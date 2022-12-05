ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

KRDO News Channel 13

Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase stretching two counties which ended in an hours-long standoff in Douglas County. At 9:40 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills Division were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman with contacting The post Hours-long chase of wanted Pueblo man ends in stand-off in Douglas County that closed I-25 appeared first on KRDO.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
RadarOnline

JonBenet Shocker! Chief Investigator In Beauty Queen's Murder Removed From Probe For Misconduct

Two top commanders involved in the JonBenet Ramsey murder investigation were removed from the case after an internal audit shockingly found Boulder Police Department officers were slacking off instead of catching criminals, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The stunning announcement sent shockwaves through the hearts of the JonBenet family and the online sleuth community, who for years complained that the Boulder police were not doing enough to solve the murder of the 6-year-old found in the basement of her family’s home during Christmas on 1996.“To me, this is an opportunity to reset,” JonBenet’s half-brother John Andrew Ramsey exclusively told RadarOnline.com. “This is...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Bond set at $100,000 for police officer indicted by Jeffco grand jury

Bond was set at $100,000 Wednesday for Nathan Geerdes, a former Edgewater police sergeant, who was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague in 2019 following a holiday party.The grand jury for Jefferson and Gilpin counties indicted Geerdes on five charges - four counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of retaliation against a witness. He turned himself in Tuesday night.According to the Jefferson County District attorney, in December 2019 Geerdes was a sergeant with the Edgewater police department. While off-duty, and after leaving a holiday party, he is accused of sexually assaulting a female officer in two separate incidents. The indictment accuses Geerdes of later calling an Edgewater patrol officer into his office and threatening to ruin the officer's career and go after the officer's family for "ratting him out."During the investigation, Geerdes left the Edgewater police department and began working for the Black Hawk police department. Black Hawk's police chief fired Geerdes Tuesday after learning of the indictment.CBS News Colorado has not been able to reach Geerdes for comment.
BLACK HAWK, CO
CBS Denver

1 killed, 1 stabbed, 1 assaulted at Denver residential complex

The Denver Police Department is working to learn about how multiple violent scenes at a residential complex on East Harvard Avenue might be connected. A woman was killed in a stabbing at the complex on Wednesday morning, and another woman was injured in a stabbing. Police also confirmed a man was assaulted. Another man was being detained and interviewed in connection to all three victims. According to Denver police, after a call at 8 a.m. police responded to the report of a stabbing in the 10100 block of East Harvard Way. One woman was pronounced dead on scene as a result of injuries in a stabbing, and another woman was also stabbed and injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition. In the same residential complex near 2500 South Dayton Way, a man was assaulted. Witnesses were able to keep the man assaulting the victim from getting away. Police showed up to the scene on Dayton and they detained the man witnesses had apprehended. Investigators were working to learn how this person might be connected to the homicide/stabbing and assault investigations. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'It was just anarchy. A rampage': Victim describes light rail attack

Oct. 14 was a typical Friday afternoon for Zachary Chopko. He hopped on the light rail to head back to work after his lunch break. "It was just supposed to be a quick thing you know just jump on the light rail, it's one stop," said Chopko, of Lakewood. When he boarded the RTD eastbound W line at the Garrison station, he noticed the only other passengers were a group of teens. Listening to music, he didn't acknowledge them, but out of the blue, they attacked."I got on, I got hit in the back of the head and they just started beating...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Westword

Boulder's Weird, Vague Discipline Announcement Against Five Cops

Just after 5 p.m. yesterday, December 6, the City of Boulder announced discipline meted out against five officers with the Boulder Police Department related to vaguely defined investigatory misconduct. But even though the officers included at least three high-profile members of the BPD — commanders Barry Hartkopp and Thomas Trujillo...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Westminster police search for US Bank robbery suspect

Police in Westminster, along with the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, and the FBI are searching for a bank robbery suspect. The suspect walked into the US Bank at 5211 West 72nd Ave. about 4:45 p.m. on Monday.The unidentified white male robber passed a note to the teller, demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away to the west. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, 5-foot-2, "skinny" and possibly bald. He was wearing a white hoodie, patterned shirt, white hat, dark pants and dark shoes.Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
WESTMINSTER, CO
9News

5 Boulder officers disciplined after misconduct investigation

BOULDER, Colo. — Five Boulder police officers are facing discipline after the department found that a detective failed to investigate or fully investigate multiple cases, the Boulder Police Department said Tuesday. The cases, from 2019 to present, had been assigned to one particular detective, according to a news release.
BOULDER, CO

