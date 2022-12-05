Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Police Chief Michael Wynn announced Tuesday that he will retire in July 2023, after almost three decades working in city law enforcement. Wynn was unavailable for comment but said in a statement that while serving as chief of the Pittsfield Police Department has been the pinnacle of his professional achievements, "after 15 years in command, nearly 27 years with the department, and 29 years with the city of Pittsfield, the time has come for me to look to the next chapter of my life."

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO