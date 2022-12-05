Read full article on original website
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Coppin State
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team can finally breathe a sigh of relief after securing its first road victory of the season. The program’s reward? A (hopefully) easy peasy home matchup against the Coppin State Eagles. Syracuse (6-2) will take on Coppin State (2-7) Thursday evening at the...
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 95-66 win over Oakland
If the previous five games proved to be difficult, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team received a bit of a respite at home against the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In what marked the beginning of a six-game homestand, Syracuse handled Oakland 95-66 as college basketball’s two longest tenured head coaches squared off.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: ball movement was excellent vs Oakland
The Syracuse Orange didn’t start last night’s game as we hoped. Shot selection was an issue and the team was struggling with an inferior Oakland squad. That changed when Syracuse started getting everyone involved on offense. A 20-0 run to close the half carried over into the 2nd half with everyone getting involved in sharing the ball.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse Olympic sports: Fall sports recognition round-up
We know the Syracuse Orange have a huge opportunity this weekend at the College Cup but this is a good time to catch up on some of the honors earned by fall sport athletes. We’ll start with Men’s Soccer. The Orange had five players receive United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Team honors. Forwards Levnonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku were named to the first team, Christian Curti received second team honors, and Russell Shealy and Jeorgio Kocevski were selected to the third team,
Sentinel
Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse
Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
nunesmagician.com
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (4-4) vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8)
The Syracuse Orange return home to the JMA Wireless Dome tonight to take on the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. It’s expected that the Orange will have an easy time to get their record back above .500, but Syracuse fans know that few things ever turn out as easy as they seem.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Oakland
You’re telling me the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team loses to Colgate and Bryant at home but comes up with a win on the road against Notre Dame? Nothing makes sense anymore. The Orange (4-4) will look to get back to an above-.500 record Tuesday evening against the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: now that the transfer portal has opened what will the Orange need to add to their list?
As the transfer portal swells to over 1,000 players, the Syracuse Orange must keep an eye on that list while preparing for the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Just to recap where things stand right now, the Orange have the following players leaving via the portal:. WR: Courtney Jackson, Anthony...
sujuiceonline.com
Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer
On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal
Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange. "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse track and field: Amanda Vestri’s school record highlights opening weekend
The Syracuse Orange indoor track teams were in action over the weekend to start the season. The team split between two meets with the sprint/hurdle group at Cornell and the distance group at Boston University. We start in Boston as the fast BU track and runners still tapered from the cross-country season meant it was an opportunity for runners to get some good marks before getting rest during exams.
ACC coaches are jealous Syracuse ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl. What makes it so coveted?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In the 48 hours since Syracuse football received its bowl placement, Dino Babers has received numerous phone calls from ACC peers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cnycentral.com
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Syracuse football roster breakdown: Predicting where Orange stands at each position next season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dino Babers said Monday he “absolutely” sees Syracuse football’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl appearance as a preseason game for 2023. It makes sense. Syracuse looks to return a decent chunk of its starters, save for a few key players. Bowl games tend to see a lot of new faces on the field and give a good look toward the future.
Who will lead the 2023 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade? Hint: They might be running
The theme that will run through the 2023 St. Patrick’s Parade in downtown Syracuse is ... running. It’s actually “Running Through Tipperary.” And that explains the parade committee’s choice for the Grand Marshal and Gael of the Year who will lead the parade on Saturday, March 11.
Beer, BBQ and snow: ACC Network to air ‘3 Day Weekend’ show highlighting Syracuse
A travel show that offers viewers a look at the towns that are home to Atlantic Coast Conference sports teams is about to debut its feature on Syracuse. It will mention basketball, of course, but also showcase a heavy dose of beer, barbecue and snow. The ACC Network’s “3 Day...
Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans
Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors. “I’m sad to see it […]
CXTec is moving headquarters to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse. CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure. The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina. Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse […]
