Thursday Forecast
How to avoid online shopping scams relating to pets. Pets, especially cute puppies, can tug at your heartstrings - and scammers know this.
Tim's Travels: Afforable Christmas from Mission St. Louis
Every child deserves a gift for Christmas.
Enrollment is happening now at St. Louis Language Immersion School
It's worth looking into this school because it teaches love for self and others and the benefit of learning another language. The school is open for enrollment right now.
Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Missouri Dec. 8
One month ago, Missourians voted "yes" on Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state.
Illinois business says it’s lost more than $150K to vehicle part thefts
A Pontoon Beach business owner says he's never seen a theft problem like this in his 20 years of business.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you live in Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
A Website claims they found the Most “Fun” City in Missouri
What is great about the most fun city in Missouri is that you can have fun if you're on your own, with kids, single, married, having a bachelor party, or whatever you want to do! So which city is the place to have a good time in the Show-Me State?
Tim's Travels: Kirkwood Farmers' Market
Police look for driver who struck 2-year-old in crash. St. Louis County police continued to look for the driver who hit a 2-year-old and simply drove off, leaving the child on the road.
Mama's Pride Performance taking place at The Pageant this weekend
Two concerts this weekend at The Pageant - 50 years in the making. It's the genius behind Mama's Pride, St. Louis' homegrown rock band founded in 1972.
Chelsea gave us a dose of Positivitea
We all need a good word and a great thought because those lead to better decisions and actions.
‘We felt it’ 2.5M quake shakes along the Mississippi River
The epicenter of a small, 2.5 magnitude earthquake was about a mile east of Kimmswick, Missouri, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. A lot of people say they felt it.
Blair's Social Second: Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage more Missourians to use it who did not before?
Do you believe legal marijuana will encourage more Missourians to use it who did not before?
Tuesday Forecast
What Are You Doing About It? Sip & Shop and Black …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Two corporate executives become creatives and launch …. Two corporate executives become creatives and launch Unknown Union Fashion. Blue Angels at St. Louis Air...
Early Christmas surprise for University City mother
Beloved Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner returned to the St. Louis area to give back to a family he says is so deserving of a holiday gift.
Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List
The state plans to execute the trans woman sentenced to death as Scott McLaughlin on January 3
Why Missouri marijuana users will still need a card to buy Dec. 8
Missouri Amendment 3 legalizes marijuana use for adults 21 and up starting Dec. 8, but some adults can't go into a dispensary and buy it yet.
If you want the Best Seafood in Missouri head to this Tiny Town
You may think if you want top-notch seafood in Missouri you need to head to a big city like St. Louis or Kansas City, but no, the best seafood restaurant in the whole state is in a village of 431 people. Sunrise Beach, Missouri, ever heard of it? Probably not,...
Jail denied having hospitalized woman, then changed its story
The St. Louis City Justice Center denied the woman's mother was in their custody, until the daughter kept pressing.
Who is Missouri’s new attorney general, what are his priorities?
Missouri's new attorney general will officially take office in a few weeks, after Eric Schmitt was elected as the state's newest U.S. Senator in November.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
