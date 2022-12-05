ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Bay News 9

New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?

TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff issues alert for missing endangered adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing endangered adult. Emily Ann Wilson, 26 was last seen near Blake Hospital a few days ago. A family member says she made statements about wanting to harm herself and has not been in contact with her family since. Emily Ann is 5′4 and weights around 140 lbs.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
PARRISH, FL
Bay News 9

Red Tide impacting fishing, beaches in Sarasota and Manatee Counties

TAMPA, Fla. — A Red Tide bloom off the coast near Sarasota County is killing thousands of fish, and they’re washing up on beaches in both Sarasota and Manatee Counties. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Red Tide was found in the area in Manatee and Sarasota counties ranging from low to high amounts, leaving reports of dead fish and respiratory issues. Scientists say the runoff after Hurricane Ian is likely making it worse.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

I-75 snarled near Venice after driver’s suicide

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Southbound Interstate 75 near State Road 681 was shut down Tuesday afternoon after an apparent suicide witnessed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper. FHP Spokesman Kenn Watson told ABC7 that troopers received a report just before 2 p.m. of a Blue Hyundai sedan driving erratically on I-75.
VENICE, FL
YAHOO!

Law enforcement officials investigate 'possible suicide' in Sarasota

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a "possible suicide" on Tuesday after a man shot himself in the face after his car was found by a trooper, officials said. The FHP received several calls that a blue Hyundai sedan was driving erratically on Interstate 75 near mile marker 199 in the southbound lanes.
SARASOTA, FL
Bay News 9

Authorities searching for driver after fatal Winter Haven hit-and-run

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a 59-year-old woman dead Saturday in Winter Haven. According to authorities, the woman was walking across 15th Street NW just before 7 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle described as a silver Dodge Caliber with Virginia plates.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
EddyEvonAnonymous

Manatee County Commissioner accused of DUI after driving into a tree wants body camera footage wiped out.

George Kruse's attorneys have asked the court to conceal any remarks he made following the tragedy. George Kruse, Manatee County Commissioner.Photo byAdams. BRADENTON, FLORIDA: Body camera footage alongside remarks he made to a lieutenant following a suspected DUI collision, according to Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse, should be thrown out in his forthcoming criminal case.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

