Christ Church's Dashaun Reeder is voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Christ Church's Dashaun Reeder, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans.

Reeder received 86.60% of our state-wide poll after scoring three touchdowns, giving him 39 for the season, as Christ Church defeated St. Joseph's Catholic, 21-1, in the 1-A Upper State championship game, sincing the Cavaliers to the 1-A state championship game, where they defeated Johnsonville over the weekend.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Nov. 21-25:

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork, Football

It’s special to score touchdowns three different ways. The Shrine Bowl pick scored five touchdowns as the Silver Foxes beat Gaffney 51-28 in the 5-A Upper State championship game. Green ran for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns. He caught 4 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown. The James Madison commit also returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence, Football

The Syracuse commit was at it again Friday night. Sellers ran 21times for 228 yards and 5 touchdowns as the undefeated Bruins beat A.C. Flora 43-27 in the 4-A Lower State championship game. The senior quarterback scored on runs of 5, 38, 4, 17 and 13 yards. He also completed 11 of 17 passes for 140 yards as the Bruins advanced to play Northwestern for the 4-A state championship.

Damarcus Leach, Abbeville, Football

Defense often rules. Leach intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown as Abbeville whipped Saluda 41-16 in the 2-A Upper State championship game. Abbeville will play Oceanside Collegiate for the 2-A state championship.

Thomas Robertson, Pinewood Prep, Boys basketball

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound post player scored 17 points to go along with10 rebounds and 7 blocked shots in an 84-32 rout of Camden Military. Then he had 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 44-43 win over Denmark-Olar. Robertson scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in a 69-64 win over Northwood Academy.

Finley Polk, Northwestern, Football

Polk has gotten real good, real fast. The sophomore quarterback threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Caldwell, a 72-yard touchdown strike to Greer Hopkins and had a rushing TD as Northwestern rallied past Greenville 34-28 in the 4-A Upper State championship game.

Alyssa Woodcock, Gray Collegiate, Girls Basketball

Woodcock scored 24 points in a season-opening 53-27 win over Hammond.

Kacy Fields, Beaufort, Football

Fields continues to shine. The star tailback ran for three touchdowns as Beaufort knocked off previously undefeated Dillon 30-21 in the 3-A Lower State championship game.

J.J. Mata, Clover, Boys basketball

The 6-foot-3 scored 12 points in a 57-38 loss to Irmo and got 18 points in a 71-26 win over Spartanburg Christian. He was a combined 12-of-17 from the floor.

Markell Townsend, A.C. Flora., Football

Though his team lost, Townsend carried 29 times for 155 yards and scored all four touchdowns in A.C. Flora’s loss to South Florence. His touchdowns covered 3, 12, 1 and 1 yards. Townsend wound up with 39 touchdowns for the season.