 10
Chicago PD has given us tons of memorable characters over the years. The IU has been home to those who have given their lives in the line of duty, have become disillusioned by the corruption of the Windy City, or simply decided that police work wasn’t for them. The...
‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission
Law & Order fans are amped up about a recent admission from Elliot Stabler regarding Olivia Benson and, boy, there’s... The post ‘Law & Order’ Fans Losing It Over Stabler’s Shocking Benson Admission appeared first on Outsider.
Not Having It! Ryan Seacrest Shuts Down Intimate Question From Kelly Ripa About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest was put on the spot when Kelly Ripa asked a particularly intimate question about his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige. During the Monday, November 7, broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the American Idol host was telling a story about how he and his 24-year-old partner stayed with his parents over the weekend.
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies
Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
Chicago P.D. Fans' Hearts Are Melting Over That Tender Upzek Moment In Season 10, Episode 7
The following article contains spoilers for "Chicago P.D." Season 10, Episode 7 — "Into the Deep." There are plenty of strong friendships that light up the dark, dangerous streets of NBC's One Chicago universe. On "Chicago P.D.," there's the connection between Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), which has superseded job-related strife to become one of the show's closest platonic bonds. There's Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) who have created a fun and fiery friendship that has bonded them together over the years. And who can forget Voight's deep, brotherlike connection to the still-mourned Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas)?
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
Law & Order: SVU's Kelli Giddish Says Mariska Hargitay Can Never Stop Laughing On Set
"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is a series that explores dark themes, but another significant aspect of the show is the camaraderie between the officers working at the Manhattan Special Victims Unit. Although characters have come and gone over the years, the cast has retained that sense of unity. Change is again on the horizon, as Kelli Giddish will soon be exiting the series after playing Detective Amanda Rollins since 2011 (via Variety). Now that we finally know which episode of "Law & Order: SVU" will be her last, fans are gearing up for the character's departure.
