Read full article on original website
Related
This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan
Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe
The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
Road salt is hurting Michigan's environment, but what are the alternatives?
It's beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan, and that means, roads are about to get more dangerous as winter weather creates slippery conditions.
Viral Keweenaw County News Clip Perfectly Sums Up Michigan’s U.P.
The Keweenaw Peninsula is the northernmost part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is referred to as the third snowiest part of the country. With over 80 inches of snow already this season, a news station decided to talk to some of the residents in Keweenaw County to see how they were feeling about all the snow.
These Are The 10 Michigan Cities With Highest Divorce Rates
If you feel like you are unlucky in love, it's not you - it may just be the city you live in. Marriage is not a fairy tale. Contrary to what we are told, a lot of couples do not live happily ever after. Marriage is a job, you have to work at it. If a couple cannot make it work, more often than not they quit.
Recycling Today
Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan
The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
Meijer Is Shrinking Stores, But Is That A Bad Thing For Michigan?
Growing up around Otisville, it was normal to stop at Hamady Brother's for groceries in Davison. (See more about Hamady in 6 Flint Area Businesses We Miss.) When Hamady went out of business we started going to Meijer on Center Road in Burton, frequently. Also, it's not plural 'Meijer's'... just Meijer.
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
wcsx.com
Michigan is Losing Residents, and They’re Moving to This State
I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Michigan taxpayers to help foot bill for Proposals 2, 3 recounts that won't change outcome
Michigan taxpayers will help cover the costs associated with the recounts of two ballot proposals allowed to proceed by the state's elections panel despite concerns the exercise would provide fodder for election misinformation and questions about the legality of the request. The review won't change the outcome of Proposals 2...
‘Atmospheric constipation’ is influencing Michigan’s weather
We always think about weather moving from west to east in a regular pattern. It’s not always that way, especially with the development of a feature called a “Greenland Block.”. A large upper-level high pressure system is the opposite of a storm center. The high pressure center is...
Friday’s Michigan snow: Another great way to track it
The storm system coming through the Great Lakes Friday and Saturday shows up on a forecast map that’s probably a new look for you. We can track the upper-level storm system center. This often gives us a much clearer idea of where the storm will track. First off, this...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan
Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Michigan reports 11,918 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 since last week
Michigan health officials have confirmed 11,918 new cases of the coronavirus in the state and 242 additional deaths connected to COVID-19 since last week.
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0