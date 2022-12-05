Top stars, best performances in the South Carolina high school football state championship games

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence

The Mr. Football nominee and Syracuse commit completed his high school career with a flourish. Sellers was 10-of-14 for 260 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Bruins pulled away late for a 57-30 win over Northwestern in the 4-A championship game.

Sellers also ran 27 times for 192 yards and a touchdown.

Evan Singletary, South Florence

Singletary caught 5 passes for 126 yards and 3 touchdown. Two of his touchdown receptions came in the fourth quarter when the Bruins turned a close game into a runaway.

Jarvis Green, Dutch For k

The James Madison commit carried 27 times for 241 yards and 3 touchdowns as the Silver Foxes dominated Fort Dorchester 47-10 in the 5-A championship game. He also caught 3 passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

Aliam Appler, Dutch Fork

Dutch Fork's quarterback only threw seven passes but he completed all of them for 179 yards and 2 touchdowns. In addition, Appler ran 10 times for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jaylen Hinton, Dutch Fork

The senior linebacker led the Silver Foxes with 10 tackles and broke up a pass.

Dashun Reeder, Christ Church

The junior tailback ran 15 times for 152 yards and 3 touchdowns as Christ Church won the 1-A state championship. Reeder scored on runs of 8, 62 and 47 yards.

Jackson Repp, Christ Church

A big-play wide receiver, Repp caught 6 passes for 161 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown reception.

Woods Windham, Christ Church

Woods operated from the pocket with efficiency. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound senior quarterback was 13 of 19 for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Daquan Burroughs, Johnsonville

The Shrine Bowl-bound running back had 168 yards and 3 touchdowns on 27 carries in the Golden Flashes’ loss to Christ Church.

Jae Harris, Abbeville

A 6-1, 285-pound nose tackle, Harris was instrumental in shutting down Oceanside Collegiate’s running game as Abbeville rolled to the 2-A state championship. Harris made 10 tackles, including 2 for loss, recorded 2 sacks and forced a fumble.

Kendall Barr, Abbeville

Barr had seven tackles and snagged a key interception.

Zay Rayford, Abbeville

The Abbeville quarterback’s weren't huge but he made several key plays, including a 31-yard touchdown pass in the closing seconds of the first half. Rayford ran 11 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Jace Kraftchick, Oceanside Collegiate

Kraftchick put up big numbers on both sides of the ball. He caught 6 passes for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also recorded 11 tackles.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort

Fields had yet another stellar game as he closed out his high school career. The Eagles’ tailback ran 37 times for 219 yards and 3 touchdowns to help lead Beaufort to the 3-A state championship. He also had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Colton Phares, Beaufort

The Appalachian State commit carried 28 times for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also made seven tackles and broke up a pass.

Thomas Williams, Powdersville

The Virginia Tech-bound tailback carried 20 times for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns in Powdersville’s loss to Beaufort. He also had a catch for 37 yards.