WIBW
Crews respond to two-car injury crash Wednesday afternoon north of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital Wednesday afternoon following a two-car crash just north of Topeka. The collision was reported around 3:35 p.m. near N.W. 62nd Street and Elmont Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that no one was seriously injured...
WIBW
One person hospitalized after possible entrapment at Thermal Ceramics
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were called to Thermal Ceramics for the second time in two weeks, this time with reports of a person trapped. KVOE reports that just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, emergency crews were called to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver St. with reports of a person trapped.
WIBW
Second fire in less than a month sparked at former Topeka church building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second fire in less than a month was sparked Monday morning at a former Topeka church building in central Topeka. The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at SW 6th & Polk St. around 9 a.m. on December 5. They said the building is vacant, but formerly housed Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.
lawrencekstimes.com
Fire damages Lawrence apartment building; no injuries
No one was injured, but an apartment building was damaged by a fire early Monday. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical received multiple calls around 4 a.m. Monday for a fire at Meadowbrook Apartments, 2711 Brittany Place, according to a news release from the department. Flames were visible and residents were evacuating...
WIBW
Geary Co. reduces speed limit on Junction City road
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The speed limit for one road on the outskirts of Junction City has been reduced by 5 mph. The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that the Geary Co. Public Works Dept., and the Board of County Commissioners have reduced the speed limit on Ritter Rd.
WIBW
Passenger in fatal Sixth St. bridge crash pronounced dead
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a fatal crash that led a car to go over the Sixth St. bridge onto I-70 that killed the driver has also been pronounced dead. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, the Topeka Police Department announced that the passenger of the vehicle that drove over the Sixth St. bridge was pronounced dead by hospital staff.
WIBW
Water line repairs to close two Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Water line repairs will close two Topeka streets. The City of Topeka says that on Tuesday, Dec. 6, it completely closed SW Watson Ave. between 6th and 8th Ave. The City indicated that the closure will be in place as crews repair a water line in...
1350kman.com
State health officials investigating rash of dead geese in Pottawatomie County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are investigating several occurrences of ill and dying wild geese in Pottawatomie County. Local Health Officer Leslie Campbell informed county commissioners Monday the state officials are investigating the cause and have taken samples of why those geese are dying. It’s not...
2 vehicle pursuits result in 2 arrests in Shawnee County
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two men are in custody following two separate vehicle pursuits. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced that Michael E. Souders, 35, and William K. Elmore Jr., 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in two separate incidents on Dec. 5 and 6. Both men are currently in the Shawnee County Department of […]
Second person dies following Sunday crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The second person in an automobile crash on Sunday has died. According to the Topeka Police Department, the individual who was taken to the hospital as a result of their injuries has died. Police have not identified the victims. Early Monday morning The Topeka Police Department reopened all access to roads near […]
Family mourns loss following deadly downtown Topeka crash
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka family is mourning the loss of a family member following a deadly crash on Sunday that claimed two lives. One of the victims of the crash was identified by family members as 18-year-old Eric Gonzalez on Monday. Born and raised in Topeka, he attended Highland Park High School and was […]
Kansas woman arrested for wrong-way crashes on K-10
Douglas County Sheriff Deputies arrested a woman near Eudora who is accused of driving the wrong way on K-10 and hitting several vehicles.
WIBW
Water main break closes NE Topeka St.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has closed a street in northeast Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Dec. 5, that it has closed SE Lime St. between SE 12th and SE 13th St. City staff noted that the closure is the result of a water...
Wrecks cause traffic backup on SB 75
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple wrecks in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 75 caused traffic to come to a standstill coming into Topeka Wednesday morning. Battling with foggy conditions, emergency crews reduced southbound traffic down to one lane ahead of the U.S. Highway 24 interchange. At least one truck was off the road as part […]
KCTV 5
Possible murder-suicide in Douglas County leaves 13-year-old dead
Investigation ongoing after 75-year-old grandfather is found injured near 55th & Parkview in KCK. Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after someone found a 75-year-old grandfather injured on the ground near 55th and Parkview. Head of ATF visits Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss gun violence. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
2nd person dead after crash that sent car over bridge onto I-70
SHAWNEE COUNTY(WIBW)—A second person has died from injuries accident just before 2:30 pm Sunday in Shawnee County. According to Police Lt. Michael Hren, two vehicles collided at 6th and Madison. After impact, the car traveled over the bridge onto Interstate 70. One person was pronounced deceased at scene. First responders transported another person to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Just after 10:30a.m. Monday, police reported that person had also died.
WIBW
Victims identified in apparent murder-suicide south of Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities identified the victims in a Monday shooting south of Lawrence. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says they found David Koch, 55, and his daughter Hayden Koch, 13, dead from gunshot wounds. They say initial evidence indicates both were killed by gunshots, with David’s appearing to be self-inflicted.
Lawrence shooting investigation leads to 2 bodies
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened in the 700 block of E. 1550 Road, southeast of Lawrence, around 7 a.m.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police try to ID individuals following beauty store thefts
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify multiple people following two thefts at a beauty store. The OPPD said that the two felony thefts happened at “a cosmetic a beauty store” in the 9500 block of Quivira Road. One happened on Nov. 19 shortly after 2 p.m. and the other happened on Nov. 30 around 11:15 a.m.
Topeka road reopened after deadly crash kills 1
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Early Monday morning The Topeka Police Department reopened all access to roads near I-70 and 6th Street following a deadly car crash, according to authorities. It was announced at 4:45 a.m. Monday all roads were open. One person died and another person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday […]
