Slipped Disc
Juilliard voice teacher dies
The death has become known of Eve Shapiro, voice and directing teacher at Juilliard for quarter of a century. Eve was 92. Born in South Africa, at the age of 17 she won an award for best amateur theatrical production of the year. Encouraged by praise, she ventured to London for further training and was given a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Upon completion of her studies, she was asked to join RADA’s faculty as a director and teacher. During her fourteen years at RADA, she trained Alan Rickman, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Henry Goodman, and Tom Courtney, among many other artists of subsequent recognition.
Slipped Disc
Sibelius clarinet solo becomes overnight hit
The solo from the Sibelius first symphony, played on TV by principal clarinet Christoffer Sundqvist of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra on independence day this week, is going straight through the roof. Yesterday, it drew 10,000 repeat viewers, today twice as many. Bigger than Finlandia? Watch here. Esa-Pekka Salonen has...
Slipped Disc
Vienna’s Musikverein is taken down
The website of Vienna’s main concert hall has been taken offline following an apparent bot attack. No connection is being made to the devastating three-day whiteout that has disabled the Metropolitan Opera, eliminating online box-office and communications. The Austrians are not pointing the finger yet at Russian bot factories....
Slipped Disc
Toronto books Carnegie debut
The Toronto Symphony, on a centenary tour, will present its music director Gustavo Gimeno at Carnegie Hall in February. It will be the conductor’s hall debut. The orchestra has been there before. Among the pieces to be performed is Canadian composer Samy Moussa’s texturally rich second symphony.
Slipped Disc
British composer wins 20k Hindemith Prize
The 2023 Hindy prize, worth 20,000 Euros, goes to Alex Paxton. He’ll pick it up next summer at the Schleswig-Holstein Festival. Paxton, 32, is an improvising trombonist, published by Ricordi. In the words of the Neue Zeitschrift fur Musik: ‘Paxton is a system-crasher of genre, who merges jamming video...
Slipped Disc
Barenboim’s house replaces American chorus chief
Martin Wright, chorus director at Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden since 2013, will step down next year. His successor, announced today, is the Russian-born Finn Dani Juris, 38. Juris (pic) is presently Chordirektor at Nationaltheater Mannheim. Wright, 57, was previously chief conductor of Netherlands Radio Choir (1993–2002), music director...
Slipped Disc
Baritone skips Met for spinal tap
The rising Polish baritone Artur Ruciński has pulled out of the Met’s festive production of Giordano’s Fedora. He writes: ‘My dearest friends, it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce my very unfortunate withdrawal from the new production of Fedora at the @metopera due to a sudden emergency procedure on my spine and time needed for recovery.’
Slipped Disc
Five opera houses go greeen
La Monnaie in Brussels has rolled out a newsustainability project with four partners – Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, the Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, the Opéra de Paris and the Opéra de Lyon. The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint resulting from the manufacture...
Slipped Disc
David Hyslop heads his 15th orchestra
The veteran US orchestra manager has been called in by Oklahoma City Philharmonic as its Interim Executive Director. Hyslop, 79, has an unequalled career in US orchestras as former CEO of the Minnesota Orchestra, Saint Louis Symphony, and Oregon Symphony. We reckon this is his 15th orchestra top job. Oklahoma...
Slipped Disc
The pianist who is teaching AI to compose
South China Morning Post has a feature on the former US piano prodigy Kit Armstrong who is working with Taipei’s National Tsing Hua University to teach computers how to compose for his instrument. ‘With AI, I am focusing on interpretation, not composition. Interpretation means not following rules,’ he explains....
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko keeps Paris waiting
Flying in from Buenos Aires, the Russian soprano has pulled out of the first night of Verdi’s Forza del destino next Monday. Unwell, says the Opéra de Paris. She will be replaced by Anna Pirozzi, making her house debut. Netrebko is down to sing three further performances in...
Slipped Disc
Exclusive: Star pianist plays in sneakers after airline lost his kit
The Chopin competition winner Seong-Jin Cho arrived for a three-city tour of the United States with nothing to wear for his recitals. His concert suit was in his suitcase, which Air France appears to have left behind in Paris, somewhere. Last night Seong-Jin played the first tour date at Cal...
Slipped Disc
New music boss quits after savage cut
Word broke today that Susanna Eastburn has resigned as Chief Executive of Sound and Music, the main advocacy body for composers and new music. She will leave next May after 10 years in the job. Before that, she was director of music at Arts Council England, the person who shaped...
