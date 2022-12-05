Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Hamburg lands major opera chief
The next head of Hamburg State Opera ia to be Tobias Kratzer, one of the most interesting directors of German opera, it was announced today. Kratzer, 42, caught the eye with Bayreuth’s Tannhäuser in 2019. He takes over Hamburg in 2025.
Slipped Disc
Iranian artists stage pro-women concert in Frankfurt
The Iranian-Canadian countertenor Cameron Shahbazi (pic) is organising a fundraiser at Frankfurt Opera on Monday for beleaguered Iranian women unnder the title, ‘Woman. Life. Freedom.’. He has lined up a galaxy of supporters and fellow-exiles, among them sopranos Ambur Braid, Lilian Farahani, Kristine Opolais and Giulia Semenzato, mezzo-soprano Anna...
Slipped Disc
Barenboim’s house replaces American chorus chief
Martin Wright, chorus director at Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden since 2013, will step down next year. His successor, announced today, is the Russian-born Finn Dani Juris, 38. Juris (pic) is presently Chordirektor at Nationaltheater Mannheim. Wright, 57, was previously chief conductor of Netherlands Radio Choir (1993–2002), music director...
Slipped Disc
Simon Rattle hits a half-century
There’s a party coming up at the AskonasHolt agency in London for their star conductor in the next few days. It’s 50 years ago this month since a newly-hired agent Martin Campbell-White saw a kid of 17 organise and conduct a performance of Mahler’s second symphony at the Royal Academy of Music.
Slipped Disc
British composer wins 20k Hindemith Prize
The 2023 Hindy prize, worth 20,000 Euros, goes to Alex Paxton. He’ll pick it up next summer at the Schleswig-Holstein Festival. Paxton, 32, is an improvising trombonist, published by Ricordi. In the words of the Neue Zeitschrift fur Musik: ‘Paxton is a system-crasher of genre, who merges jamming video...
Slipped Disc
Toronto books Carnegie debut
The Toronto Symphony, on a centenary tour, will present its music director Gustavo Gimeno at Carnegie Hall in February. It will be the conductor’s hall debut. The orchestra has been there before. Among the pieces to be performed is Canadian composer Samy Moussa’s texturally rich second symphony.
Slipped Disc
Sibelius clarinet solo becomes overnight hit
The solo from the Sibelius first symphony, played on TV by principal clarinet Christoffer Sundqvist of the Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra on independence day this week, is going straight through the roof. Yesterday, it drew 10,000 repeat viewers, today twice as many. Bigger than Finlandia? Watch here. Esa-Pekka Salonen has...
Slipped Disc
Swiss end ballet training for lack of cash
The canton of Basle has terminated its ballet school, the country’s only professional dance apprenticeship outside Zurich. Dance to the end of love, as Leonard Cohen used to sing.
Slipped Disc
Juilliard voice teacher dies
The death has become known of Eve Shapiro, voice and directing teacher at Juilliard for quarter of a century. Eve was 92. Born in South Africa, at the age of 17 she won an award for best amateur theatrical production of the year. Encouraged by praise, she ventured to London for further training and was given a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA). Upon completion of her studies, she was asked to join RADA’s faculty as a director and teacher. During her fourteen years at RADA, she trained Alan Rickman, Jonathan Pryce, Imelda Staunton, Henry Goodman, and Tom Courtney, among many other artists of subsequent recognition.
Slipped Disc
Baritone skips Met for spinal tap
The rising Polish baritone Artur Ruciński has pulled out of the Met’s festive production of Giordano’s Fedora. He writes: ‘My dearest friends, it is with a heavy heart that I have to announce my very unfortunate withdrawal from the new production of Fedora at the @metopera due to a sudden emergency procedure on my spine and time needed for recovery.’
Slipped Disc
US citizen is named Court Kapellmeister
Whatever happened to the Battle Hymn of the Republic?. New Yorker Alan Gilbert is ‘deeply honored and grateful for the appointment as Court Kapellmeister from His Majesty the King’ of Sweden. Gilbert, former music diretor of the NY Philharmonic, has been in charge at Royal Swedish Opera for...
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko keeps Paris waiting
Flying in from Buenos Aires, the Russian soprano has pulled out of the first night of Verdi’s Forza del destino next Monday. Unwell, says the Opéra de Paris. She will be replaced by Anna Pirozzi, making her house debut. Netrebko is down to sing three further performances in...
Slipped Disc
Vienna comes knocking for Jaap
The Wiener Symphoniker have booked the outgoing New York Philharmonic music director for a 9-concert European tour in February-March. The orchestra is presently headless and hunting. It needs someone who can start soon. Watch this space.
Slipped Disc
Salzburg books Currentzis as festival centrepiece
The Putin-supported Teodor Currentzis will feature strongly in next summer’s Salzburg Festival with his Utopia orchestra, it was confirmed today. He is a favourite of the festival director Markus Hinterhäuser. Morality has nothing to do with it. Other highlights include Verdi’s Macbeth conducted by Franz Welser-Möst with Asmik...
Slipped Disc
Vienna’s Musikverein is taken down
The website of Vienna’s main concert hall has been taken offline following an apparent bot attack. No connection is being made to the devastating three-day whiteout that has disabled the Metropolitan Opera, eliminating online box-office and communications. The Austrians are not pointing the finger yet at Russian bot factories....
Slipped Disc
Just in: Ex-trombone is Munich’s next conductor
The Munich Symphony Orchestra has appointed Joseph Bastian as its music director from next summer. Bastian, 41, was Principal Bass Trombone with Bavarian Radio in Munich until February 2016 when Robin Ticciati fell sick and he rose from the ranks to take over three concerts. Since then he has switched...
Slipped Disc
The pianist who is teaching AI to compose
South China Morning Post has a feature on the former US piano prodigy Kit Armstrong who is working with Taipei’s National Tsing Hua University to teach computers how to compose for his instrument. ‘With AI, I am focusing on interpretation, not composition. Interpretation means not following rules,’ he explains....
Slipped Disc
New music boss quits after savage cut
Word broke today that Susanna Eastburn has resigned as Chief Executive of Sound and Music, the main advocacy body for composers and new music. She will leave next May after 10 years in the job. Before that, she was director of music at Arts Council England, the person who shaped...
Slipped Disc
Korean pianists are so nice about each other
Unlike Lang Lang and his fellow-Chinese, the leading South Korean pianists take pride in the success of others. This is Seong-Jin Cho, winner of the 2015 Chopin competition, taling about Yunchan Lim, the latest Cliburn winner:. ‘We haven’t met yet, but I am so proud of Yunchan. Of course, I...
