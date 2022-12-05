Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Eagles suffer setback with former Pro Bowler
The Philadelphia Eagles’ recent string of injuries continued on Tuesday with news that DE Robert Quinn is heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, who the Eagles acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears, is expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery to his knee this week, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Eagles
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Eagles’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
NBC Sports
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
How Eagles can give Jalen Hurts a huge contract and still keep key players
With a contract coming for Jalen Hurts, and as many as 15 key free agents looking for new deals this offseason, the perception is that this is the Eagles best chance at winning is now
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Eagles on TV
The New York Giants (7-4-1) are preparing to host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 14 matchup. The Giants are coming off a disappointing tie versus the Washington Commanders, while the Eagles sport the NFL’s best record and haven’t lost since Week 10 (their only loss of the season).
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Patriots' Bill Belichick Is Highest-Paid Coach in American Sports
Belichick's reported salary makes him highest-paid coach in sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick has plenty of things to worry about as head coach of the New England Patriots. Financial security isn't one of them. Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen shared a list of the highest-paid coaches in North...
Eagles sign 2 players to the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Eagles made some more roster moves on Wednesday, opening the 21-day practice window for slot cornerback Åvonte Maddox. The team also signed offensive tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson to the practice squad ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Giants. Maddox has been on...
Eagles announce 3 roster moves ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants
The Eagles announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, announcing that Robert Quinn will be placed on injured reserve after having knee surgery. The team also made three corresponding practice squad moves as Philadelphia situates the 53-man roster for Sunday’s matchup against the Giants. Janarius Robinson. Robinson could...
Eagles-Giants injury report: Kyzir White and Quez Watkins listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Giants, and three players were listed with designations. Special teams standout Shaun Bradley didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury, while Kyzir White and Quez Watkins were limited participants. Avonte Maddox also returned to practice...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Chargers are shocking, Eagles are flocking, more best bets
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us, and we are down to the last month of the regular season. As teams jockey for the playoffs, things are heating up as a slip up here, or there can lead to losing home-field advantage or, worse, being left out of the festivities altogether.
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) and New York Giants (7-4-1) tangle in a Week 14 contest at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday. The opening kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles vs. Giants odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
