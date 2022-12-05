Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Vertex (VRTX): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Let's take a look at what these...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Coinbase Global (COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN has been in investors’ good books on the back of higher institutional interest, higher Monthly Transacting Users (MTU), improved average crypto asset prices and total crypto spot market volumes. Zacks Rank & Price Performance. Coinbase Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, value investing is...
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) is a Trending Stock
United Parcel Service (UPS) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this package delivery service have returned +6.5%,...
NASDAQ
Why Home Depot (HD) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
NASDAQ
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this provider of midstream energy services have...
NASDAQ
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Steel Dynamics (STLD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 16.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $110.35 in the previous session. Steel Dynamics has gained 73.4% since the start of the year compared to the -1.2% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 5.9% return for the Zacks Steel - Producers industry.
NASDAQ
Is Most-Watched Stock Macy's, Inc. (M) Worth Betting on Now?
Macy's (M) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this department store operator have returned +22.5% over the past month versus the...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 8, 2022
Wall Street closed slightly lower on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. The fear of a recession continued to influence trading as investors grappled to price in an imminent economic downturn. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one closed flat. How Did the Benchmarks...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search Visa Inc. (V): Here is What You Need to Know
Visa (V) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this global payments processor have returned +7.2%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
Is Biogen (BIIB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
NASDAQ
Air Products (APD) Up 24% in 6 Months: What's Driving the Stock?
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s APD shares have popped 24% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 2.5% over the same time frame. It has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 4.4% decline over the same period. Let’s take a...
NASDAQ
Acadia (ACHC) Reveals its Long-Term Goals: What You Should Know
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC provided short-term and long-term outlooks prior to its Investor Day event. It also provided a growth track in the event, showing its long-term plans for the company. It intends to address the market trends: unmet need for treatment, fragmented industry and regional shortages in treatments.
NASDAQ
Key Factors Why Equinix's (EQIX) Shares Jumped 20.4% QTD
Equinix, Inc.’s EQIX shares have jumped 20.4% in the quarter-to-date period compared with the real estate market’s growth of 6.2%. This global digital infrastructure company reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $7.73, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.19. The figure grew 11.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Comments / 0