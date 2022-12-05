ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Hockey Writers

Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More

Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23

Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Cassidy returns to Boston to play NHL's 'best team right now'

BOSTON -- How much does Monday night's game against the Boston Bruins mean to the Vegas Golden Knights players?. Well, they had head coach Bruce Cassidy lead the post-morning skate stretch. A coach leading the stretch? You don't see that very often. When was the last time Cassidy did that?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Peter King has "antennae up" regarding Kraft, Belichick next year

BOSTON -- National football reporter Peter King doesn't anticipate any changes to the Patriots' coaching staff this season. Bill Belichick said as much on Monday morning.But when it comes to next year, King seems to believe that some significant changes will need to be made in New England.In his Football Morning In America column, King wrote about how badly the Patriots were outclassed by the Bills this week, noting that "the talent gap between the depth of the Brandon Beane Bills and the Bill Belichick Patriots is big."King listed Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia as the "goat of the week"...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Nathan MacKinnon Sidelined for Approximately Four Weeks

Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche club announced that forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. MacKinnon sustained the injury on Monday night in the team's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers....
DENVER, CO

