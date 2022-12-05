Read full article on original website
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Packers plan to finish playing to win, not peeking at future
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are playing to win in the present, even if their NFC playoff chances are slim. Fact-finding about their younger players — including backup quarterback Jordan Love — can wait, general manager Brian Gutekunst insisted this week. He said he doesn’t want the team’s final four games to serve as auditions for Love and other inexperienced players who could be vital to the team’s future. Although the Packers entered their long-awaited bye week at 5-8 following a 28-19 victory over Chicago, they are still alive in the NFC playoff chase. While the Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North title by beating or tying the Detroit Lions, the Packers would finish 9-8 if they can win out, beginning with their “Monday Night Football” post-bye matchup at home against the fading Los Angeles Rams (currently 3-9).
The Kansas City Star
SportsBeat KC podcast: Are the Kansas City Chiefs the AFC’s best team?
This KC Star podcast weighs in on the Chiefs, who have struggled against other AFC division leaders this season.
Colorado sees flurry of decommitments after Deion Sanders hiring
In his first meeting with Colorado’s football team, new head coach Deion Sanders wasted no time telling his players that there would be major changes to the roster in the coming weeks and months. That also extends to the Buffaloes’ recruiting, where CU parted ways with seven of its...
Report: Dan Snyder allowed Commanders' toxic culture, NFL aided cover-up
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder "permitted and participated" in the team's longtime toxic work culture and obstructed a congressional inquiry, claiming more than 100 times in testimony that he could not recall answers to basic questions.
Micah Parsons Issues Apology Over Brittney Griner Tweet, Social Media Sounds Off
Micah Parsons has clarified his initial tweet about Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison, offering an apology. The latest... The post Micah Parsons Issues Apology Over Brittney Griner Tweet, Social Media Sounds Off appeared first on Outsider.
