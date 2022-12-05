TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO