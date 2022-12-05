Read full article on original website
Haystack Burgers expanding to Preston Forest Shopping Center
Local restaurant Haystack Burgers & Barley will open its fifth location soon. The burger joint has four locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, and the fifth will be at Preston Forest Shopping Center in our neighborhood. One location opened in Lakewood in 2020. Haystack first opened in Richardson about a decade ago,...
Nasher Public project to memorialize Tenth Street Historic District
Local artist Vicki Meek is heading up a new project for the Nasher Sculpture Center’s public art initiative. Meek, who lives in East Dallas, is the inaugural Nasher Fellow in Urban Historical Reclamation and Recognition. She will be the curator, community facilitator and lead investigator for the next offsite Nasher Public: Urban Historical Reclamation and Recognition.
Recap: Lakewood neighbors talk solar, waterfall steps, fences
Lakewood neighbors discussed solar roofing materials, waterfall steps and fences as the last meeting to expand the Lakewood Conservation District. These topics are among many architectural and developmental standards to be regulated in the conservation district, including sidewalks and parking, floor-area ratio and setbacks, and lot size. The whole purpose...
Spread holiday cheer at Vickery Meadow Festival of Lights
HHM Health and other nonprofit organizations will be spreading some holiday cheer during the Vickery Meadow Festival of Lights this Tuesday. Vickery Meadow Youth Development Fund is partnering with HHM Health to give away hygiene kits, holiday presents, food, games and more. District 13 Council member Gay Donnell Willis is also scheduled to speak.
Dallas zoo announces baby hippo name, gender
In a social media post Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas Zoo announced the name and gender of the baby hippopotamus that was born on Oct. 30. The baby female is named Kalo, pronounced Kah-lo. The name is a tribute to a K9 patrol dog at Conservation Lower Zambia. Kalo is the...
St. Mark’s grad named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list
St. Mark’s School of Texas grad Jonathan Chen has been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list for 2023. Chen is featured in the Marketing and Advertising category for his work as co-founder of Tijoh, which is headquartered in Frisco. “All we do as a company is find digital...
Wilshire Baptist Church names new senior pastor
Editor’s note (Dec. 5): A previous version of this story incorrectly identified Timothy Peoples’ wife. Her name is Valerie Lott. Wilshire Baptist Church has a new senior pastor who was formerly part of the church’s pastoral residency program. Timothy Peoples, who will begin his role in January,...
Dog found shot dead near Tenison Park
The Dallas Police Department found a dog fatally shot near Tenison Park. The dog, a black-and-brown shepherd mix, was found in the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 7 a.m. Oct. 26, according to DPD Beat. Anyone with information about this incident or the person who committed the crime...
