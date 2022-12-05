ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

These are the most popular Texas-made beers in Texas, Spec’s says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W3LuN_0jXrlf8M00

(NEXSTAR) — Texas-based liquor chain Spec’s — which you may recognize by its bespectacled rabbit mascot — recently released its list of the 10 most popular Texas-made beers at its stores.

In no particular order, here’s Spec’s most popular local brews, including a bit about each.

What’s the most hated Christmas song?

Lone Pint Yellow Rose — Spec’s reports this “SMaSH IPA” (single malt, single hop) IPA has received top honors by multiple polls. Lone Pint Brewery , located in Magnolia, created the “massively dry hopped” brew, which the company says offers tastes of “grapefruit, pineapple and blueberry flavor.” ABV: 6.8%.

Live Oak Hefeweizen — One of many Austin nightlife staples you’ll see on this list, Live Oak’s Hefeweizen can be found at many a bar in the Live Music Capitol of the World. Austin-based Live Oak Brewing Company says its popular beer is modeled after “classic wheat beers of Bavaria” and contains natural notes of “vanilla, clove and banana.” ABV: 5.3%.

Saint Arnold Lawnmower — The Lawnmower, crafted by Houston-based Saint Arnold Brewing Company , is a “true German-style Kölsch” beer originally brewed in Cologne and with a floral aroma, the company says. Spec’s writes of Lawnmower, “[it’s] been the gateway beer for most people in Texas.” ABV: 4.9%.

512 Brewing Pecan Porter — Created by Austin-based (512) Brewing Company , this “nearly black in color” brew offers tastes of chocolate and, obviously, pecan. Spec’s calls this pick “one of the most in-demand porters from Texas.” ABV: 6.2%.

Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows

Community Beer Mosaic IPA Community Beer Co. in Dallas describes its Mosaic IPA as “your floral, tropical go-to IPA.” Spec’s says it “bursting” with tropical flavors and offers drinkers aromas of “mango, papaya and blueberry.” This one also packs a punch: ABV: 8.6%.

Martin House True Love Raspberry Sour — The only sour to make Spec’s list, True Love, by Fort Worth-based Martin House Brewing Company , is also raspberry-sweetened. True Love is one of many unique flavors offered by the company, which also features a Sour Pickle Beer. ABV: 5.2%.

Real Ale Axis IPA — Named after the axis deer of southern Asia, this tropical fruit and citrus IPA pairs well with roasted pork carnitas, the Blanco-located Real Ale Brewing Co. says. As far as alcohol goes, we’ve got another heavy hitter here: ABV: 7.1%.

Revolver Blood and Honey — This ale offers a finish of “blood orange peel, Texas honey and a blend of spices,” the Granbury-based Revolver Brewing says. The deep-brown brew is among the company’s five year-round items, in addition to seasonal flavors. ABV: 7%.

Austin Beerworks Pearl Snap Pils — Another ATX staple, Pearl Snap’s recognizable green can can be spotted in the dark of any dimly lit East Sixth Street bar. Brewed in Texas’ Capitol City by Austin Beer Works , Spec’s describes this German-style pilsner is described as “crisp,” saying it “always delivers.” ABV: 5.3%.

Lakewood Brewing Temptress Milk Stout — “Consider this the beer equivalent of a peanut butter cup,” says Garland-located Lakewood Brewing . Expect tastes of chocolate, peanuts, “and a touch of sea salt.” Also, get ready for a real kick: ABV: 9.1%.

Spec’s is based in Texas and was first opened in Houston in 1962. The company says it has over 180 locations as of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
Q92

[VIRAL] Totally Texas Proposal Gets Totally Texas Response

In today's chapter of things that you will only see in Texas! A TikTok video has gone viral of a proposal going down in an HEB grocery store! I mean, you can even see the rose pedals leading to the special spot. I am sure there is a special reason for having the proposal at the HEB inside the Healthy Living aisle and we hope to learn more about the couple very soon. However, it's the reaction from the guy that really makes me laugh. I mean, he looks like he is in shock and gets straight back to work selling tamales. I mean tamales are a very important part of a South Texas holiday! I salute this man for staying focused.
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Why some Texas cities and counties had to return millions of dollars meant to help renters during the pandemic

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, the risk of mass evictions prompted the federal government to appropriate a historic amount of funding to help state and local governments keep low-income renters housed. In two installments, Texas cities and counties received nearly $1 billion for rental assistance, an unprecedented sum.
TEXAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Texas Antique Shops Worth Visiting

The Antique Gallery is a vintage consignment shop located in downtown Round Rock. It features an eclectic mix of old and new items. You can find an assortment of collectibles, glassware, jewelry, and artwork. This place is also a mecca for vintage apparel. You'll find items like 1940s vintage hats, leather purses, and 1970s lunch boxes. The owners are very knowledgeable and helpful. The shop is open seven days a week. Its Facebook page and blog are frequently updated. You can also reach them by phone.
ROUND ROCK, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

67K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy