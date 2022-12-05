Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Battle Against Diabetes: Free Medical Program Opens in Houston Low-income Neighborhood Acres HomesClarence WalkerHouston, TX
USPS is Unexpectedly Suspending Services HereBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Shelton Jones killed Houston Police Sgt. in 1991, taken off death row to get life in prison
HOUSTON - A former death row inmate was taken off of death row after he was sentenced to a plea deal on Wednesday in the death of an officer in 1991. Shelton Jones was given the death penalty after he killed Houston Police Sergeant Bruno Soboleski in April 1991. Reports...
fox26houston.com
Takeoff Shooting: Search warrant reveals second shooter involved in deadly shooting
HOUSTON - A new search warrant obtained by FOX 26 on Wednesday evening is revealing more details into the deadly shooting of Kirsnick Ball, also known as Migos rapper Takeoff. As FOX 26 has reported, Patrick Clark has already been charged with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of November 1.
fox26houston.com
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
fox26houston.com
2-year-old Nadia Ali's father charged with capital murder, toddler still missing
HOUSTON - It's been nearly two months since Nadia Ali, 2, went missing and on Wednesday, authorities confirmed her father has been charged with capital murder. PREVIOUS: Nadia Lee, daughter of man charged with common-law wife's murder. Back in mid-October, the Houston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch announced they were...
fox26houston.com
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
fox26houston.com
Wife of HPD Officer hit by a train whispers in his ear the gender of their first baby
HOUSTON - A Houston police officer is in critical condition after he was hit by a train on Wednesday morning. Sr. HPD Officer Vidal Lopez was hit by the train while in uniform, as he headed to work just before 7 a.m. in his own personal vehicle on Fulton at Stokes Street.
fox26houston.com
Man sentenced to death for killing HCSO Sheriff's Deputy gives first interview from death row to FOX 26
LIVINGSTON, Texas - After making the hour and a half drive to the Pollunsky unit in Livingston, Robert Solis initially said he changed his mind and he didn't want to do the interview, especially with me. "I used to watch your Breaking Bond segments. There's a lot of mention about...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer involved in train crash on Fulton St. while 'reporting to work'
HOUSTON - A Houston PD officer is "fighting for his life" Wednesday morning after a crash with a train in the Heights area. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded. What we do know, however, is it happened in the 6700 block of Fulton St. around 7 a.m.
fox26houston.com
Ex-con serving probated sentence for assault gets bond set at $15,000 after he allegedly kills someone
HOUSTON - 39-year-old Oscar Mario Soto has a criminal history that dates to 2004. After being released from jail on such a low bond, Soto doesn't bother to show back up to court. Photos show 39-year-old Arthur Montemayor dancing with his niece last Christmas. "He was the cool uncle that...
fox26houston.com
Gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
Houston - Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, has announced the sentence for documented Gangster Disciples member, Terrence Thomas, 24. Thomas is charged with the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Jaquan Thompson. "Gang members terrorize communities and work together to commit more crimes," Ogg said. "When a gang member uses a...
fox26houston.com
8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides
HOUSTON - Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder. "What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien. SUGGESTED: Murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: Woman...
fox26houston.com
Atascocita man never returns home, friends tell family to search the woods before they knew he was missing
HOUSTON - 22-year-old Andre Moten Junior vanished three years ago. The day after he went missing, his friends showed up at his home panicked, and asking his father to search the woods with them, but they never answered the question of how they knew he was missing before his own father.
fox26houston.com
Houston police officer shoots at suspect attempting to rob FedEx delivery vehicle
Stafford, Texas - The Stafford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty Houston police officer. The shooting occurred at 3219 Main Street in Stafford, on Friday, December 2, about 1:40 p.m. According to special investigators, the HPD officer was in uniform working an extra employment job when...
fox26houston.com
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake
HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
fox26houston.com
Jugging and holiday safety in Galveston County
Two suspects responsible for at least two recent jugging cases in Galveston County are on the run. The victims were targeted and followed from a bank or business. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has some tips to avoid this happening to you.
fox26houston.com
Houston police reminding residents to be aware of surroundings ahead of the holidays
HOUSTON - A recent rash of bold and Brazen robberies here in the Houston area has police reminding residents to stay vigilant this holiday season. "The best friend for criminals is you being distracted," said Houston Police Community Officer Jesus Robles. It's no secret that around the holiday season robbers...
fox26houston.com
Houston police searching for suspect who attacked technician at ATM
HOUSTON - Police say a technician was attacked while servicing an ATM in southwest Houston. It happened a month ago on Bellaire near Hillcroft. The technician told police a man tried accessing the open ATM, so he grabbed him and wrestled with him until he said he had a gun.
fox26houston.com
Houston police respond to 'self-inflicted cutting' call at Sen. Ted Cruz home
HOUSTON - Houston police were called to the home of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after a 'self-inflicted cutting call' was received by authorities on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Houston Police Department said it was 'not a family violence issue' and that 'no criminal activity' was involved. In a statement...
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary
HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
Comments / 0