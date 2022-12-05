Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022

Read full article on original website
Amazon Studios in Culver City: The Future of Filmmaking is HereHerbie J PilatoCulver City, CA
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
New Christmas Book Celebrates the 1960s and '70sHerbie J PilatoWest Hollywood, CA
Malibu Times
Malibu Best Shot: Sunset in Malibu
To submit your community spotlight, send a high resolution (300 dpi) jpeg photo by email to editorial@malibutimes.com, along with a caption up to 85 words.
Malibu Times
GoFundMe created motorcyclist suffering near-fatal injuries in Malibu
Over three weeks ago, on Nov. 14, a horrific fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road. The as-yet-unidentified driver of a stolen 2017 Lexus NX SUV blasted down Kanan towards Pacific Coast Highway at excessive speed. Upon entering the T-intersection, he did not slow down, and made no attempt to turn left or right to avoid the 30-foot-high cliff straight ahead. He hit a pickup traveling west on PCH, causing it to flip over and land on top of a motorcycle waiting at the light. The Lexus then smashed head-on into the cliff and exploded into a fireball. All of this happened in about three seconds.
palisadesnews.com
No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of restaurants that have been awarded the coveted Michelin stars for 2022 and three restaurants on the Westside have earned the coveted stars for the first time. Only 18 new restaurants in the state were added to the list. Michelin refused to rate restaurants in Los Angeles for a decade, so to earn these stars means that these restaurants are of a particularly fine quality judged by Michelin’s standards that do not favor the city of Los Angeles.
Noozhawk
751 Buena Vista Dr, Montecito, CA 93108
History, architecture, and pedigree coalesce at the iconic Casa De La Buena Vista. Designed by George Washington Smith in 1930 and with a beautiful Lutah Maria Riggs addition in 1933, this incredible estate embodies the soul of Montecito. Primely located in the Golden Quadrangle, the elegant home is set on 2 parcels with 4.76± acres of gently rolling grounds, ancient oaks, meandering paths, and views to the sea and the Santa Ynez mountains. A long, oak lined drive leads to the estate which has preserved much of the original lighting, tiles, windows, and other rare period details. Additional amenities include a n/s tennis court, pool/spa & cabana, grand terraces, pavilions, an attached 2/2 apartment, an ocean view cottage, an art studio with a kitchen and bath and two 3-car garages.
Noozhawk
6572 Stagecoach Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
OAK KNOLL RANCH – 2 HOMES – 2 PARCELS – OVER 9 ACRES! First time on the market in over 50 years! Just off the historic Stagecoach Road, framed by beautiful oaks, sits Oak Knoll Ranch. Private and serene, two legally separate parcels make up over 9 acres of lush landscape and create a magical place perfect to retreat. Wake up in the fresh mountain air as you sip your cup of coffee watching deer meander around the property. Stroll the park-like setting through paths of trees, mountain vistas and a seasonal creek. Pick ripe fruit from the multiple apple, pear, and stone fruit trees scattered throughout the property. Enjoy growing fruit? Extend and add to the existing apple orchard.
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
palisadesnews.com
Local Artist Carries out Acorn Planting Project in the Santa Monica Mountains
Rebecca Youseff raising environmentalism awareness through art. Los Angeles artist Rebecca Youseff is carrying out a project to raise awareness of environmentalism through an acorn-planting project. Beginning in September, Youseff has gone into the Santa Monica Mountains and foraged for acorns. “There’s a little process about storing them,” she says,...
Eater
One of Spain’s Biggest Chefs Arrives at Westfield Century City Next Year
More Spanish food is coming to Los Angeles next year, adding to the sudden influx of power players and big paella names landing on the West Coast lately. Casa Dani, a notable New York City spot from famed modernist chef Dani García, is set to open at the Westfield Century City mall in 2023, taking up a prime position in one of the Westside’s busiest retail centers.
palisadesnews.com
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!. The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this... December 6, 2022 Staff Writer. Rebecca Youseff raising environmentalism awareness through art By Keemia...
Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars
Montecito's Caruso's and Paso Robles' The Restaurant at Justin made the MICHELIN Guide's selective list announced on Monday night. The post Santa Barbara and Paso Robles restaurants receive MICHELIN Stars appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 18 California restaurants earned Michelin stars for 2022. One place received 3
Getting a Michelin star is one of the highest honors a restaurant can receive, and this year, 18 California eateries earned stars in Michelin’s 2022 guide covering the state. Addison, a fine dining restaurant in San Diego that serves contemporary Californian dishes, received three stars. It’s the most stars...
Officers reveal massive "fix-it" ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Southland
The California Highway Patrol alerted the public Wednesday to an alleged fix-it ticket scheme for illegal street racers in Los Angeles and Orange counties.The accused ringleader of the alleged scheme is Angel Zahid Sanchez- Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, who was charged in October with 33 counts of attempting to file a false or forged instrument and a count of attempting to procure or offer a false or forged instrument, all felonies, according to court records.The dates of the alleged violations range from October 2020 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.Sanchez-Peralta was arrested in August and...
palisadesnews.com
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Plan to Allow Camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone
The City of Malibu is raising significant wildfire concerns and continues its strong opposition to plans by Los Angeles County to allow camping in the Santa Monica Mountains Coastal Zone in Malibu, which is in a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone. “It is disheartening that the County ignores Malibu’s...
foxla.com
Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets. Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.
kclu.org
Author speaking in Ventura County has the story behind the hit album that took three decades to make
It’s the album which almost never happened. Brian Wilson’s album Smile was intended to be his opus. The legendary member of the Beach Boys started on it in the 1960’s, but gave up on it, and finally completed it in the 2000’s. His story from superstardom,...
sitelinesb.com
New Restaurant Confirmed in Montecito’s Upper Village
••• Rori’s Artisanal Creamery is celebrating its 10th anniversary by giving away scoops of the winning entry—sour cream coffee cake—in its recent submit-a-flavor contest at the Montecito Country Mart shop December 8-11. (Next time I’m going to suggest one of my own: caramel Frito.) The flavor will be available all month for purchase at the Montecito location.
NBC Los Angeles
Row, Row, Row Your Sleigh at Ventura's Beloved ‘Santa Paddle'
It would be surprising, to say the least, to find Santa's sleigh for sale on your favorite vehicle trade-in site or down at the local lot. But you don't have to fret: This famous conveyance isn't up for grabs, for the Jolly Old Elf needs his wheels, er, sleigh runners when he zigzags across the planet on Christmas Eve.
Coastal View
Gaiety and gin at the Rincon Inn
During Prohibition, the Untouchables of Rincon Point were supposedly the bootleggers, not the crime-fighters. According to lore, the county line ran through the middle of the Rincon Inn’s restaurant. “When the Santa Barbara County Police arrived, we all rushed to the Ventura side of the house and thus couldn’t...
foxla.com
Los Angeles is the fourth most expensive city to live in the world
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles is a very expensive city to live in - this we all know - but it isn't the most expensive. New York City and Singapore tied for first place as the most expensive city to live in the world, according to the new Worldwide Cost of Living survey put out by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
