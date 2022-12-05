ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 9

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, he realized there was a cost associated with such a big mission. Meanwhile, Gallo campaigned for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference. Elsewhere, a familiar face made a shocking return, leaving everyone in disbelief. Use the video above...
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 17 Review: Ghost in the Machine

With the finesse of Moriarty and the riveting action of a Dixon Hill novel, Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 17 sucks us into a labyrinthine mystery adventure with a sinister motive. In keeping with the backstories revealed on Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 16, the personal holodeck programs...
TheDailyBeast

‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
TV Fanatic

Monarch Canceled at FOX

The Roman Family's story will be incomplete on FOX. According to Deadline, Monarch has been canceled after one season. The news dropped just one day after the Monarch Season 1 finale, which was another shocking hour of the Country Music drama series. Monarch launched in the fall, despite being initially...
TV Fanatic

Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome

Everything comes down to this, and Reginald got put to the test. The vampire assessment took center stage on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10. The biggest question of the episode: did Reginald pass the vampire assessment?. The vampire assessment took most of the hour, and Reginald exceeded expectations.
TV Fanatic

Taylor Kitsch to Headline American Primeval Limited Series at Netflix

Another Friday Night Lights alum is returning to the small screen. Netflix today announced the new limited series, American Primeval. Pete Berg is attached to direct all episodes and executive produce as the first project under his first look deal with Netflix. Eric Newman will executive produce under his overall...
TV Fanatic

Perry Mason Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at HBO

Perry Mason will be back on the case in 2023. HBO announced Wednesday that the second season debuts Monday, March 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil...
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Trust

Thony was on the warpath to save her son, and she wasn't letting anyone stand in her way, not even Arman. Thony interfered with Arman and Nadia's plan to kill Robert on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10. She even involved Garrett, which worsened matters for Arman. Thony meant...
TV Fanatic

Truth Be Told Season 3: Premiere Date, Plot Details Revealed

Octavia Spencer's hit Apple TV+ original series Truth Be Told will return early next year. The streaming service today unveiled a first-look at the third season of its NAACP Image Award-winning drama Truth Be Told. This season, Gabrielle Union will star opposite Spencer. The series comes from acclaimed writer, showrunner...
TV Fanatic

Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Review: The Last Dance

And we got a hell of a bookend to the season. Many of the questions were answered by the end of Monarch Season 1 Episode 11, and a few more were raised as this messy family fell apart, came together, and continued plotting against each other. But at least we...
TV Fanatic

Matthew Perry Reveals Why He Never Watched 'Friends'

Despite ending its run in 2004, Friends remains one of the biggest shows. It lives on through streaming, syndication, and fans who dig out their DVDs. Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the NBC comedy series, opened up in a new interview with CBC about why he didn't watch the show despite starring in it.
TV Fanatic

Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date and Photos for Billy Crudup's Hello Tomorrow!

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first look at Hello Tomorrow!, the new 10-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup (The Morning Show). The highly anticipated half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17,...
TV Fanatic

His Dark Materials Season Premiere Review: Hide and Seek

The stakes have never been higher as we begin the final season of this epic fantasy saga. On His Dark Materials Season 3 Episode 1, the stage is set for an adventure that will span many worlds. It has been two years since the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 (based...
TV Fanatic

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 10 Review: A Thin Layer of Rock

Big Sky: Deadly Trails ends the first half of its season on a delicious note. Big Sky Season 3 Episode 10 is dramatic, intriguing, and, more than anything else, just plain fun. And it can be weird to describe a crime drama as fun, but that's what Big Sky can be when it's on its game. It's quirky and clever and keeps the audience plenty engaged.
TV Fanatic

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Reflections

It's the midseason finale of The Winchesters, directed by Supernatural alum Richard Speight Jr., and John and Mary are both in for a surprise. On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 7, as the gang closes in on the Akrida, Mary finds a clue that brings her closer to finding her dad, while John must decipher notes from his own father.

