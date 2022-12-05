Read full article on original website
wshu.org
Windham Hospital nurses reach a four-year contract with Hartford Healthcare
Nurses at Windham Hospital in Connecticut have finally agreed new contracts with their employer Hartford Healthcare a year after their previous contracts expired. Andrea Riley, a registered nurse and president of the Windham Federation of Professional Nurses, said the road to get to an agreement with their employer has been a long time in coming.
wshu.org
Connecticut, New York receive three NOAA grants each for coastal resiliency projects
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration joined the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to award a record amount of coastal resilience grants. Connecticut received three grants totaling $1.3 million to expand over a dozen natural coastal hardening and living shoreline projects. The state was awarded $613,000, West Haven was for $508,700 and $211,800 for Norwalk.
wshu.org
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin on his political future: 'I'm not ruling anything in or out'
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin recently announced that when his second term ends in 2023, he will not run for reelection. Bronin’s supporters praised the Democratic mayor for helping the city navigate financial troubles and a pandemic. But city leaders also hope Bronin will work to bring more development to historically Black neighborhoods in the city during his last year in office.
wshu.org
Snowmaking helps ski season start at some western Massachusetts facilities
Some ski areas in western Massachusetts have been open limited hours even without much in the way of natural snow and are hoping for some help from Mother Nature to reach full capacity. Bousquet Mountain in Pittsfield was open Thanksgiving weekend, the earliest it had been in more than a...
wshu.org
'I have not arrived at this decision easily': Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn set to retire in July
Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Police Chief Michael Wynn announced Tuesday that he will retire in July 2023, after almost three decades working in city law enforcement. Wynn was unavailable for comment but said in a statement that while serving as chief of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle of his professional achievements, "after 15 years in command, nearly 27 years with the department, and 29 years with the city of Pittsfield, the time has come for me to look to the next chapter of my life."
wshu.org
Not a quick fix
A special committee will investigate the cyber attack on Suffolk County government computers. Officials project Connecticut will have budget surpluses for the next four years. The Army skipped over Sikorsky on a Black Hawk replacement contract. And the town of Brookhaven will delay a shellfish restoration project.
wshu.org
Army skips over Sikorsky on $1.3 billion Black Hawk replacement contract
Sikorsky Aircraft, the Stratford, Connecticut-based helicopter manufacturer, has lost out on a $1.3 billion contract to replace Black Hawk helicopters for the U.S. Army. Sikorsky has been a longtime manufacturer of helicopters for the Army since the 1970s, including the famous Black Hawk helicopters. The Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program was created in 2019 to develop a successor to the Black Hawk, which was first put into service in 1979.
wshu.org
Still shy of pre-COVID service, Suffolk County restores some bus routes
A redesigned plan for the Suffolk County bus system includes longer operating hours, but leaves some communities without service. All routes in the bus network will operate seven days a week, with timed connections at seven locations. It also includes “on-demand” service for East End communities, the extension of some routes, and other lines will now have buses arrive every half hour.
wshu.org
Sharon Hospital seeking to close maternity services requires scrutiny, attorney general says
Connecticut’s Attorney General William Tong urged the Office of Health Strategy to thoroughly review the impact of a proposed closure of labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital. Over 300 petitions in opposition of the closure from concerned community members have been sent to Tong, who is concerned how...
wshu.org
New Haven, Randy Cox's legal team agree to negotiate settlement in civil lawsuit
New Haven has agreed to negotiate a settlement with lawyers representing Randy Cox. His family filed a $100 million federal lawsuit after Cox was paralyzed while in New Haven police custody. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said he is pleased that Cox’s attorneys have agreed to the settlement discussion. It...
wshu.org
More than 90 goats saved from neglect, up for adoption in Connecticut
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture is looking to find homes for more than 90 goats that were found neglected at a property in Redding. The department, along with Redding police, executed a search and seizure warrant for the goats in March of 2021. Sixty-five goats were rescued and received veterinary care, but another 40 to 50 were found dead and decomposing throughout the property.
wshu.org
Mashantucket Pequot company receives $37 million cybersecurity contract
The Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation has been awarded a $37.5 million contract to support cybersecurity and infrastructure. The three-year contract was awarded through WWC Global, one of the tribe’s operating companies that it acquired through its holding company earlier this year. The company focuses on the business side of government which includes budgets, training and financial management.
