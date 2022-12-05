ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

These are the 10 states where employees are less likely to lose their jobs

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic struck in March 2020, nearly every job sector began laying off employees due to uncertain times. Nearly three years later, trends following the onset of COVID-19 -- mass layoffs and career switching -- created labor industries less likely to discharge employees and favorable working conditions, according to a new study by Hire A Helper.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
105.7 The Hawk

New Jersey Ice Cream Recall Could Be Deadly

Did you know that in New Jersey we eat about 20 pounds of ice cream every year? It’s true! The ice cream industry had a huge boom during COVID, most likely because we were hugging ourselves with food. The industry is worth almost 10 billion dollars. If you are an ice cream eater you should know that there is one kind in circulation that could be deadly.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. reports 1,179 COVID cases, 9 deaths. Transmission rate jumps after Thanksgiving.

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,179 COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths on Monday as the transmission rate spiked following the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide rate of transmission is 1.61 Monday, up from 0.88 on Friday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that the outbreak is declining, since each new case is leading to less than one additional case.
ARIZONA STATE
The Staten Island Advance

New York RSV outbreak: 4 charts show how it is spiking

The spread of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has put a strain on health care systems already managing a difficult flu season and the continued proliferation of COVID-19. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows a concerning upward trend of positive RSV cases, which can cause serious issues for infants, younger children and people with underlying conditions, both in New York and across the rest of the United States.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Scientists Stumped by Shaking Ground in New Jersey

Earthquakes in the U.S. most frequently occur on the nation’s west coast. More specifically, they take place in regions surrounding the San Andreas fault line. However, reports of shaking and rumbling ground in New Jersey on Monday have scientists stumped as they try to determine whether or not areas across the state actually experienced an earthquake.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Thousands in benefits stolen through card skimming across NY

Lawyers for thousands of New Yorkers who had their public benefits stolen through automatic teller machine and credit-card “skimming” fraud are urging city and state officials to recoup people’s stolen money and upgrade to cards with better protections. Officials from the Legal Aid Society and the Empire...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
66K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy