Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida police warn of roadside panhandlers using 'false stories and fictitious signs'
OCALA, Fla. - "Beware of roadside scammers!" That's the warning from Ocala police after posting photos of panhandlers that they say are using false stories and fictitious signs to get money out of sympathetic citizens. "Roadside panhandlers are becoming a common sight in many cities, and they can be very...
Citrus County Chronicle
Levy County history at a glance
1853 January 08 – The Florida Railroad Company was incorporated with an authorized capital of $1,000,000. The railroad enjoyed a Federal land grant of 290,183.28 acres of land and a Florida land grant of 505,144.14 acres of land. 93 Years Ago. 1929 August 15 – A celebration in honor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suspect in domestic shooting flees; CCSO deputies deploy ‘lethal force’
A suspect who discharged a firearm in a domestic shooting in the early morning hours Thursday in Homosassa, fled the scene shortly after Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, according to a news release. A CCSO K9 Unit responded and tracked the armed suspect hiding under a...
Florida State Representative accused of lying to get pandemic relief money
Florida State Representative Joseph Harding has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
villages-news.com
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa Thursday morning. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Suncoast Boulevard to investigate a domestic battery case. Deputies said the suspect fired a gun and fled the scene. Deputies later found the suspect […]
newsnationnow.com
Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida
(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
villages-news.com
DUI hit-and-run suspect apprehended after crash at diner in Wildwood
A hit-and-run suspect who was reportedly intoxicated was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash near a popular diner in Wildwood. The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday near Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301. A woman who is seven months pregnant was stopped at a red light at the intersection when she was rear-ended, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She started to get out of her vehicle, but the other driver sped off and drove past her. The woman suffered neck pain. There were witnesses to the crash.
villages-news.com
Oxford woman enters plea in DUI case after night of drinking at Ocala bars
An Oxford woman has entered a plea in a drunk driving case resulting from a night of drinking at downtown bars in Ocala. Ella Kaitlyn Flack, 27, pleaded not guilty last week in Marion County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Benjamin Boylston and remains free on $1,000 bond.
villages-news.com
Suspected thief leaves behind panties after taking $2,300 from a local business
A suspected thief left behind a pair of black panties after stealing $2,300 in cash from a business in Fruitland Park. Michele Denise Doucet, 45, of Fruitland Park, is facing charges of burglary and grand theft following her arrest by Fruitland Park police. Doucet was caught on video surveillance entering...
villages-news.com
Village of St. Catherine man arrested after strange incident at restaurant
A Village of St. Catherine man was arrested at his home after a strange incident at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Jan Bronistaw Smigielski, 65, was arrested on a charge of battery Sunday at his home at 905 Ebling Loop. Smigielski had been at Piesanos Stone Fired Pizza...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.
A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
villages-news.com
Suspect arrested in window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square
A suspect has been arrested in a window-smashing spree at Spanish Springs Town Square. A man had parked his 2016 white Hyundai Sonata in front of the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center on Nov. 25 and went to Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle’s owner caught a ride home with a friend and returned the next day to retrieve his vehicle. He found that the front windshield was broken and the rear window was shattered.
WESH
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
Citrus County Chronicle
Individual wanted for questioning in Dunnellon death
A composite sketch of an unknown individual wanted for questioning in an alleged local homicide has been released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). The victim has been identified as Eric Daugherty. He was 41 years old. Marion County Sheriff’s detectives were alerted to the scene of an...
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco bids adieu to tough litigator, after 20 years
She may not have been a household name around Pasco County, but Katherine “Kristi” Sims was a familiar face representing Pasco County at court hearings. During her 20 years with the Pasco County Attorney’s Office, the senior assistant county attorney litigated nearly 6,000 ordinance violations. But that’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando Boat Parade set for Saturday
Head out to the lake for the annual Hernando Holiday Boat Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Boats will meet at 4 p.m. before launch. All boats are welcome to participate in this event sponsored by the Tsala Apopka Boat Club. Visit the Facebook page.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
