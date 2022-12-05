ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial

By Hinton News
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming.

Rhonda Hudson’s Kanawha County home took on more than a foot of water when a nearby creek flooded on Aug. 15.

Hudson told WCHS-TV she is living out of bags and boxes and using electric heaters to stay warm.

“It has been miserable,” Hudson said. “I mean every day it’s been like, ‘What am I going to do? What’s coming next?’ The holiday is coming up. We’re not in a mood for a holiday because there’s so much other stuff on our minds.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Kanawha County assistance on Thursday. The agency declared the county did not have enough widespread damage to be approved for a disaster declaration.

“We’re all upset up here. I know there weren’t any deaths or anything but we still need it,” Hudson said.

Other agencies are picking up the slack. The United Way of Central West Virginia has been working to get nine families new HVAC units. The West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster said it has served about 470 families in two counties.

