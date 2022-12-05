ELNHURST, Ill. (CBS) -- A homeowner was inside his in Elmhurst Monday house when a driver who was on a test drive crashed right into it. The BMW veered off the road Monday afternoon and right into a house in Elmhurst. It happened in the 700 block of Junior Terrace. Police said an employee from Win Auto Plaza was taking two people on a test drive when he lost control of the car and ran right into a garage.Bricks, insulation and other debris went flying and even the tire flew off the car. The homeowner said he wasn't far. "Just sitting in my office working. (I) heard a loud crash (and the) corner of the house was blown out," said resident Eric Bowgren. "So, I think somebody lost control of their car and drove into our house. About ten feet in front of me."No one in the home was hurt. Police arrested the 18-year-old driver and charged him with reckless driving, improper lane use and disobeying traffic signals.

ELMHURST, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO