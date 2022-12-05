Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New Korean Fried Chicken Spot in Wood DaleChicago Food KingWood Dale, IL
Chicago's downtown is the 2nd best in the country according to this new rankingJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The richest woman in IllinoisLuay RahilChicago, IL
Related
Eastbound Lanes of I-80 Closed in Grundy County After Multi-Vehicle Crash
All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 are currently closed on a stretch of highway through Grundy County after a crash involving multiple semi trucks on Wednesday afternoon, police say. According to Illinois State Police, all traffic is being diverted off the interstate at exit 105 following the crash. Traffic is...
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident
A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
WSPY NEWS
Adult and children hurt in Fox Township Crash
An adult and some children were hurt in a crash at the intersection of Walker Road and Route 71, south of Millbrook, Tuesday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about quarter after nine. The 22-year-old driver of the vehicle, who is from Newark, was taken to...
Driver leaves scene after car is hit by Metra train by train
PALATINE, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a vehicle in Palatine Monday evening, but by the time first responders arrived, the car was nowhere to be found.Police said they were called to Brockway and Slade streets just before 7:30 p.m.They found debris littering the ground after a car was hit by a Metra Union Pacific-Northwest train – but the driver was gone.No one was hurt, but the accident caused major disruptions on the Metra line.A day after the accident, police in Palatine were looking for the driver who left. The vehicle was described as a black Jeep.
Driver flees the scene after being hit by Palatine Metra train: Police
An inbound Metra train on the Union Pacific Northwest Line hit a vehicle near Brockway and Slade streets in Palatine. When first responders arrived, they found debris littering the ground, but the driver and vehicle were nowhere to be found.
qrockonline.com
Brandon Road Bridge is Closed to Traffic for Emergency Repairs
The Brandon Road Bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, is closed for emergency repairs. The closure is necessary to replace a mechanical component on the bridge that failed Saturday morning. IDOT is working to get all traffic detours signs in place. Please note that this detour is slightly different than previous ones, as the McDonough Street bridge is currently closed for construction. The evaluation of the necessary repairs is ongoing. A more definitive timeline for when the bridge can reopen will be announced later. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
WSPY NEWS
Two hurt in head-on crash in Oswego Saturday
Two people were hurt in a head-on collision in Oswego Saturday evening. Oswego police say it happened around 7 at Route 30 and Goodwin Drive. According to a news release, the crash happened between a Nissan Altima and an Infiniti Q50. The driver in one of the vehicles and an infant in the other were both taken to Rush Copley Hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
2 Dead, 4 hurt In LaGrange Road crash
Two people were killed and four more injured in a traffic crash Sunday afternoon on LaGrange Road in unincorporated Palos Park. Cook County Sheriff’s Police said a 56-year-old man died at the scene and a 54-year-old woman died of her injuries at an area hospital. Police said they responded...
fox32chicago.com
Woman killed in northwest Indiana house explosion identified
HOBART, Ind. - A woman who was killed in a house explosion in northwest Indiana last month has been identified. At about 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, police and fire officials responded to a home at 601 E. 29th Avenue in Hobart for a call of a house explosion. Upon...
WSPY NEWS
Police in Mendota looking for missing man
Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
Elmhurst homeowner says car crashed into his house
ELNHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- A homeowner was inside his in Elmhurst Monday house when a driver who was on a test drive crashed right into it. The BMW veered off the road Monday afternoon and right into a house in Elmhurst. It happened in the 700 block of Junior Terrace. Police said an employee from Win Auto Plaza was taking two people on a test drive when he lost control of the car and ran right into a garage.Bricks, insulation and other debris went flying and even the tire flew off the car. The homeowner said he wasn't far. "Just sitting in my office working. (I) heard a loud crash (and the) corner of the house was blown out," said resident Eric Bowgren. "So, I think somebody lost control of their car and drove into our house. About ten feet in front of me."No one in the home was hurt. Police arrested the 18-year-old driver and charged him with reckless driving, improper lane use and disobeying traffic signals.
Body found in Fox River ID'd as missing Algonquin woman, Carpentersville Police Department says
She was last seen walking away from a Jewel store on Sunday.
1 killed,1 injured in Chicago shooting in Chatham; gunfire struck CTA bus
A man was killed and a woman getting off a CTA bus was injured in a shooting on the South Side Wednesday.
LaGrange Road Back Open in Palos Park Following Fatal Accident Investigation
Traffic on LaGrange Road in south suburban Palos Park was shut down for over five hours while police investigated a deadly crash. LaGrange Road between 111th Street and 123rd Street was closed due to a collision at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from police. Route 83 access...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
wjol.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Joliet Police for Fatal Crash During Pursuit
A Chicago law firm has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Joliet Police Department in connection with a fatal crash that occurred during a police pursuit from late last year. It was back on December 8th of 2021 that Joliet Police were pursuing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in an incident involving gunfire. As the pursuit approached Glenwood Ave the driver lost control and struck a tree which caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Missing Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
An 83-year-old Berwyn man reported missing and endangered late last week was found dead in the rear area of a North Riverside car dealership around 11 a.m. on Dec. 6. Jose G. Arevalo, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, had walked away from his residence near 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in Berwyn sometime after 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Missing 83-year-old Berwyn man found dead in car dealership parking lot: Police
The search for an 83-year-old Berwyn man, Jose Arevalo, ended yesterday with the discovery of the man’s body. His body was found five days later behind a car dealership at Harlem and Cermak in North Riverside, about 15 blocks away from his home.
4 injured after car crashes into Culver's restaurant in Chicago suburb
A 2008 Toyota Sedan that was traveling westbound on Dempster Street left the roadway and struck the building, police said. The car ended up inside the dining room and caused significant damage to the building.
Comments / 0