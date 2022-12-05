Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Mets reunite Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer: A look at historic numbers for prolific teammates
Monday, news broke that 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander was signing a free agent deal with the New York Mets. This means that he's joining former teammate Max Scherzer once again. Years ago, it was with the Tigers, and now it's with the Mets. Right off the top, this is the first time ever two pitchers on the same team are making over $40 million per season (they're both getting $43.33 million annually), but there's a lot more here with these two.
Pitcher that flipped bird to Phillies fans signs with New York Mets
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pitcher who flipped the bird to Phillies fans during the World Series reportedly signed with one of the team's biggest rivals Monday. Justin Verlander signed a two-year, $86 million contract with a vesting option for the third year with the New York Mets, according to The Athletic. Verlander, 39, is coming off a season where he won the Cy Young Award and beat the Phillies in the World Series, 4-2, with the Houston Astros. In two games against the Phillies in the World Series, Verlander went 1-0 in 10 innings, allowed six earned runs, a home run and 11...
Angels Rumors: Carlos Correa, Finding a Shortstop, and all the Latest This Offseason
The Angels have been very busy so far this offseason.
Longtime MLB Announcer Was Arrested This Weekend
St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated Sunday. According to a Creve Coeur police report, via KMOV's Cory Stark, McLaughlin was stopped on Interstate 270 after not staying in his driving lane. He was arrested after conducting a field sobriety test. Police charged McLaughlin with...
A Giants trade after losing out on Aaron Judge
The San Francisco Giants missed out on free agent outfielder Aaron Judge, but they can get a pretty big name on the trade block to throw into their outfield. The San Francisco Giants were in the running for star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge. Even though they reportedly made an offer in the neighborhood of $360 million, Judge decided on Wednesday morning that he wanted to return to the New York Yankees. The deal is reportedly worth $360 million over nine years.
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on Dansby Swanson, the rotation and more
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker met with the media at the Winter Meetings on Tuesday and looked back on the team’s 2022 season before casting an eye to Spring Training and 2023. “I’m very proud of our season and what we did and what we accomplished and where we...
Carlos Rodon seeking six-year deal
With Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander off the market — to the Rangers and to the Mets, respectively — Carlos Rodon is the clear top starting pitcher left on the free-agent market. As one would expect for a 29-year-old lefty (30 on December 10) who opted out of...
How Does Verlander's Deal With the Mets Impact the Phillies?
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has inked a deal with the New York Mets, the Philadelphia Phillies most hated rival.
Phillies make a splash in the free agent market
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking towards a big 2023 season, and apparently, shortstop is the first place of improvement. According to multiple reports, Trea Turner, formerly of the Nationals and Dodgers, has agreed to an 11 year, 300-million-dollar deal to play infield in Philadelphia. This past October, the Phillies made an improbable run through the National League playoffs, reaching the World Series, before falling to Houston.
NHL best bets today: Kings are strong upset candidate over Maple Leafs
We’re approaching a third of the way through the NHL season, so we’ve begun to find out which teams are contenders and which are pretenders. With that being said, there have been some surprising results through the first two months. One of those is the Detroit Red Wings sitting in third place in the Atlanta Division with the Florida Panthers sitting in fifth, something few people would have expected at this point of the season.
