Read full article on original website
Related
16 Theories "White Lotus" Fans Think Will Happen In The Season 2 Finale
"Like Dwight said, the person you medium suspect is it."
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 9
On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, he realized there was a cost associated with such a big mission. Meanwhile, Gallo campaigned for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference. Elsewhere, a familiar face made a shocking return, leaving everyone in disbelief. Use the video above...
TV Fanatic
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Trailer: Alexandra Daddario Headlines Supernatural Drama
AMC released a new trailer for its forthcoming series Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches. As previously reported, the new drama series will premiere Sunday, January 8, on AMC+ and AMC. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Rowan (Alexandra...
TV Fanatic
Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 17 Review: Ghost in the Machine
With the finesse of Moriarty and the riveting action of a Dixon Hill novel, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 17 sucks us into a labyrinthine mystery adventure with a sinister motive. In keeping with the backstories revealed on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16, the personal holodeck programs...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Canceled at FOX
The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX. According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season. The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series. Monarch launched in the fall, despite being initially...
TV Fanatic
Servant Final Season Trailer: The Turners Are in Mortal Danger As Leanne Embraces the Darkness!
Ever since the beginning of the trippy Apple TV+ drama Servant, viewers have questioned Leanne's motives, and now, it looks like we'll get some answers. The trailer for Servant Season 4 is here, and there's plenty to unpack as we get some big answers to some of the most burning questions.
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome
Everything comes down to this, and Reginald got put to the test. The vampire assessment took center stage on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10. The biggest question of the episode: did Reginald pass the vampire assessment?. The vampire assessment took most of the hour, and Reginald exceeded expectations.
TV Fanatic
Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix
Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen. Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval. Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix. Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall...
TV Fanatic
Perry Mason Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at HBO
Perry Mason will be back on the case in 2023. HBO announced Wednesday that the second season debuts Monday, March 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil...
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Trust
Thony was on the warpath to save her son, and she wasn't letting anyone stand in her way, not even Arman. Thony interfered with Arman and Nadia's plan to kill Robert on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10. She even involved Garrett, which worsened matters for Arman. Thony meant...
TV Fanatic
Truth Be Told Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed
Octavia Spencer's hit Apple TV+ original series Truth Be Told will return early next year. The streaming service today unveiled a first-look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told. This season, Gabrielle Union will star opposite Spencer. The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner...
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Review: The Last Dance
And we got a hell of a bookend to the season. Many of the questions were answered by the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 11, and a few more were raised as this messy family fell apart, came together, and continued plotting against each other. But at least we...
TV Fanatic
Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9 Sneak Peek: First Look at Choi and April's Wedding!
If you were worried about whether Ethan and April would tie the knot, you can relax now. NBC has released 15 sneak peek photos of the big day, and these two will get the happily ever after they've always deserved. Check out these special Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 9...
TV Fanatic
Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Never Watched 'Friends'
Despite ending its run in 2004, Friends remains one of the biggest shows. It lives on through streaming, syndication, and fans who dig out their DVDs. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC comedy series, opened up in a new interview with CBC about why he didn't watch the show despite starring in it.
The third 'Wonder Woman' movie is reportedly on ice, after star Gal Gadot shared an Instagram post saying she 'can't wait to share her next chapter with you'
The new DC movie bosses are reportedly eyeing a major shakeup, as questions linger about the future of Superman, Black Adam, and more.
TV Fanatic
Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!
Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
TV Fanatic
His Dark Materials Season Premiere Review: Hide and Seek
The stakes have never been higher as we begin the final season of this epic fantasy saga. On His Dark Materials Season 3 Episode 1, the stage is set for an adventure that will span many worlds. It has been two years since the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 (based...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 10 Review: A Thin Layer of Rock
Big Sky: Deadly Trails ends the first half of its season on a delicious note. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 10 is dramatic, intriguing, and, more than anything else, just plain fun. And it can be weird to describe a crime drama as fun, but that's what Big Sky can be when it's on its game. It's quirky and clever and keeps the audience plenty engaged.
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Reflections
It's the midseason finale of The Winchesters, directed by Supernatural alum Richard Speight Jr., and John and Mary are both in for a surprise. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7, as the gang closes in on the Akrida, Mary finds a clue that brings her closer to finding her dad, while John must decipher notes from his own father.
Comments / 0