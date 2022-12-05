Read full article on original website
COLORADO LOSES ANOTHER MAJOR NAME AS MACKINNON LEAVES GAME AND WON'T RETURN (VIDEO)
An already lengthy injury list for the Colorado Avalanche just got longer. Not only that, but the team has lost another major name in Nathan MacKinnon, who left Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers and won't return. Here's video where he took a shot on goal and was in some significant discomfort after.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Prospects Report: Lohrei, Bussi, DiPietro & More
Things are going very well for the Boston Bruins and things are going just as well for their top minor league affiliate, the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). The P-Bruins are getting some impressive performances from some of the Black and Gold’s prospects and a veteran.
Golden Knights Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo Out Indefinitely
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been declared out indefinitely due to a family illness.
Yardbarker
3 Bruins Flying Under the Radar in 2022-23
Through 24 games of the 2022-23 season, it has been all of the stars of the Boston Bruins getting all the headlines, and rightfully so. Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, and Brad Marchand all returned from their offseason surgeries ahead of schedule and have been better than expected. David Pastrnak leads the team in scoring, while Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci have played at a high-level at for their age. Another staple early in the season has been the play of the defense and goaltending.
Pastrnak sparks Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avalanche
DENVER (AP) — Taylor Hall scored twice and had an assist, Linus Ullmark stopped 23 shots for his second shutout of the season and the Boston Bruins cruised to a 4-0 win over the banged-up Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night. David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic added goals for the...
NBC Sports
Cassidy returns to Boston to play NHL's 'best team right now'
BOSTON -- How much does Monday night's game against the Boston Bruins mean to the Vegas Golden Knights players?. Well, they had head coach Bruce Cassidy lead the post-morning skate stretch. A coach leading the stretch? You don't see that very often. When was the last time Cassidy did that?
Peter King has "antennae up" regarding Kraft, Belichick next year
BOSTON -- National football reporter Peter King doesn't anticipate any changes to the Patriots' coaching staff this season. Bill Belichick said as much on Monday morning.But when it comes to next year, King seems to believe that some significant changes will need to be made in New England.In his Football Morning In America column, King wrote about how badly the Patriots were outclassed by the Bills this week, noting that "the talent gap between the depth of the Brandon Beane Bills and the Bill Belichick Patriots is big."King listed Patriots offensive play-caller Matt Patricia as the "goat of the week"...
Bruce Cassidy Speaks Ahead of Showdown With Bruins
Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy prepares to take on his former team, the Boston Bruins, on Monday.
NHL
Nathan MacKinnon Sidelined for Approximately Four Weeks
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. On Tuesday night, the Colorado Avalanche club announced that forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury. MacKinnon sustained the injury on Monday night in the team's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers....
Winter Classic: How to buy tickets to Bruins vs. Penguins Fenway game
The Boston Bruins will welcome the Pittsburg Penguins to Fenway Park on January 2, 2023 for the annual NHL Winter Classic. With just less than a month away fans can still purchase tickets to the game on Jan. 2, 2023 on TNT. This will be the second Winter Classic at Fenway Park, making it the first venue to host twice.
NFL moves start time of Week 15 game between Patriots-Raiders
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL announced Monday that the New England Patriots will no longer square off against the Las Vegas Raiders in front of a national television audience later this month. The Week 15 game, originally slated for “Sunday Night Football” on NBC, was flexed back to a...
