WGTC announces 2023 EAGLE Student of the Year
Ivey Marlene Schultz of Carrollton, GA has been chosen to represent the Adult Education program at West Georgia Technical College as the 2023 annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year. Schultz will attend the annual EAGLE Leadership Institute held in Atlanta, GA from March 1 – 3, 2023, sponsored by the Office of Adult Education at the Technical College System of Georgia.
CPRD’s Ivey Named Distinguished Professional
Carrollton Parks and Recreation Rec Director Julie Ivey was recently named 2022 Distinguished Professional by Georgia Recreation and Parks Association. The award goes to a person who has dedicated their life to community service through parks and recreation. “To say I was humbled is totally inadequate,” Ivey said. “I thought...
West Georgia Technical College Announces 2023 GOAL Winner
West Georgia Technical College (WGTC) has named Abby House, a Medical Laboratory Technology student from Whitesburg, Georgia as its 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner. The announcement was made on November 29 at WGTC’s GOAL and Rick Perkins Award (RPA) Banquet, an annual event that celebrates the finalists...
Davis ends Cobb school board tenure at Thursday meetings
The final meetings for two members of the Cobb Board of Education take place on Thursday. First-term Democrats Charisse Davis of Post 6 (Walton, Wheeler clusters) and Jaha Howard of Post 2 (Campbell, Osborne clusters) did not seek re-election this year. Howard ran for Georgia School Superintendent but was defeated...
Georgia lawmaker introducing legislation to extend future runoff elections
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after one of the most competitive runoffs in Georgia’s history, Rep. Jasmine Clark said she plans to introduce legislation to extend future runoffs from four weeks to six weeks. “There was not enough time for the volume of voters...
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
Runoff election returns for Fayette, Peachtree City
9:40 P.M. REPORT — In what has been a Republican-dominated county, Republican Herschel Walker squeaked out a 491-vote victory over Democrat Raphael Warnock in final but unofficial vote totals for the U.S. Senate runoff. Walker had 27,059 (50.46%) while Warnock had 26,568 (49.54%). Statewide, the Senate race was see-saw...
DOJ monitoring polls in four Georgia counties amid Warnock-Walker runoff
As Georgia voters decide who will be their next senator, the Department of Justice will be monitoring polls in four Georgia counties, the department announced Tuesday. Officials in the Civil Rights Division will keep an eye on Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, and Macon-Bibb counties to ensure compliance with federal voting rights laws. The division frequently monitors elections in various jurisdictions across the country in keeping with the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk
Two races wrapped up this evening in Polk County as all the numbers were tallied, and a new Probate Court Judge will be taking over in January with a slim majority. Former District Attorney and local lawyer Bobby Brooks will be taking over as the new Probate Court Judge come January 1. He won the […] The post Runoff for Probate Court ends with Brooks as new judge, Walker takes Polk appeared first on Polk Today.
Big Lots Returning to Carrollton, Roses Express Saying Goodbye
Big V Property Group confirmed Big Lots recently inked a deal to bring a 38,574 square-foot store back to Carrollton, to First Tuesday Mall. The store will replace Roses Express and the former Citi Trends location. Roses enjoyed a seven-year stay at First Tuesday Mall and is anticipated to close on December 24.
LIVE UPDATES: Warnock wins reelection in victory over Walker
ATLANTA, Ga. — A record number of Georgians turned out for Georgia’s hotly contested Senate runoff race between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The race remained tight throughout the night until outstanding votes from metro Atlanta propelled Warnock into the lead. He will hang...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
Carrollton’s Best Western Plus Rebranded as Comfort Inn
One of Carrollton’s busiest hotels underwent major renovations during 2013 to convert the former Holiday Inn Express as a Best Western Plus. At the time, RTS Hospitality, L.L.C. completed a $1.2 million renovation of the hotel building, which is located at 104 South Cottage Hill Road. Almost ten years...
Raphael Warnock carries Henry County, wins statewide Senate runoff
McDONOUGH — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock easily won the night in Henry County against Republican challenger Herschel Walker. With 100% precincts reporting, Warnock earned 66.18% or 54,590 votes. Clayton County Adoptable Pets - Week of December 7. Several animals in Clayton County are looking for their forever home....
Trojans Aim To Win It All At 7a State Championship Dec. 10
CARROLLTON, GA — After a 35-27 victory over Colquitt County Friday night, the Carrollton Trojans are headed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship game for the first time in nearly a decade. The Trojans will face nationally ranked Mill Creek Saturday in Atlanta. Mill Creek is located...
The Best Things To Do In Cartersville, Georgia
Whether you’re looking for an easy day trip from Atlanta or Chattanooga, a quick stop off of an I-75 roadtrip, or a longer stay, Cartersville has something for everyone. The town was incorporated in 1854 and thrived thanks to its key position along the railway, but the history of the surrounding land dates back much farther. Creek, Cherokee, and prehistoric Native Mississippian cultures all called it home. Now with a population of fewer than 25,000 residents, Cartersville exudes small town charm along with sophisticated attractions. Whether you’re looking for world-class museums and dining or a chance to just get away from it all, you’ll find it here.
Stetson Bennett releases classy statement on being a Heisman finalist amid social media outrage
Of course Stetson Bennett being named a Heisman Trophy finalist was met with some sort of uproar on social media. The Georgia quarterback was one of four finalists for the award, along with USC quarterback Caleb Williams, TCU’s Max Duggan and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud. Bennett becomes Georgia’s first Heisman Trophy finalist since Garrison Hearst in 1992. No Georgia player has won the award since Herschel Walker did it in 1982.
Ribbon-Cutting Set for Goodr Grocery Store Wednesday at Powder Springs’ Tapp Middle School to help fight food insecurity
The City of Powder Springs passed along the following press release:. Powder Springs, GA (Dec. 5, 2022) ~ Sustainable waste management and hunger relief company, Goodr, will be unveiling their latest free Goodr Grocery Store at Tapp Middle School, in partnership with the City of Powder Springs. This store represents the company’s 2nd Goodr Grocery Store in a Georgia Title I School and the company’s 5th store overall. The store will provide access to groceries for Tapp’s roughly 900 students, grades 6-8 and their families – free of charge during the school year. On December 7th, the partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the store at 10:15 AM with Mayor Al Thurman and members of the Powder Springs City Council expected to attend.
Faith leaders want gun law reform change
ATLANTA — Members of the Atlanta faith community came together Monday to call for an end to gun violence. Their stance comes after two children were killed in a shooting near Atlantic Station– with police still working to make arrests. “You can not have common scene gun legislation...
Residential Christmas Light Displays in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In addition to the mega displays of Christmas lights at places like at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and Six Flags Over Georgia, there are many fantastic residential displays in metro Atlanta. Here’s a list of some of the best. When: Now through Dec....
