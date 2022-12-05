ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Takeoff Shooting: Search warrant reveals second shooter involved in deadly shooting

HOUSTON - A new search warrant obtained by FOX 26 on Wednesday evening is revealing more details into the deadly shooting of Kirsnick Ball, also known as Migos rapper Takeoff. As FOX 26 has reported, Patrick Clark has already been charged with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of November 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
HOUSTON, TX
2-year-old Nadia Ali's father charged with capital murder, toddler still missing

HOUSTON - It's been nearly two months since Nadia Ali, 2, went missing and on Wednesday, authorities confirmed her father has been charged with capital murder. PREVIOUS: Nadia Lee, daughter of man charged with common-law wife's murder. Back in mid-October, the Houston Police Department and Texas EquuSearch announced they were...
HOUSTON, TX
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

Houston - Harris County District Attorney, Kim Ogg, has announced the sentence for documented Gangster Disciples member, Terrence Thomas, 24. Thomas is charged with the 2020 murder of 23-year-old Jaquan Thompson. "Gang members terrorize communities and work together to commit more crimes," Ogg said. "When a gang member uses a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston police officer shoots at suspect attempting to rob FedEx delivery vehicle

Stafford, Texas - The Stafford Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty Houston police officer. The shooting occurred at 3219 Main Street in Stafford, on Friday, December 2, about 1:40 p.m. According to special investigators, the HPD officer was in uniform working an extra employment job when...
STAFFORD, TX
Body of former University of Houston student found in Central Texas Lake

HOUSTON - The body of former University of Houston student Aamir Ali has been located by dive teams in Central Texas. According to the Comal County Sheriff's Office, Ali's body was located by Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake, near Potters Creek Park. Ali went missing on...
HOUSTON, TX
Jugging and holiday safety in Galveston County

Two suspects responsible for at least two recent jugging cases in Galveston County are on the run. The victims were targeted and followed from a bank or business. FOX 26 Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires has some tips to avoid this happening to you.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
Houston police respond to 'self-inflicted cutting' call at Sen. Ted Cruz home

HOUSTON - Houston police were called to the home of Texas Senator Ted Cruz after a 'self-inflicted cutting call' was received by authorities on Tuesday evening. Officers with the Houston Police Department said it was 'not a family violence issue' and that 'no criminal activity' was involved. In a statement...
HOUSTON, TX
Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston's Black-owned grocery store celebrates one year anniversary

HOUSTON - Did you know there’s a Black owned grocery store in Houston? It’s on Cypress Creek Parkway at TC Jester on the Northwest side of town, and it opened a year ago. Step inside, and you’ll see how full District Market Green Grocer is. The store is far more stocked and has more products than it did a year ago when it first opened and the owner hopes it will continue to grow.
HOUSTON, TX

