A hit-and-run suspect who was reportedly intoxicated was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash near a popular diner in Wildwood. The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. Saturday near Darrell’s Diner on U.S. 301. A woman who is seven months pregnant was stopped at a red light at the intersection when she was rear-ended, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She started to get out of her vehicle, but the other driver sped off and drove past her. The woman suffered neck pain. There were witnesses to the crash.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO