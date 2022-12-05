ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for versus Coppin State

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team can finally breathe a sigh of relief after securing its first road victory of the season. The program’s reward? A (hopefully) easy peasy home matchup against the Coppin State Eagles. Syracuse (6-2) will take on Coppin State (2-7) Thursday evening at the...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 95-66 win over Oakland

If the previous five games proved to be difficult, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team received a bit of a respite at home against the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In what marked the beginning of a six-game homestand, Syracuse handled Oakland 95-66 as college basketball’s two longest tenured head coaches squared off.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: ball movement was excellent vs Oakland

The Syracuse Orange didn’t start last night’s game as we hoped. Shot selection was an issue and the team was struggling with an inferior Oakland squad. That changed when Syracuse started getting everyone involved on offense. A 20-0 run to close the half carried over into the 2nd half with everyone getting involved in sharing the ball.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse Olympic sports: Fall sports recognition round-up

We know the Syracuse Orange have a huge opportunity this weekend at the College Cup but this is a good time to catch up on some of the honors earned by fall sport athletes. We’ll start with Men’s Soccer. The Orange had five players receive United Soccer Coaches All-South Region Team honors. Forwards Levnonte Johnson and Nathan Opoku were named to the first team, Christian Curti received second team honors, and Russell Shealy and Jeorgio Kocevski were selected to the third team,
SYRACUSE, NY
Sentinel

Haley Minnick Commits to Syracuse

Haley Minnick had a decision to make. She loved soccer and had played her whole life, but now she was becoming a talented rower and couldn’t find time to do both and keep up with school. Freshman year, she decided that rowing could be a big part of her future.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (4-4) vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8)

The Syracuse Orange return home to the JMA Wireless Dome tonight to take on the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. It’s expected that the Orange will have an easy time to get their record back above .500, but Syracuse fans know that few things ever turn out as easy as they seem.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Oakland

You’re telling me the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team loses to Colgate and Bryant at home but comes up with a win on the road against Notre Dame? Nothing makes sense anymore. The Orange (4-4) will look to get back to an above-.500 record Tuesday evening against the...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Fast rising prospect Vincent Carroll-Jackson ‘shocked’ by Syracuse offer

On Monday, Syracuse was the latest school to offer 2023 defensive lineman Vincent Carroll-Jackson, one of the fastest rising prospects in the cycle. “I like Syracuse from what I’ve seen,” Carroll-Jackson said in an interview with The Juice Online. “As always, I am humbly grateful, shocked and appreciative that a school as big as Syracuse wants me.”
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Tyler Magnuson Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse redshirt freshman offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson has entered the transfer portal according to various reports. The 6-6, 280 pounder did not see the field during his two seasons with the Orange.  "I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, professors, and the staff here at Syracuse ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse track and field: Amanda Vestri’s school record highlights opening weekend

The Syracuse Orange indoor track teams were in action over the weekend to start the season. The team split between two meets with the sprint/hurdle group at Cornell and the distance group at Boston University. We start in Boston as the fast BU track and runners still tapered from the cross-country season meant it was an opportunity for runners to get some good marks before getting rest during exams.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III boys, girls soccer standouts named All-Americans

Syracuse, N.Y. -- United Soccer Coaches has announced its 2022 high school boys and girls all-America teams, and two Section III players made the list. Senior goalkeeper Wyatt Dupell from Cicero-North Syracuse is one of 81 boys to earn All-America honors and senior forward Anna Rayhill from New Hartford is one of 62 girls to be selected.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cazenovia businesses sad to see college close

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– McCarthy’s Pub is usually hustling and bustling with Cazenovia College students every weekend, one of the only bars in the village to stay open late. But those days will be coming to an end after the Spring 2023 semester when Cazenovia College will permanently close its doors.  “I’m sad to see it […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

CXTec is moving headquarters to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — CXTec is moving its corporate headquarters from the Town of Salina to City Center in Syracuse. CXTec helps companies better organize and develop their IT infrastructure. The company currently employs about 100 people at its current location on South Bay Road in Salina. Those jobs will be headed to downtown Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, NY

