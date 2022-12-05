ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

This is the Most Lewd-Sounding Town Name in Michigan

Michigan has a bunch of different towns/cities that some could consider a little offensive by name. I suppose that's only if you're easily offended. Before we get to what we consider the most lewd-sounding town name in Michigan, let's talk about some others that sound downright dirty as well. There's...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Ridiculous Myths About Michigan That Other States Believe

The stuff that people from other states believe to be true about Michigan is bonkers. People that have never been to Michigan tend to share a handful of common misconceptions about the Mitten State. Some of these myths about Michigan are hilariously wrong. Others might be a little too close for comfort.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan

The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Michigan

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
MICHIGAN STATE
Recycling Today

Every Bottle Back expands in Michigan

The American Beverage Association, Washington, has announced that Bay City, Michigan, will be the fifth community in that state to receive an investment to expand residential recycling access by providing larger curbside carts. Previous investments in Michigan include Ann Arbor, Marquette County, Ypsilanti Township and Trenton. Fifteen hundred Bay City...
BAY CITY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI
1240 WJIM

Here’s Why You Can Occasionally See Chicago From SW Michigan

Lake Michigan is HUGE. And yet, we in Southwest Michigan, on occasion, can see the Chicago skyline from our shores. Why?. When I first moved to Michigan, I thought that this was a rare occurrence. But, lately, I've been seeing more and more posts in Facebook groups like What's Happening in Southwest Michigan that show this spectacle. So, what causes this?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death

A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy