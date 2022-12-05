ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

uncg.edu

Spartan Invitational captures the spirit of Esports

In today’s growing market of esports, video gaming tournaments are garnering viewership that rivals that of the NFL. Video gaming is no longer a newcomer to the sporting world, but rather a thriving industry with job opportunities that have grown over 100 percent since 2020. At UNC Greensboro, the...
uncg.edu

Class of 2022: Bonnie Miller never stops learning

“To learn is not to know; there are the learners and the learned. Memory makes the one, philosophy the other.”. Bonnie Miller ‘22 has always aspired to be among the learned. At UNC Greensboro, she found a community that encouraged that mindset. The French and Francophone major persisted through...
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Walnut Cove community center nearing reality

On Aug. 30, UNCG architecture students visited the site of the future Walnut Cove Community Center to begin design work, led by Professor Travis Hicks (back row, far left). They were hosted by Times of Refreshing Director, Pastor Leslie Bray Brewer (far right), whose nonprofit plans to build the facility.
WALNUT COVE, NC
uncg.edu

Toys for Joy Parade

Make this holiday a happy one for local foster children. UNC Greensboro is partnering with the Greensboro (NC) Chapter of The Links, Inc., and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) of Greensboro to collect toys for The Family Room Triad. Help by donating new, unwrapped toys for children aged 4...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Cummings High School drum major leads marching band

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s her first year of high school, and Alyssa Fields is certainly finding her rhythm. She’s a drum major for Hugh M. Cummings High School in Burlington. “Everybody’s like, ‘oh, my gosh. She’s a female. She can’t break it down’… but once they actually see me break it down, do everything […]
BURLINGTON, NC
rhinotimes.com

Forbes Dubs Roy Carroll ‘The Guru Of Greensboro’

Forbes magazine featured Greensboro developer Roy Carroll in its cover story on Monday, Dec. 5. Under the headline, “The Guru Of Greensboro: How A College Dropout Built A $2.9 Billion Real Estate Empire,” Forbes provides quite a bit of background on Carroll, who is the owner and publisher of the Rhino Times, and how he became “the city’s richest resident.” Carroll is the founder, president and CEO of The Carroll Companies, headquartered in downtown Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
triad-city-beat.com

EDITOR’S NOTEBOOK: Roy Carroll, Greensboro’s oligarch

In its most recent installment of its “Billionaires” series, Forbes magazine profiled Roy Carroll, the richest man in the Triad (probably) and the only one who owns a superyacht (again, probably). The story is rife with typical myth-building tropes: how he bought his first house at 14 with...
GREENSBORO, NC
wraltechwire.com

Gaming companies – including Epic – continue search for talent in NC

CARY – Even as job openings and tech sector job postings have dropped in recent weeks after hitting record highs earlier this year, one sector continues to seek talent. That’s the gaming sector, WRAL TechWire identified in researching this week’s WRAL TechWire Jobs Report. Of the 46 Triangle-area employers tracked by WRAL TechWire for the weekly report, 45 of them are hiring, including multiple gaming companies with a presence in the state.
CARY, NC
FOX8 News

Businesses in Alamance, Randolph Counties may soon expand as North Carolina approves incentive grants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Two companies wanting to expand their businesses in the Piedmont Triad were approved Tuesday for state incentives that would allow them to hire hundreds of employees in the next few years. The Economic Investment Committee of the North Carolina Department of Commerce unanimously approved grants for Sumitomo Forestry America to open […]
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

129 jobs coming to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — 129 new jobs are coming to Randolph County. Housing and wood products company Sumitomo Forestry America, Inc plans to put in place a manufacturing facility and invest $19.5 million in Archdale. The forestry company started in 1691 and headquartered in Tokyo. According to a news...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

The ‘Michael Jordan’ of Commissioners Leaves The Team

For a fiscally conservative Republican Guilford County commissioner on a board full of spend-happy Democrats, Commissioner Justin Conrad sure did get a whole lot of love this week. From the comments the Democrats made about Conrad at the Monday, Dec. 5 meeting when Conrad stepped down as a commissioner, you...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC

