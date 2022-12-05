Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Troubadours' Christmas Concert coming to Greensboro's Carolina Theatre December 2ndThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC GreensboroThe LanternGreensboro, NC
Mom of two says she pays for her teen's phone so will spy on them whenever she wantsAabha GopanGreensboro, NC
uncg.edu
Spartan Invitational captures the spirit of Esports
In today’s growing market of esports, video gaming tournaments are garnering viewership that rivals that of the NFL. Video gaming is no longer a newcomer to the sporting world, but rather a thriving industry with job opportunities that have grown over 100 percent since 2020. At UNC Greensboro, the...
uncg.edu
Class of 2022: Bonnie Miller never stops learning
“To learn is not to know; there are the learners and the learned. Memory makes the one, philosophy the other.”. Bonnie Miller ‘22 has always aspired to be among the learned. At UNC Greensboro, she found a community that encouraged that mindset. The French and Francophone major persisted through...
thestokesnews.com
Walnut Cove community center nearing reality
On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
My Fox 8
High Point University’s Mitchell Nicks named executive chef at Butcher & Bull in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mitchell Nicks has been named as the new executive chef at Butcher & Bull. Nicks was previously the chef de cuisine of Harvest Table at High Point University. “We’re thrilled to have Mitch in place as executive chef at Butcher & Bull. He’s a team...
uncg.edu
Toys for Joy Parade
Make this holiday a happy one for local foster children. UNC Greensboro is partnering with the Greensboro (NC) Chapter of The Links, Inc., and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) of Greensboro to collect toys for The Family Room Triad. Help by donating new, unwrapped toys for children aged 4...
Cummings High School drum major leads marching band
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
rhinotimes.com
Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’
Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
NC science center welcomes newborn fishing cat kitten
The center announced on Instagram Monday that they were celebrating the birth of a sweet baby fishing kitten.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
triad-city-beat.com
EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Roy Carroll, Greensboro’s oligarch
In its most recent installment of its “Billionaires” series, Forbes magazine profiled Roy Carroll, the richest man in the Triad (probably) and the only one who owns a superyacht (again, probably). The story is rife with typical myth-building tropes: how he bought his first house at 14 with...
wraltechwire.com
Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC
CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
MEAC Players Of The Year both from NC Central
The MEAC has named North Carolina Central players to both its most prestigious football honors. The post MEAC Players Of The Year both from NC Central appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Greensboro, come on down! The Price is Right Live is coming to Tanger Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro, come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live. The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will play host to the interactive show on April 6, 2023. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 9 at 10...
Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
129 jobs coming to Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
rhinotimes.com
The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team
For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem group wants more transparency, accessibility with WSPD chief candidates
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem group, Coalition For Accountability And Transparency, held a news conference Monday regarding their issues with the hiring process of Winston-Salem's new police chief. Group member Phillip Carter said they want transparency and accessibility with the police chief candidates so the new chief will know the...
Mark Holcomb departs Oak Grove to become head football coach at Bishop McGuinness
Kernersville, N.C. — Oak Grove head football coach Mark Holcomb is now the head football coach and Assistant AD at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. The news was shared to HSOT in a release by Villains AD Jeff Stoller. Holcomb opened Oak Grove in 2017 and the Grizzlies saw...
‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina
PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
